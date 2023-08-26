Aug 26

12th Annual Hopi Arts & Cultural Festival, August 26th & 27th! Aug 26 — Continental Country Club Driving Range, 5600 E. Old Walnut Canyon Road., Flagstaff. 928-522-8675. 9 a.m.- Aug. 27, 3 p.m., Free to $5. The festival will be hosted by the Hopi Arts & Education Association (HAEA), is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization committed to provide, and support educational, and artistic opportunities for the Hopi community. This year's festival will have a variety of talented Hopi artists showcasing contemporary and traditional artwork, along with a lineup of traditional Hopi dance performances and soloist all day at the festival. Along with food trucks on site. So come out and enjoy this two day event with us! Admission - $5 Kids 5 & Under Free Parking - $5. https://go.evvnt.com/1672835-0.

The 25th Annual Flagstaff Open Studios Aug 26 — Arts Connection, U.S. 89, Flagstaff. 928-522-6969. 10 a.m.- Aug. 27, 5 p.m., The Artists' Coalition of Flagstaff is proud to present “The 25th ANNUAL FLAGSTAFF OPEN STUDIOS”, August 26th and 27th – 10 AM to 5 PM. Flagstaff Open Studios is a FREE self-guided tour of member artists and their work, which allows the public to witness up close the artists at work in their studio environments, demonstrating their techniques and offering their work for sale directly to the public, at various locations throughout the greater Flagstaff area. An online guide and video preview is available at flagstaff-arts.org and printed copies of the guide and the video preview are at the Arts Connection Flagstaff Mall. For more information, visit flagstaff-arts.org or call (928)522-6969.

Elden Pueblo Public Day Aug 26 — Elden Pueblo Archaeological Site, U.S. 89, Flagstaff. 928-699-5421. 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Come experience the science of archaeology and unlock the secrets of our local prehistoric past at Elden Pueblo. Learn how ancient technologies were used for hunting, food and shelter. Tour the 60 room pueblo, and learn how people used the environment to create a community culture. https://go.evvnt.com/1731944-0.

Flagstaff International Film Festival Aug 26 — The Orpheum Theater, 15 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff. 310-903-2195. 10:30 a.m.- Aug. 27, 8 p.m., $28. The Flagstaff International Film Festival will connect artists with our community by showcasing exceptional works from filmmakers all around the world. Through an annual end-of-summer film festival we will present quality films to locals, visiting enthusiasts, and industry professionals in our small and intimate mountain town. In the heart of downtown Flagstaff the community will engage in a Saturday-Sunday film festival, which will showcase a diverse collection of short films in different genres, and feature the work of local, national, and international filmmakers, Q&A discussions, and an awards ceremony for the filmmakers, sponsors and VIP festival pass holders. https://go.evvnt.com/1615536-0.

Easton Collection Center Open House Aug 26 — Easton Collection Center, 3100 N. Fort Valley Road, Flagstaff. 928-440-6504. 1-4 p.m., Free admission to the Easton Collection Center. Learn about the Museum of Northern Arizona’s collection of more than 800,000 artifacts at the Platinum LEED certified, architectural masterpiece Easton Collection Center. Selected areas of the collection will be available for viewing and discussion with MNA collection staff. https://go.evvnt.com/1485860-0.

Movies on the Square: The Sea Beast Aug 26 — Heritage Square, Flagstaff. 4-8 p.m., Every Saturday beginning at 4 pm, Heritage Square will have activities, crafts, and live entertainment followed by an all-ages movie beginning after sunset. Movie snacks will also be available to purchase. Or stop by one of our local downtown restaurants for take out to enjoy during the movie. Tell your friends and bring lawn chairs or blankets for a great evening under the stars. https://go.evvnt.com/1663183-0.

Flagstaff Foundry Aug 26 — Momentum Aerial, 1802 W. Kaibab Lane, Flagstaff. 928-380-2292. 7-9 p.m., $10. Get ready for an epic night of laughter, awe, and summer shenanigans at The Foundry! We'll have a wild mix of acts lined up for you that might include music, comedy, improv, aerial stunts, dancing, and who knows what else – it'll be more exciting than that thunderclap that made you spill your coffee yesterday! Tickets will sell faster than ice cream melts in the sun, so snag yours ASAP! https://go.evvnt.com/1877902-0.

Aug 27

Flagstaff Community Farmers Market Aug 27 — Flagstaff City Hall, 211 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff. 928-853-2382. 8 a.m.-noon, Farmers market featuring regional growers selling fruits & vegetables, local meat, baked goods, honey, flowers, prepared foods & an eclectic mix of artists & peddlers. Flagstaff Community Farmers Market opens its 23rd season celebrating and supporting community & the hard work of its regional growers, producers & small businesses. WIC, SNAP & Double Up Food Bucks accepted!. https://go.evvnt.com/1631194-0.

Elden Pueblo Public Day Aug 27 — Elden Pueblo Archaeological Site, U.S. 89, Flagstaff. 928-699-5421. 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Come experience the science of archaeology and unlock the secrets of our local prehistoric past at Elden Pueblo. Learn how ancient technologies were used for hunting, food and shelter. Tour the 60 room pueblo, and learn how people used the environment to create a community culture. https://go.evvnt.com/1731945-0.

Sundays on the Square with The Carverns Aug 27 — Heritage Square, Flagstaff. 12-2 p.m., Sunday on the Square will be a free weekly event throughout May to September. There will be live music performances by local musicians in the mid afternoon. https://go.evvnt.com/1775116-0.

Improv Workshop Aug 27 — Flagstaff. 928-380-2292. 1-4 p.m., Free. Learn the ingredients that go into a great improv scene and how YOU can use them in your performances! Let’s Play! (an improv workshop) Sunday, August 27th 1:00-4:00pm with Bryan Cooperrider Learn what the magic is behind a great improv scene and how you can implement it in your own performances. With over 30 years’ experience as an improv performer and teacher our host, Bryan Cooperrider, will help you learn and apply the elements of improv whether you’re brand new or a seasoned vet! This workshop will include: -lots of improv games -the elements of story -how to use “Yes, and!” -how to pay attention and build entire worlds from nothing -how an improv mindset can guide you in life Everyone is welcome! Funding for this workshop provided by Creative Flagstaff and the City of Flagstaff BBB funds. https://go.evvnt.com/1892781-0.

Author Reading, Q&A, and Book Signing - Mary Vensel White - Things to See in Arizona Aug 27 — Bright Side Bookshop, 18 N. San Francisco St., Flagstaff. 928-440-5041. 4-5:30 p.m., Please join Mary Vensel White on Sunday, August 27th at 4:00 PM for the reading of her book, Things to See in Arizona! The reading will be followed by a Q&A and book signing. This event is free and open to the public. "Things to See in Arizona is a satisfying blend of travelogue, romance, mystery, and teen coming-of-age. Arizona, with its history of alien sightings and new age outlooks, and its landscape that seems wide open but conceals quite a lot, is an excellent backdrop for a story centered on redefinition. Tuesday and Cristian make an entertaining couple whom the reader can't help but root for."—IndieReader. https://go.evvnt.com/1850343-0.

