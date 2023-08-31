Aug 31

A JOINT Conversation with NAH Orthopedics & Spine Institute Aug 31 — Forest Highlands Golf Club, 2425 William Palmer, Canyon Room, Flagstaff. 928-773-2093. 4:30-6:30 p.m., Due to limited seating, please RSVP to secure a seat. Click here to RSVP: https://form.jotform.com/231907436102146 Call NAH Office of Philanthropy at 928-773-2093 with questions about this event. https://go.evvnt.com/1862128-0.

Thursday Night Jazz with Big Daddy D and The Dynamites Aug 31 — Heritage Square, Flagstaff. 5-7 p.m., The Thursday Night Jazz series will be a free weekly event throughout June to September. The series will feature different jazz bands, singers, choirs, etc. to perform for the public to enjoy. https://go.evvnt.com/1741018-0.

Sep 1

Coconino County Fair Sep 1 — Fort Tuthill County Park, 2446 Fort Tuthill Loop, Flagstaff. 928-679-8005. 10 a.m.- Sept. 4, 2 p.m., Free to $40. Since 1949, the Coconino County Fair has brought fun, entertainment, and agricultural traditions to the County and beyond! From the origins of Fairs in agriculture, horticulture, livestock, and household arts, the Coconino County Fair celebrates the diverse cultures and talents of the community, which today also include fine arts, floriculture, educational exhibits, school and youth exhibits, clubs, crafts, entertainment, and live music. This is a family-friendly event, celebrating the accomplishments of Coconino County. From September 1-4, over Labor Day Weekend, the Fair will have exhibits, live entertainment, rides, competitions, music, and delicious fair foods. Early Bird Tickets will be available while supplies last through the month of July. Follow the Fair at www.facebook.com/CoconinoCountyFair and on Instagram @coconinocountyfair!. https://go.evvnt.com/1853375-1.

First Friday Art Walk - Jared Nishimoto Sep 1 — Drinking Horn Mead Hall, 108 E. Route 66, Flagstaff. 3-11 p.m., Join us for Septembers First Friday Art Walk in Downtown FLagstaff. The Mead Hall will be showcasing the work of local artisan, Jared Nishimoto. His work focuses on the art of Chainmaille and we couldn't find a much better fit for our place! As you stroll the town enjoying and supporting our local art community, bee sure to stop into The Hall for a great start to the evening or a pleasent recharge buzz. https://go.evvnt.com/1912419-0.

The Healing Power of Art Sep 1 — Episcopal Church-Epiphany, 423 N. Beaver St., Flagstaff. 6-8 p.m., Open Doors: Art in Action hosts opening night of “The Healing Power of Art,” on September 1. This moving presentation of artistry and information highlights the use of therapy to express and examine the journey of healing. Please join us for our September 1st opening night event, presenting therapeutic artworks by: Flagstaff’s Hozhoni Studio and Gallery; Muhammad Ali Parkinson’s Center in Phoenix; Cancer Support Community of Northern Arizona; Hospice of Northern Arizona. The free event opens at 6:00 PM for browsing art and enjoying refreshments. At 6:30 PM, Flagstaff's Threshold Choir will perform as videos by Hozhoni Studio and Gallery are shown. The event continues with distinguished and informative speakers beginning at 7 PM, followed by a question and answer session. The Open Doors: Art in Action gallery is located at the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany, 423 N. Beaver St., Flagstaff. More information may be found at our website: https://www.opendoorsartinaction.com. https://go.evvnt.com/1906944-0.

Sep 2

Science Saturday: Wonderful Wildlife Sep 2 — Willow Bend Environmental Education Center, 703 E. Sawmill Road, Flagstaff. 928-779-1745. 9:30-11:30 a.m., Discover the wonders of wildlife with Willow Bend Environmental Education Center! Join us in learning about wildlife ecosystems, tracks & scat. Dress up as your favorite animal from our costume box, create your own animal mask, learn about the sounds of wildlife and more! Hands-on and interactive activities for all ages. Science Saturday is an event held on the first Saturday of every month from 9:30AM-11:30AM. Each month is focused on a different theme and each event offers fun and educational hands on activities. These events are free, accessible and made possible because of Coconino County, Creative Flagstaff, City of Flagstaff BBB Revenues, Flagstaff 365 and GeoFamily Foundation. https://go.evvnt.com/1888286-0.

Knitting in Nature! Sep 2 — U.S. 180, Flagstaff. 928-213-2348. 10 a.m.-noon, Learn a new skill, or bring your knitting, crochet, or other craft projects to work on outdoors. Experienced knitters will be on hand to answer questions, and there will be fun yarn activities for kids and beginners to try. You can even check out a knitting kit from the library and take it home to keep practicing. All ages and skill levels welcome! This will take place at Peak View Winter Recreation & Parking Area, Rt 180, 1 mile before Snow Bowl Rd on the right (east) side of the road. For more information, call 928-213-2348, or email efclstaff@flagstaffpubliclibrary.org. https://go.evvnt.com/1922828-0.

Elden Pueblo Public Day Sep 2 — Elden Pueblo Archaeological Site, U.S. 89, Flagstaff. 928-699-5421. 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Come experience the science of archaeology and unlock the secrets of our local prehistoric past at Elden Pueblo. Learn how ancient technologies were used for hunting, food and shelter. Tour the 60 room pueblo, and learn how people used the environment to create a community culture. https://go.evvnt.com/1731946-0.

Sippin' with the Symphony Sep 2 — Wiseman Aviation, 2650 W. Shamrell Blvd., Flagstaff. 928-774-5107. 5-8 p.m., $70. Join us at Wiseman Aviation for a wine & beer tasting and immersive symphony experience. Members of the orchestra will perform surrounding cocktail guests as you sip, like we’re all on stage together. We will be hosting a silent and live auction and all proceeds directly support the professional musicians in the orchestra, the young artists whose careers are launched by FSO, and the children and community members served through FSO’s education and outreach programs. Admission is $70 and includes 7 drink tickets. Admission is $35 for under ages 21. For tickets, visit: https://givebutter.com/FSOSippin. https://go.evvnt.com/1814447-0.

