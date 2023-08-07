Aug 8

Stretch & Laugh Chair Yoga Aug 8 — Joe C. Montoya Community & Senior Center, 245 N. Thorpe Road, Flagstaff. 928-699-0558. 10:45 a.m.- Sept. 28, 11:45 a.m., Stretch & Laugh Chair Yoga is great for those with disabilities, surgery recovery, stress, breathing issues, balancing issues or just want some stretching and fun doing it! No experience or materials needed. No crazy difficult positions and we do not get down on the floor. Come join the fun for only $7/session every Tuesday and Thursday.

Wild Irish Fiddle with Kate Rose Aug 8 — Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library, 300 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff. 928-213-2331. 6-7:30 p.m., Join us for a musical journey to the Irish countryside, as Kate Rose fiddles, sings, whistles, and tells stories about the music that has shaped her life. Ranging from the lonesome sound of County Clare traditional fiddling to original compositions of jigs and reels, and even fusion tunes that show how this living tradition has expanded and thrived on other influences, the evening will delight your ears, touch your soul, and maybe even convince you to dance! All ages and musical experience levels are welcome! Kate Rose plays with Flagstaff’s Celtic band Greenlaw, in addition to her solo shows, Mostly Fiddle and the contra dance band, Just Desserts. She also sings with Master Chorale and Threshold Choir and teaches French at Basis Flagstaff. https://go.evvnt.com/1860721-0.

Flagstaff Mountain Film Festival ‘Get Out There’ Adventure Film Showcase Aug 8 — Theatrikos Theatre Company, 11 W. Cherry Ave., Flagstaff. 6-9:30 p.m., $8 to $15. Join us August 8th for our first of our 2023 SUMMER & FALL SHOWCASES with THEATRIKOS Presented by STROLLHighlands & AZRA ‘GET OUT THERE’ Adventure Showcase Summer means epic adventures must be had! Let us inspire your next adventure with an incredible, awe-filled array of the best in adventure storytelling from around the world, From the super style of Flag local Trail GangstAZ, to epic rides in the North Shore with the legend Betty, all the way to Baffin Island for 45 days of pure discovery, to Austria and living for speed in downhill longboarding. Stories of Black Sherpa making mountaineering history and bringing it back home, being fully you in the face of anti-LGBTQ legislation, to first descents of the restored Klamath river by Indigenous youth. And finally Sending It! Rollicking lightning-infused single-pitch 1300 ft Appalachian walls and Sonya Wilson’s experience as a Deaf woman and outdoor advocate working to bridge the gap between the Deaf community and the outdoor industry, one crag at a time. Doors open 6pm, Show 630pm. Parking available in Theatrikos parking. Wheelchair accessible seating available, we encourage ticket holders to purchase ahead of time. https://go.evvnt.com/1859587-0.

Axe Throwing League Aug 8 — Flag Tag AZ, 1801 W. Route 66, Flagstaff. 928-707-9824. 7-8 p.m., $150. Looking for a fun new hobby? Try axe throwing league. Each season is 8 weeks long, 4 games each night of weeks 1-7. Week 8 is a double elimination tournament. https://go.evvnt.com/1801514-0.

Aug 9

Nuestra Cultura: Spanish Language Cultural Club Aug 9 — Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library, 300 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff. 928-213-2331. 5:30-6:30 p.m., Welcome to our Spanish Language Cultural Club! All materials and discussion will be conducted in Spanish. All who are interested in using and/or growing their Spanish skills are welcome! Join us to talk about the Hispanic and Latin American culture, the second Wednesday of the month in the community room at the downtown library. We will have coffee and tea available. Email libraryprograms@flagstaffpubliclibrary.org or call 928-213-2331 for additional information. To request a reasonable accommodation for any type of disability, please call 928-213-2330. Three days prior notice is requested. ¡Bienvenidos a nuestro club cultural en español! Todos los materiales y la discusión se llevarán a cabo en español. ¡Todos los que estén interesados en usar y/o mejorar sus habilidades en español son bienvenidos! Ven a conversar sobre la cultura hispana y latinoamericana, el segundo miércoles del mes en la sala comunitaria de la biblioteca del centro. Tendremos cafecito y té disponible. Envíe un correo electrónico a libraryprograms@flagstaffpubliclibrary.org o llame al 928-213-2331 para más información. Para solicitar una adaptación razonable para cualquier tipo de discapacidad, llame al 928-213-2331. Se solicita aviso con tres días de anticipación. https://go.evvnt.com/1702294-0.

Susto Live in Concert Aug 9 — Coconino Center For the Arts, 2300 N. Fort Valley Road, Flagstaff. 928-779-2300. 7:30-9 p.m., $23. My Entire Life follows their critically acclaimed 2021 album Time in the Sun which Holler said “provides proof that Osborne and his bandmates are an important voice in today’s conflicted world,” while No Depression called it a “fluid and engaging listen.” https://go.evvnt.com/1845205-0.

Aug 10

Court Basics for Friends and Relatives Raising Children Aug 10 — Flagstaff. 2-2:45 p.m., Join us for this free Legal Talk about ways to get parental control of someone else’s child. We’ll go over the steps in a guardianship or non-parent custody case and learn about Power of Attorney as an option at: https://www.azcourthelp.org/public-events. https://go.evvnt.com/1881785-0.

Thursday Night Jazz with Bad Fish Love Fish Aug 10 — Heritage Square, Flagstaff. 5-7 p.m., The Thursday Night Jazz series will be a free weekly event throughout June to September. The series will feature different jazz bands, singers, choirs, etc. to perform for the public to enjoy. https://go.evvnt.com/1740989-0.

