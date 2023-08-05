Aug 5

Science Saturday: Rocks ROCK! Aug 5 — Willow Bend Environmental Education Center, 703 E. Sawmill Road, Flagstaff. 928-779-1745. 9:30-11:30 a.m., Join Willow Bend for a Science Saturday that really rocks! Learn about the region’s unique rock formations, Arizona’s geologic history, dig through our rock collection, and more! Fun hands-on activities for all ages. Science Saturday is an event held on the first Saturday of every month from 9:30AM-11:30AM. Each month is focused on a different theme and each event offers fun and educational hands on activities. More information at www.willowbendcenter.org. These events are free, accessible and made possible because of Coconino County, Creative Flagstaff, City of Flagstaff BBB Revenues, Flagstaff 365 and GeoFamily Foundation. https://go.evvnt.com/1853736-0.

Elden Pueblo Public Day Aug 5 — Elden Pueblo Archaeological Site, U.S. 89, Flagstaff. 928-699-5421. 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Come experience the science of archaeology and unlock the secrets of our local prehistoric past at Elden Pueblo. Learn how ancient technologies were used for hunting, food and shelter. Tour the 60 room pueblo, and learn how people used the environment to create a community culture. https://go.evvnt.com/1731938-0.

Flagstaff Chili Festival Aug 5 — Thorpe Park, 191 N. Thorpe Road, Flagstaff. 928-853-1161. 10:30 a.m.- Aug. 6, 2:30 p.m., 2 days of chili cooking and tasting to benefit Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Flagstaff. Route 66 Regional on Saturday, Arizona State Championship on Sunday.

2023 Geology Rocks Tours - August 5th Aug 5 — Mountain Sports Flagstaff, 24 N. San Francisco St., Flagstaff. 928-779-1745. 1-2 p.m., Free. Through generous funding from Mountain Sports Flagstaff and 1% for the Planet , Willow Bend Environmental Education Center will be offering guided Downtown Geology Tours. The 45 min walking tours are based on local Flagstaff author, Marie Jackson’s Stone Landmark’s book. An exclusive and unique opportunity for the community to explore downtown like never before. The tour will cover ancient history of stones used to build downtown’s iconic buildings, including Moenkopi Sandstone, Pumiceous Dacite, Kaibab Limestone, and Malapais Basalt. Tours will meet at 1 pm (please arrive a few minutes early to sign in) outside Mountain Sports Flagstaff 24 N. San Francisco. The tour is FREE and will be limited to 20 participants. Sign-up in advance. Comfortable walking shoes, water and a sun hat are recommended. Tour is wheelchair and stroller accessible and suitable for all ages. https://go.evvnt.com/1658814-0.

The Life and Seasons of the Living Roof Aug 5 — Museum of Northern Arizona, 3101 N. Fort Valley Road, Flagstaff. 928-774-5211. 2-3 p.m., The talk will be held outside under a canopy next to the Easton Collection Center at MNA Research Center- Under the big tent. This area of MNA’s campus is called the Research Center and is located on the opposite side of Highway 180/N Fort Valley Road from the museum. To reach the Research Center, turn right off of Highway 180 opposite the museum at the Harold S. Colton Research Center sign. Take the free tour of the Colton Garden at 10:00 and stay for the talk at 2:00. https://go.evvnt.com/1843103-0.

Movies on the Square: Monsters University Aug 5 — Heritage Square, Flagstaff. 4-8 p.m., This year’s movie season begins on May 27th and runs through Labor Day weekend, ending September 2nd. Every Saturday beginning at 4pm, Heritage Square will have activities, crafts, and live entertainment followed by an all-ages movie beginning after sunset. Movie snacks will also be available to purchase. Or stop by one of our local downtown restaurants for take out to enjoy during the movie. Tell your friends and bring lawn chairs or blankets for a great evening under the stars. https://go.evvnt.com/1659721-0.

Aug 6

Flagstaff Community Farmers Market Aug 6 — Flagstaff City Hall, 211 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff. 928-853-2382. 8 a.m.-noon, Farmers market featuring regional growers selling fruits & vegetables, local meat, baked goods, honey, flowers, prepared foods & an eclectic mix of artists & peddlers. Flagstaff Community Farmers Market opens its 23rd season celebrating and supporting community & the hard work of its regional growers, producers & small businesses. WIC, SNAP & Double Up Food Bucks accepted!. https://go.evvnt.com/1631185-0.

Elden Pueblo Public Day Aug 6 — Elden Pueblo Archaeological Site, U.S. 89, Flagstaff. 928-699-5421. 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Come experience the science of archaeology and unlock the secrets of our local prehistoric past at Elden Pueblo. Learn how ancient technologies were used for hunting, food and shelter. Tour the 60 room pueblo, and learn how people used the environment to create a community culture. https://go.evvnt.com/1731939-0.

Sundays on the Square with Earthshine Aug 6 — Heritage Square, Flagstaff. 12-2 p.m., Sunday on the Square will be a free weekly event throughout May to September. There will be live music performances by local musicians in the mid afternoon. https://go.evvnt.com/1767239-0.

