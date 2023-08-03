Aug 3

Thursday Night Jazz with The Salt Miners Aug 3 — Heritage Square, Flagstaff. 5-7 p.m., The Thursday Night Jazz series will be a free weekly event throughout June to September. The series will feature different jazz bands, singers, choirs, etc. to perform for the public to enjoy. https://go.evvnt.com/1740976-0.

Greensky Bluegrass performs at Pepsi Ampitheater at Fort Tuthill County Park Aug 3 — Pepsi Amphitheater, Flagstaff. 480-656-9940. 6:30-11 p.m., $54.50. Greensky Bluegrass, the five-piece rock ‘n roll style jam band, performs in Coconino County August 3, 6:30pm at Pepsi Amphitheater. The “band of brothers” describe themselves as real people with real experiences and this flows through their music and sound. The collective has a relentless tour schedule and dazzling live performances, they are for sure to bring the energy to each live performance dedicated to their listeners. https://go.evvnt.com/1865117-0.

Steve Earle Aug 3 — Orpheum Theater – Flagstaff, 15 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff. 6:30-10:30 p.m., Steve Earle is one of the most acclaimed singer-songwriters of his generation, a worthy heir to Townes Van Zandt and Guy Clark, his two supreme musical mentors. https://www.bandsintown.com/t/104464890?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=ticket.

Aug 4

Prehistoric Fun Friday Aug 4 — Elden Pueblo Archaeological Site, U.S. 89, Flagstaff. 928-699-5421. 10 a.m.-2 p.m., May 26, Native Garden - 10AM - 2PM Stop by anytime between 10:00 AM & 2:00 PM and be part of planting a native garden at Elden Pueblo. Kids and adults will be able to help us prepare the soil and plant the seeds! Anyone who comes to help will also have the opportunity to practice their aim at targets using rabbit sticks and the atl-atl - ancient weapons that are sometimes still used today to help control little animal intruders that come to the garden. August 04 - Native cooking - 10:00 AM - 02:00 PM. Kids and adults! $5.00 donation per person. Today we’ll be providing and overview of native foods and cooking and we’ll be grinding corn using a mano & metate. We’ll use some previously ground blue corn to make corn cakes you can enjoy with prickly pear jelly! We’ll also send you home with some recipes. https://go.evvnt.com/1731992-0.

Elemental Change: Reframing Our Climate Future Aug 4 — Episcopal Church-Epiphany, 423 N. Beaver St., Flagstaff. 6-8 p.m., Elemental Change: Reframing Our Climate Future Join us for the August First Friday program, “Fire: Mitigating One of Our Greatest Threats.” Art and refreshments at 6:00 pm, followed by speakers and Q&A at 7:00 pm. Our distinguished speakers will be: Jay Smith, Director, Forest Restoration Amy Waltz, Director of Science Delivery, NAU Ecological Restoration Institute Marty Johnson, Sustainability Specialist, Coconino County This will be the last chance to view artworks by Shawn Skabelund, Bryan David Griffith, Larry Stevens & more. The Open Doors: Art in Action gallery is located at the Church of the Epiphany, 423 N. Beaver St. Flagstaff. More information is available at: www.opendoorsartinaction.com. https://go.evvnt.com/1870242-0.

Young the Giant performs at Pepsi Ampitheater at Fort Tuthill County Park Aug 4 — Pepsi Amphitheater, Flagstaff. 480-656-9940. 7-11 p.m., $59.50. Young the Giant with Milky Chance play in Coconino County August 4, 7PM at Pepsi Amphitheater. With their fifth studio album release American Bollywood, front man for the legendary group Sameer Gadhia is tuning into this Hindu roots. With a mix of “traditional Indian sounds to more western rock and pop,” Young the Giant has created the perfect storm for what is next in alternative and indie rock bands and is hitting the road this summer with German rock band Milky Chance with Rosa Linn. https://go.evvnt.com/1865132-0.

Aug 5

Science Saturday: Rocks ROCK! Aug 5 — Willow Bend Environmental Education Center, 703 E. Sawmill Road, Flagstaff. 928-779-1745. 9:30-11:30 a.m., Join Willow Bend for a Science Saturday that really rocks! Learn about the region’s unique rock formations, Arizona’s geologic history, dig through our rock collection, and more! Fun hands-on activities for all ages. Science Saturday is an event held on the first Saturday of every month from 9:30AM-11:30AM. Each month is focused on a different theme and each event offers fun and educational hands on activities. More information at www.willowbendcenter.org. These events are free, accessible and made possible because of Coconino County, Creative Flagstaff, City of Flagstaff BBB Revenues, Flagstaff 365 and GeoFamily Foundation. https://go.evvnt.com/1853736-0.

Elden Pueblo Public Day Aug 5 — Elden Pueblo Archaeological Site, U.S. 89, Flagstaff. 928-699-5421. 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Come experience the science of archaeology and unlock the secrets of our local prehistoric past at Elden Pueblo. Learn how ancient technologies were used for hunting, food and shelter. Tour the 60 room pueblo, and learn how people used the environment to create a community culture. https://go.evvnt.com/1731938-0.

Flagstaff Chili Festival Aug 5 — Thorpe Park, 191 N. Thorpe Road, Flagstaff. 928-853-1161. 10:30 a.m.- Aug. 6, 2:30 p.m., 2 days of chili cooking and tasting to benefit Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Flagstaff. Route 66 Regional on Saturday, Arizona State Championship on Sunday.

2023 Geology Rocks Tours - August 5th Aug 5 — Mountain Sports Flagstaff, 24 N. San Francisco St., Flagstaff. 928-779-1745. 1-2 p.m., Free. Through generous funding from Mountain Sports Flagstaff and 1% for the Planet , Willow Bend Environmental Education Center will be offering guided Downtown Geology Tours. The 45 min walking tours are based on local Flagstaff author, Marie Jackson’s Stone Landmark’s book. An exclusive and unique opportunity for the community to explore downtown like never before. The tour will cover ancient history of stones used to build downtown’s iconic buildings, including Moenkopi Sandstone, Pumiceous Dacite, Kaibab Limestone, and Malapais Basalt. In addition tours will highlight progression of architectural styles, discuss changing preferences for certain rock types, and provide an overview of historic events. Participants will search for fossils on the Ice House walls, find out what stone is referred to as “Arizona Red”, visit the layers of the "Grand Canyon" at Heritage Square, view beautiful stone etchings, and more. Tours will meet at 1:00pm (please arrive a few minutes early to sign in) outside Mountain Sports Flagstaff 24 N. San Francisco. The tour is FREE and will be limited to 20 participants. Sign-up in advance. Comfortable walking shoes, water and a sun hat are recommended. Tour is wheelchair and stroller accessible and suitable for all ages. https://go.evvnt.com/1658814-0.

The Life and Seasons of the Living Roof Aug 5 — Museum of Northern Arizona, 3101 N. Fort Valley Road, Flagstaff. 928-774-5211. 2-3 p.m., The talk will be held outside under a canopy next to the Easton Collection Center at MNA Research Center- Under the big tent. This area of MNA’s campus is called the Research Center and is located on the opposite side of Highway 180/N Fort Valley Road from the museum. To reach the Research Center, turn right off of Highway 180 opposite the museum at the Harold S. Colton Research Center sign. Take the free tour of the Colton Garden at 10:00 and stay for the talk at 2:00. https://go.evvnt.com/1843103-0.

Movies on the Square: Monsters University Aug 5 — Heritage Square, Flagstaff. 4-8 p.m., This year’s movie season begins on May 27th and runs through Labor Day weekend, ending September 2nd. Every Saturday beginning at 4pm, Heritage Square will have activities, crafts, and live entertainment followed by an all-ages movie beginning after sunset. Movie snacks will also be available to purchase. Or stop by one of our local downtown restaurants for take out to enjoy during the movie. Tell your friends and bring lawn chairs or blankets for a great evening under the stars. https://go.evvnt.com/1659721-0.

