Jul 13

Thursday Night Jazz Jul 13 — Heritage Square, Flagstaff. 5-7 p.m., The Thursday Night Jazz series will be a free weekly event throughout June to September. The series will feature different jazz bands, singers, choirs, etc. to perform for the public to enjoy. https://go.evvnt.com/1740951-0.

Thursday Night Book Club Thursday Night Book Club Jul 13 — Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library, 300 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff. 928-213-2331. 6-7 p.m., This month, we are reading The Sentence by Louise Erdrich. Copies are available at the Downtown Information Desk. The Sentence asks what we owe to the living, the dead, to the reader and to the book. A small independent bookstore in Minneapolis is haunted from November 2019 to November 2020 by the store’s most annoying customer. Flora dies on All Souls’ Day, but she simply won’t leave the store. Tookie, who has landed a job selling books after years of incarceration that she survived by reading “with murderous attention,” must solve the mystery of this haunting while at the same time trying to understand all that occurs in Minneapolis during a year of grief, astonishment, isolation, and furious reckoning. We will meet in person in the Downtown Library Community Room and simultaneously on Zoom. https://go.evvnt.com/1791729-0.

Jul 14

FLAGSTAFF AUCTION! Collection of Vintage Motorcycles, Stereos, Automobilia, Petrolinia, Memorabilia Jul 14 — 116 E. Phoenix Ave., 116 E. Phoenix Ave., Suite # 1, off parking lot, Flagstaff. 844-824-3669. Noon- July 16, 5 p.m., Bid Fast and Last is excited to present our Flagstaff Arizona Auction!!! Our catalog is still be uploaded but you can expect to see: Motorcycles Vintage Stereos Bicycles Vehicles Metal Signs Vintage Movie Posters Telescopes Furniture Collectibles Estate Items Vintage Cloths, Leathers, Pants, Jackets & Boots plus much much more! This auction is now open for bidding and will GO VIRTUAL-LIVE for online bidding in real-time on Saturday, July 15th at 10:00AM PST. Online visit: https://bid.bidfastandlast.com/ui/auctions/102099 LOCATION: All inventory is located at 116 E Phoenix Ave, Suite # 1, Flagstaff Arizona Preview Schedule: Friday July 14th 12-5 and Saturday July 15th: 8:00am—11am Preview is available to the general public. All inventory is located in Flagstaff Arizona; Address to be released July 13th. Email: info@fastandlast.com Phone: 844-824-3669. https://go.evvnt.com/1812935-0.

Jul 15

Flagstaff World’s Art Fair Jul 15 — Little America Hotel, 2515 E. Butler Ave., Flagstaff. 928-607-3989. 9 a.m.-5 p.m., The 2023 Professional Disc Golf Association Masters World Championships will take place in Flagstaff July 8-15, 2023, including players, players family/friends and other spectators from Flagstaff and around the world. They are pleased and honored to announce that they’ve assembled many of northern Arizona’s finest artists for an art fair, July 15th, 9 am—5 pm, at Little America Hotel on their semi-final and final day of play. Please join us and support local artists and disc golf! You’re sure to find those one-of-kind gifts/treasures/souvenirs you’ve been looking for!. https://go.evvnt.com/1831036-0.

Elden Pueblo Public Day Jul 15 — Elden Pueblo Archaeological Site, U.S. 89, Flagstaff. 928-699-5421. 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Come experience the science of archaeology and unlock the secrets of our local prehistoric past at Elden Pueblo. Learn how ancient technologies were used for hunting, food and shelter. Tour the 60 room pueblo, and learn how people used the environment to create a community culture. https://go.evvnt.com/1731932-0.

Moore Medicinal Garden Tour at the Museum of Northern Arizona Jul 15 — Museum of Northern Arizona, 3101 N. Fort Valley Road, Flagstaff. 928-774-5213. 10-11 a.m., Free tour of the Moore Medicinal Garden on the campus of the Museum of Northern Arizona. Learn about plants native to the Colorado Plateau and their medicinal uses. https://go.evvnt.com/1717712-0.

Library Writers: Critique Circle Jul 15 — Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library, 300 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff. 928-213-2331. 3-4:30 p.m., Library Writers: Critique Circle Welcome to our new Library Writers group! Join us on the 3rd Saturday of every other month for a critique circle. Bring a sample of your writing to be work shopped and critiqued by other local writers! All genres welcome! Samples should be 2000 words or less. To hear about all our upcoming programs, sign up for our weekly email blast at tiny.cc/fplnewsletter To request a reasonable accommodation for any type of disability, please call 928-213-2330. Three days prior notice is requested. https:// go.evvnt.com/1730689-0.

Movies on the Square: Ratatouille Jul 15 — Heritage Square, Flagstaff. 4-8 p.m., This year’s movie season begins on May 27th and runs through Labor Day weekend, ending September 2nd. Every Saturday beginning at 4pm, Heritage Square will have activities, crafts, and live entertainment followed by an all-ages movie beginning after sunset. Movie snacks will also be available to purchase. Or stop by one of our local downtown restaurants for take out to enjoy during the movie. Tell your friends and bring lawn chairs or blankets for a great evening under the stars. https://go.evvnt.com/1656138-0.

