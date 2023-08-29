Aug 29

CAL Film Series: Singin' in the Rain Aug 29 — Cline Library – Northern Arizona University, 1001 Knoles Drive, Flagstaff. 928-814-3378. 7-9 p.m., The film series promotes understanding and appreciation of cinema throughout Northern Arizona University and the greater Flagstaff community, bringing campus and community together in front of the big screen. A short introduction will precede each film as NAU Faculty members establish its artistic, historical, and cultural context, and a community discussion follows each screening. August 29 at 7 PM catch Singin' in the Rain! Directed by Stanley Donen and Gene Kelly 1952 British Film Institutes Greatest Films of All Time #10 “Kelly and Donen’s masterwork anticipates the brassy postmodernism of Moulin Rouge! but that film feels meagre compared to the original and its seemingly inexhaustible bounty of ingenuity, bravado and sheer unabashed joy.” Rotten Tomatoes: 100% View the classic theatrical trailer Complimentary parking will be available for community members.

Aug 30

Invasive Weed Pull at Picture Canyon! Aug 30 — Picture Canyon Natural and Cultural Preserve, Flagstaff. 928-213-2328. 7-10 a.m., Join Flagstaff Open Space to learn about invasive weeds vs. native plants, and help us pull these weeds from beautiful Picture Canyon at 3920 N El Paso Flagstaff Rd in Flagstaff. Wear sturdy shoes, long pants, long-sleeved shirt, and a sunhat. Bring drinking water, work gloves, sunscreen, and a weed shovel -- or we have extras!. https://go.evvnt.com/1750634-0.

Lamb of God w/ Ice Nine Kills Aug 30 — Pepsi Amphitheater, Fort Tuthill County Park, Flagstaff. 7 p.m., -. https://ticketmaster.evyy.net/c/374335/271177/4272?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ticketmaster.com%2Fevent%2FZ7r9jZ1AdxZPv.

Aug 31

A JOINT Conversation with NAH Orthopedics & Spine Institute Aug 31 — Forest Highlands Golf Club, 2425 William Palmer, Canyon Room, Flagstaff. 928-773-2093. 4:30-6:30 p.m., Due to limited seating, please RSVP to secure a seat. Click here to RSVP: https://form.jotform.com/231907436102146 Call NAH Office of Philanthropy at 928-773-2093 with questions about this event. https://go.evvnt.com/1862128-0.

Thursday Night Jazz with Big Daddy D and The Dynamites Aug 31 — Heritage Square, Flagstaff. 5-7 p.m., The Thursday Night Jazz series will be a free weekly event throughout June to September. The series will feature different jazz bands, singers, choirs, etc. to perform for the public to enjoy. https://go.evvnt.com/1741018-0.

