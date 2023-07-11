Jul 11

Climate Conversation: Housing & Climate Climate Conversation: Housing & Climate Jul 11 — Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library, 300 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff. 928-213-2331. 6-7:30 p.m., Climate Conversations are 90-minute expert-facilitated discussions on a climate topic, news, and feelings around climate. Climate Conversations are NOT lectures; they are opportunities to collaboratively learn and discuss a given topic with an expert on-hand for guidance, information, and insights. This month we will be joined by local experts in housing to discuss housing density as a climate solution. Join in on the conversation at 6 PM in the Downtown Library Community Room. Elders/seniors, youth, families, amateurs, professionals, and people of all ages, experience, and climate-knowledge levels are welcome, all you need to bring are your questions! To learn more about the Climate Resilience Project and sign up for email updates, visit our website. https://go.evvnt.com/1791736-0.

Axe Throwing League Jul 11 — Flag Tag AZ, 1801 W. Route 66, Flagstaff. 928-707-9824. 7-8 p.m., $150. Looking for a fun new hobby? Try axe throwing league. Each season is 8 weeks long, 4 games each night of weeks 1-7. Week 8 is a double elimination tournament. https://go.evvnt.com/1801510-0.

Jul 12

Senior Coffee Hour with SeniorCorps Jul 12 — Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library, 300 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff. 928-213-2331. 10-11 a.m., This month we will be joined by Kerry Bennett, Road Scholar ambassador! Kerry is committed to inspiring lifelong learning for people 50+. She will provide an overview of the thousands of guided tours offered by Road Scholar as well as her personal experience with the program over the last 5 years. Presented in partnership with AmeriCorps Seniors. https://go.evvnt.com/1791732-0.

Nuestra Cultura: Spanish Language Cultural Club Jul 12 — Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library, 300 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff. 928-213-2331. 5:30-6:30 p.m., Welcome to our Spanish Language Cultural Club! All materials and discussion will be conducted in Spanish. All who are interested in using and/or growing their Spanish skills are welcome! Join us to talk about the Hispanic and Latin American culture, the second Wednesday of the month in the community room at the downtown library. We will have coffee and tea available. Email libraryprograms@flagstaffpubliclibrary.org or call 928-213-2331 for additional information. ¡Bienvenidos a nuestro club cultural en español! Todos los materiales y la discusión se llevarán a cabo en español. ¡Todos los que estén interesados en usar y/o mejorar sus habilidades en español son bienvenidos! Ven a conversar sobre la cultura hispana y latinoamericana, el segundo miércoles del mes en la sala comunitaria de la biblioteca del centro. Tendremos cafecito y té disponible. Envíe un correo electrónico a libraryprograms@flagstaffpubliclibrary.org o llame al 928-213-2331 para más información. https://go.evvnt.com/1702293-0.

Jul 13

Thursday Night Jazz Jul 13 — Heritage Square, Flagstaff. 5-7 p.m., The Thursday Night Jazz series will be a free weekly event throughout June to September. The series will feature different jazz bands, singers, choirs, etc. to perform for the public to enjoy. https://go.evvnt.com/1740951-0.

Thursday Night Book Club Thursday Night Book Club Jul 13 — Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library, 300 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff. 928-213-2331. 6-7 p.m., This month, we are reading The Sentence by Louise Erdrich. Copies are available at the Downtown Information Desk. The Sentence asks what we owe to the living, the dead, to the reader and to the book. A small independent bookstore in Minneapolis is haunted from November 2019 to November 2020 by the store's most annoying customer. Flora dies on All Souls' Day, but she simply won't leave the store. Tookie, who has landed a job selling books after years of incarceration that she survived by reading "with murderous attention," must solve the mystery of this haunting while at the same time trying to understand all that occurs in Minneapolis during a year of grief, astonishment, isolation, and furious reckoning. We will meet in person in the Downtown Library Community Room and simultaneously on Zoom. https://go.evvnt.com/1791729-0.

