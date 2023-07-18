Jul 18

Stretch & Laugh Chair Yoga Jul 18 — Joe C. Montoya Community & Senior Center, 245 N. Thorpe Road, Flagstaff. (928) 699-0558. 10:45 a.m.- Sept. 28, 11:45 p.m., Stretch & Laugh Chair yoga is just that! We have fun while learning to safely stretch both from a chair and standing positions. Yoga breathe is important as well. Great for those with disabilities, PT needs, arthritis, balance issues, breathing issues, stress, diabetes, or just want to safely stretch without turning into a pretzel. Hey men! Yoga is not just for women either! Come have some fun with us! No experience necessary. First class is FREE ! Only $7/class.

Movie Tuesday: Apollo 13 Jul 18 — Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library, 300 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff. 928-213-2331. 5:30-7:45 p.m., Join us the 3rd Tuesday of each month for a different movie! In July, we're watching Apollo 13! Popcorn will be provided! Apollo 13 is a chronicle of the 1970 lunar mission that suffered an explosion in space that disabled the ship, leaving the astronauts to endure the possibility of suffocation or freezing to death, as Mission Control works frenetically to devise a plan to get the men safely home. Based on actual events. Rated PG for language and emotional intensity. https://go.evvnt.com/1819274-0.

Axe Throwing League Jul 18 — Flag Tag AZ, 1801 W. Route 66, Flagstaff. 928-707-9824. 7-8 p.m., $150. Looking for a fun new hobby? Try axe throwing league. Each season is 8 weeks long, 4 games each night of weeks 1-7. Week 8 is a double elimination tournament. https://go.evvnt.com/1801511-0.

Jul 19

Invasive Weed Pull at Picture Canyon! Jul 19 — Picture Canyon Natural and Cultural Preserve, Flagstaff. 928-213-2328. 7-10 a.m., Join Flagstaff Open Space to learn about invasive weeds vs. native plants, and help us pull these weeds from beautiful Picture Canyon at 3920 N El Paso Flagstaff Rd in Flagstaff. Wear sturdy shoes, long pants, long-sleeved shirt, and a sunhat. Bring drinking water, work gloves, sunscreen, and a weed shovel--or we have extras!. https://go.evvnt.com/1750631-0.

2023 Geology Rocks Tours - July 19th Jul 19 — Mountain Sports Flagstaff, 24 N. San Francisco St., Flagstaff. 928-779-1745. 1-2 p.m., Free. Through generous funding from Mountain Sports Flagstaff and 1% for the Planet , Willow Bend Environmental Education Center will be offering guided Downtown Geology Tours. The 45 min walking tours are based on local Flagstaff author, Marie Jackson’s Stone Landmark’s book. An exclusive and unique opportunity for the community to explore downtown like never before. The tour will cover ancient history of stones used to build downtown’s iconic buildings, including Moenkopi Sandstone, Pumiceous Dacite, Kaibab Limestone, and Malapais Basalt. Participants will search for fossils on the Ice House walls, find out what stone is referred to as “Arizona Red," visit the layers of the "Grand Canyon" at Heritage Square, view beautiful stone etchings, and more. Tours will meet at 1:00pm (please arrive a few minutes early to sign in) outside Mountain Sports Flagstaff 24 N. San Francisco. The tour is FREE and will be limited to 20 participants. Sign-up in advance. Comfortable walking shoes, water and a sun hat are recommended. Tour is wheelchair and stroller accessible and suitable for all ages. https://go.evvnt.com/1658807-0.

Community Living Room featuring Tommy Dukes! Jul 19 — Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library, 300 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff. 928-213-2331. 6-7 p.m., Born in 1944 in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, and a resident of Winslow since 1954, Tommy Dukes has been keeping the real blues alive in AZ for decades and is still going strong! Come hear a bit about his life and his journey to the AZ Blues Hall of Fame, and be a part of the conversation. You can bet he'll be bringing his guitar! This event is part of our Summer Reading Challenge (SRC). Attending this event will give you a secret code to get points toward reaching your goal. To request a reasonable accommodation for any type of disability, please call 928-213-2331. Three days prior notice is requested. https://go.evvnt.com/1835358-0.

Jul 20

Thursday Night Jazz with A Train Sound Jul 20 — Heritage Square, Flagstaff. 5-7 p.m., The Thursday Night Jazz series will be a free weekly event throughout June to September. The series will feature different jazz bands, singers, choirs, etc. to perform for the public to enjoy. https://go.evvnt.com/1740958-0.

Thirsty Thursday at the Museum of Northern Arizona Jul 20 — Museum of Northern Arizona, 3101 N. Fort Valley Road, Flagstaff. 928-774-5213. 5-8 p.m., $15. Live music from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. by Jeremiah Samartano and The Red Eyes in MNA's beautiful courtyard. Food by Baja Mar is available for purchase, and a bar for wine and beer purchases are available. Enjoy the museum exhibits, included with your admission ticket to Thirsty Thursday. $15 for non-members; $8 for members. Children 9 and younger FREE. Tickets can be purchased at the door. https://go.evvnt.com/1710415-0.

