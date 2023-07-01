Jul 1

Science Saturday: The Five C's of Arizona Jul 1 — Willow Bend Environmental Education Center, 703 E. Sawmill Road, Flagstaff. 928-779-1745. 9:30-11:30 a.m., What are the five C's of Arizona? Join Willow Bend to discover how cattle, citrus, copper, climate and cotton shaped Arizona's history, then and now. Hands-on and interactive activities for all ages. Science Saturday is an event held on the first Saturday of every month from 9:30AM-11:30AM. Each month is focused on a different theme and each event offers fun and educational hands on activities. More information at www.willowbendcenter.org. These events are free, accessible and made possible because of Coconino County, Creative Flagstaff, City of Flagstaff BBB Revenues, Flagstaff 365 and GeoFamily Foundation. https://go.evvnt.com/1738922-0.

Elden Pueblo Public Day Jul 1 — Elden Pueblo Archaeological Site, U.S. 89, Flagstaff. 928-699-5421. 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Come experience the science of archaeology and unlock the secrets of our local prehistoric past at Elden Pueblo. Learn how ancient technologies were used for hunting, food and shelter. Tour the 60 room pueblo, and learn how people used the environment to create a community culture. https://go.evvnt.com/1731928-0.

2023 Geology Rocks Tours- July 1st Jul 1 — Mountain Sports Flagstaff, 24 N. San Francisco St., Flagstaff. 928-779-1745. 1-2 p.m., Free. Through generous funding from Mountain Sports Flagstaff and 1% for the Planet , Willow Bend Environmental Education Center will be offering guided Downtown Geology Tours. The 45 min walking tours are based on local Flagstaff author, Marie Jackson’s Stone Landmark’s book. An exclusive and unique opportunity for the community to explore downtown like never before. The tour will cover ancient history of stones used to build downtown’s iconic buildings, including Moenkopi Sandstone, Pumiceous Dacite, Kaibab Limestone, and Malapais Basalt. In addition tours will highlight progression of architectural styles, discuss changing preferences for certain rock types, and provide an overview of historic events. Participants will search for fossils on the Ice House walls, find out what stone is referred to as “Arizona Red”, visit the layers of the "Grand Canyon" at Heritage Square, view beautiful stone etchings, and more. Tours will meet at 1:00pm (please arrive a few minutes early to sign in) outside Mountain Sports Flagstaff 24 N. San Francisco. The tour is FREE and will be limited to 20 participants. Sign-up in advance. Comfortable walking shoes, water and a sun hat are recommended. Tour is wheelchair and stroller accessible and suitable for all ages. Tour dates are (all beginning at 1pm at Mountain Sports): https://go.evvnt.com/1658800-0.

Movies on the Square: Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle Jul 1 — Heritage Square, Flagstaff. 4-8 p.m., This year’s movie season begins on May 27th and runs through Labor Day weekend, ending September 2nd. Every Saturday beginning at 4pm, Heritage Square will have activities, crafts, and live entertainment followed by an all-ages movie beginning after sunset. Movie snacks will also be available to purchase. Or stop by one of our local downtown restaurants for take out to enjoy during the movie. Tell your friends and bring lawn chairs or blankets for a great evening under the stars. https://go.evvnt.com/1655963-0.

Cocoon w/Bear Cole @The McMillan Flagstaff Jul 1 — The McMillan Bar and Kitchen, 2 Historic Route 66, Flagstaff. 702-763-3672. 10 p.m.- July 2, 2 a.m., Cocoon is a night of Open Format Dance artfully spun by veteran DJ Bear Cole. With decades of experience, and past residencies in Las Vegas, Scottsdale, Phoenix, Los Angeles and more DJ Bear Cole is known for melding modern sexy House & Dance with Old School, Hip-Hop, Latin, and Dancehall. A night for anyone to be comfortable in their own skin, and come out of that Cocoon. https://go.evvnt.com/1809639-0.

Jul 2

Flagstaff Community Farmers Market Jul 2 — Flagstaff City Hall, 211 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff. 928-853-2382. 8 a.m.-noon, Farmers market featuring regional growers selling fruits & vegetables, local meat, baked goods, honey, flowers, prepared foods & an eclectic mix of artists & peddlers. Flagstaff Community Farmers Market opens its 23rd season celebrating and supporting community & the hard work of its regional growers, producers & small businesses. WIC, SNAP & Double Up Food Bucks accepted!. https://go.evvnt.com/1631172-0.

Elden Pueblo Public Day Jul 2 — Elden Pueblo Archaeological Site, U.S. 89, Flagstaff. 928-699-5421. 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Come experience the science of archaeology and unlock the secrets of our local prehistoric past at Elden Pueblo. Learn how ancient technologies were used for hunting, food and shelter. Tour the 60 room pueblo, and learn how people used the environment to create a community culture. https://go.evvnt.com/1731929-0.

Sundays on the Square with Ryan Biter Jul 2 — Heritage Square, Flagstaff. 12-2 p.m., Sunday on the Square will be a free weekly event throughout May to September. There will be live music performances by local musicians in the mid afternoon. https://go.evvnt.com/1760316-0.

Jul 3

Full Moon Hike at Picture Canyon Jul 3 — Picture Canyon Natural and Cultural Preserve, 3920 N. El Paso Flagstaff Road, Flagstaff. 928-213-2328. 7-9:30 p.m., Join Flagstaff Open Space and Sustainability Programs for this month’s Full Moon Hike at Picture Canyon, where we’ll learn about night pollinators, and watch the “Thunder Moon” rise! Wear sturdy shoes and dress appropriately for the weather—we’ll hike whatever the weather. Bring water and hiking poles, but we’ll have extras!.

Jul 4

2023 Annual Greater Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce 4th of July Parade Jul 4 — Downtown Flagstaff, 6 E. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff. 928-774-4505. 9-11 a.m., We are excited to announce our 2023 Greater Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce Independence Day Parade, sponsored by PEPSI, Desert Financial Credit Union, APS and Twin Arrows Casino Resort! https://go.evvnt.com/1785906-0.

4th of July Flagstaff Downtown Mile Jul 4 — 12 E Aspen Avenue, Flagstaff. 6:30-8 a.m., $5 to $30. The Downtown Mile is presented by Team Run Flagstaff and the Greater Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce. In advance of the annual 4th of July parade, 4 waves of competitors will cover an iconic Mile on the actual parade route. The two-loop course heads north San Francisco, west on Cherry, south on Beaver, and west on Aspen to repeat the loop and finish. The race includes six events categories: Masters Women and Masters Men (40+), Citizen Men and Women (all ages), Elite Men and Women (competing for a cash purse) and a half-mile (one loop) Kids’ race is also an event highlight. In addition to the Elite prizes, Awards will be presented for Overall and Age Group top finishers in each category. https://runsignup.com/Race/AZ/Flagstaff/FlagstaffDowntownMile?aflt_token=lsDDTCWcazIepazYI0FCz9dbRxkCWAcY.

Axe Throwing League Jul 4 — Flag Tag AZ, 1801 W. Route 66, Flagstaff. 928-707-9824. 7-8 p.m., $150. Looking for a fun new hobby? Try axe throwing league. Each season is 8 weeks long, 4 games each night of weeks 1-7. Week 8 is a double elimination tournament. https://go.evvnt.com/1801509-0.

