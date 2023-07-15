Jul 15

Flagstaff World’s Art Fair Jul 15 — Little America Hotel, 2515 E. Butler Ave., Flagstaff. 928-607-3989. 9 a.m.-5 p.m., The 2023 Professional Disc Golf Association Masters World Championships will take place in Flagstaff July 8-15, 2023, including players, players family/friends and other spectators from Flagstaff and around the world. They are pleased and honored to announce that they've assembled many of northern Arizona's finest artists for an art fair, July 15th, 9 am - 5 pm, at Little America Hotel on their semi-final and final day of play. Please join us and support local artists and disc golf! You’re sure to find those one-of-kind gifts/treasures/souvenirs you’ve been looking for!. https://go.evvnt.com/1831036-0.

Elden Pueblo Public Day Jul 15 — Elden Pueblo Archaeological Site, U.S. 89, Flagstaff. 928-699-5421. 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Come experience the science of archaeology and unlock the secrets of our local prehistoric past at Elden Pueblo. Learn how ancient technologies were used for hunting, food and shelter. Tour the 60 room pueblo, and learn how people used the environment to create a community culture. https://go.evvnt.com/1731932-0.

Moore Medicinal Garden Tour at the Museum of Northern Arizona Jul 15 — Museum of Northern Arizona, 3101 N. Fort Valley Road, Flagstaff. 928-774-5213. 10-11 a.m., Free tour of the Moore Medicinal Garden on the campus of the Museum of Northern Arizona. Learn about plants native to the Colorado Plateau and their medicinal uses. https://go.evvnt.com/1717712-0.

Library Writers: Critique Circle Jul 15 — Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library, 300 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff. 928-213-2331. 3-4:30 p.m., Library Writers: Critique Circle Welcome to our new Library Writers group! Join us on the 3rd Saturday of every other month for a critique circle. Bring a sample of your writing to be work shopped and critiqued by other local writers! All genres welcome! Samples should be 2000 words or less. To hear about all our upcoming programs, sign up for our weekly email blast at tiny.cc/fplnewsletter To request a reasonable accommodation for any type of disability, please call 928-213-2330. Three days prior notice is requested. https://go.evvnt.com/1730689-0.

Movies on the Square: Ratatouille Jul 15 — Heritage Square, Flagstaff. 4-8 p.m., This year’s movie season begins on May 27th and runs through Labor Day weekend, ending September 2nd. Every Saturday beginning at 4pm, Heritage Square will have activities, crafts, and live entertainment followed by an all-ages movie beginning after sunset. Movie snacks will also be available to purchase. Or stop by one of our local downtown restaurants for take out to enjoy during the movie. Tell your friends and bring lawn chairs or blankets for a great evening under the stars. https://go.evvnt.com/1656138-0.

Jul 16

Flagstaff Community Farmers Market Jul 16 — Flagstaff City Hall, 211 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff. 928-853-2382. 8 a.m.-noon, Farmers market featuring regional growers selling fruits & vegetables, local meat, baked goods, honey, flowers, prepared foods & an eclectic mix of artists & peddlers. Flagstaff Community Farmers Market opens its 23rd season celebrating and supporting community & the hard work of its regional growers, producers & small businesses. WIC, SNAP & Double Up Food Bucks accepted!. https://go.evvnt.com/1631178-0.

Elden Pueblo Public Day Jul 16 — Elden Pueblo Archaeological Site, U.S. 89, Flagstaff. 928-699-5421. 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Come experience the science of archaeology and unlock the secrets of our local prehistoric past at Elden Pueblo. Learn how ancient technologies were used for hunting, food and shelter. Tour the 60 room pueblo, and learn how people used the environment to create a community culture. https://go.evvnt.com/1731933-0.

Workshop: Intro to Flow Arts Jul 16 — Bushmaster Park, 3150 N. Alta Vista Drive, Flagstaff. 928-380-2292. 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Free. FREE WORKSHOP Wish you were better at dancing with props like poi? Here’s your opportunity to try out different types of props and the movements that go with them, while learning about flow arts movement theory! Presented by the Flagstaff Foundry. An instructor at Momentum Aerial in Flagstaff, and founder of the Southwest Flow Festival, Evan Thibodeau (ET) will help you get comfortable moving with different props. In this workshop you’ll: - watch a demonstration showcasing each of the different props available and how they move - have an opportunity to try out different props and learn their basic movements - learn movement patterns that are transferable between different kinds of props - learn about flow arts movement theory - participate in a “flow jam,” dancing with your chosen props in ways that feel natural and fun Beginners are absolutely welcome! Props will be provided. https://go.evvnt.com/1837599-0.

Sundays on the Square with Ruff Stuff Jul 16 — Heritage Square, Flagstaff. 12-2 p.m., Sunday on the Square will be a free weekly event throughout May to September. There will be live music performances by local musicians in the mid afternoon. https://go.evvnt.com/1767194-0.

