Jul 22

Flagstaff Tour of Artful Gardens (FTAG) Jul 22 — Viola's Flower Garden, Arizona 89A, Flagstaff. (928) 526-0202. 10 a.m.-3 p.m., $12. self-guided tour of lovely local gardens relative to Flagstaff's unique environment. Gardens include water features, beautiful patios, hardscape, and plants. This annual event is an opportunity to experience seven creative gardens and can be enjoyed at a leisurely pace. It's a great way to get gardening ideas for your home garden and learn what types of plants are suitable for Flagstaff. Get inspired! Tickets and maps are provided on the day of the event (at Viola's). *Proceeds benefit the Assistance League of Flagstaff. https://go.evvnt.com/1840421-0.

Art 35 Degrees North 2023 Art Tour Jul 22 — 116 S. Beaver St., 116 S. Beaver St., Flagstaff. 928-607-0698. 10 a.m.- July 23, 5 p.m., This year ART35N is collaborating with the Historic Ice House and the Phoenix Avenue Gallery to host artists of ART35N. 6 Flagstaff studios will be located at the homes of the participating artists. Artist studios include Diane Eide, Gwen Waring, Jeremy Adair, Angela Yamauchi, David and Julie Williams, and Martha Pahler. The last studio is Michael Barbaric located in Kachina Village. Pick up your Art Tour Post Cards with locations at Visible Difference Art and Drafting Supply, 116 South Beaver Street, the Phoenix Avenue Gallery, 2 South Beave Street, and other locations around town. Studios will be open from 10 AM to 5 PM.Satuday and Sunday. All visitors are welcome. Use your GPS to create your own map. More information is available on the ART35N Facebook Page.

Elden Pueblo Public Day Jul 22 — Elden Pueblo Archaeological Site, U.S. 89, Flagstaff. 928-699-5421. 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Come experience the science of archaeology and unlock the secrets of our local prehistoric past at Elden Pueblo. Learn how ancient technologies were used for hunting, food and shelter. Tour the 60 room pueblo, and learn how people used the environment to create a community culture. https://go.evvnt.com/1731934-0.

VIY (Viking It Yourself) Workshop - Chainmaille Jul 22 — Drinking Horn Mead Hall, 108 E. Route 66, Flagstaff. 3-5 p.m., We welcome back Jared to The Hall for another VIY (Viking It Yourself) event on Saturday July 22nd. Come learn the art of chainmaille and leave with a new skill and a cool piece! $5 for supplies and instruction, 21+.

Movies on the Square: Minions the Rise of Gru Jul 22 — Heritage Square, Flagstaff. 4-8 p.m., This year’s movie season begins on May 27th and runs through Labor Day weekend, ending September 2nd. Every Saturday beginning at 4pm, Heritage Square will have activities, crafts, and live entertainment followed by an all-ages movie beginning after sunset. Movie snacks will also be available to purchase. Or stop by one of our local downtown restaurants for take out to enjoy during the movie. Tell your friends and bring lawn chairs or blankets for a great evening under the stars. https://go.evvnt.com/1659620-0.

Flagstaff Dancin Grannies on the Square Jul 22 — Heritage Square, Flagstaff. 928-607-1175. 5-6 p.m., Our group of older women tap dance to various music from songs in the Big Band era to Country music and Salute, a Military marching song. It is great music for the whole family. We practice at the YMCA Tuesday and Thursday 1-3 pm. All women over 50 are welcome. Most of us are in our 70’s and 80’s. Great exercise. https://go.evvnt.com/1846501-0.

Jul 23

Elden Pueblo Public Day Jul 23 — Elden Pueblo Archaeological Site, U.S. 89, Flagstaff. 928-699-5421. 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Come experience the science of archaeology and unlock the secrets of our local prehistoric past at Elden Pueblo. Learn how ancient technologies were used for hunting, food and shelter. Tour the 60 room pueblo, and learn how people used the environment to create a community culture. https://go.evvnt.com/1731935-0.

Flagstaff Community Farmers Market Jul 23 — Flagstaff City Hall, 211 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff. 928-853-2382. 8 a.m.-noon, Farmers market featuring regional growers selling fruits & vegetables, local meat, baked goods, honey, flowers, prepared foods & an eclectic mix of artists & peddlers. Flagstaff Community Farmers Market opens its 23rd season celebrating and supporting community & the hard work of its regional growers, producers & small businesses. WIC, SNAP & Double Up Food Bucks accepted!. https://go.evvnt.com/1631180-0.

Sundays on the Square with Toxic Positivity Jul 23 — Heritage Square, Flagstaff. 12-2 p.m., Sunday on the Square will be a free weekly event throughout May to September. There will be live music performances by local musicians in the mid afternoon. https://go.evvnt.com/1767211-0.

Old Crow Medicine Show performs at Pepsi Ampitheater at Fort Tuthill County Park Jul 23 — Pepsi Amphitheater, Flagstaff. 480-656-9940. 7-11 p.m., $49.50. Old Crow Medicine Show the two-time Grammy Award-winning group who has also been inducted into the Grand Ole Opry and went double-platinum for their iconic hit ‘Wagon Wheel’, are making their way to Northern Arizona. This Nashville-based band’s newest album is a “collision of Americana, old-time music, folk, and rock & roll” that have hits that inspire infectious singing along. https://go.evvnt.com/1853151-0.

