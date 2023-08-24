Aug 24

Thursday Night Jazz with Josh Moore Trio Aug 24 — Heritage Square, Flagstaff. 5-7 p.m., The Thursday Night Jazz series will be a free weekly event throughout June to September. The series will feature different jazz bands, singers, choirs, etc. to perform for the public to enjoy. https://go.evvnt.com/1740999-0.

Aug 25

Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias performs at Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill County Park Aug 25 — Pepsi Amphitheater, Flagstaff. 480-656-9940. 8-11 p.m., $52. Making his Northern Arizona debut, world-renowned comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias is performing live at Pepsi Amphitheater Friday, August 25. With almost a billion views on YouTube, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias is one of America’s most successful stand-up comedians. In 2018, he was named by The Hollywood Reporter in the “Top 40 Comedy Players”, he has also had the distinct honor of being one of the few headliners to sell-out Madison Square Garden, Staples Center in Los Angeles and Sydney Opera House in Australia. https://go.evvnt.com/1901737-0.

Aug 26

12th Annual Hopi Arts & Cultural Festival, August 26th & 27th! Aug 26 — Continental Country Club Driving Range, 5600 E. Old Walnut Canyon Road., Flagstaff. 928-522-8675. 9 a.m.- Aug. 27, 3 p.m., Free to $5. The festival will be hosted by the Hopi Arts & Education Association (HAEA), is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization committed to provide, and support educational, and artistic opportunities for the Hopi community. This year's festival will have a variety of talented Hopi artists showcasing contemporary and traditional artwork, along with a lineup of traditional Hopi dance performances and soloist all day at the festival. Along with food trucks on site. So come out and enjoy this two day event with us! Admission - $5.00 Kids 5 & Under Free Parking - $5.00. https://go.evvnt.com/1672835-0.

The 25th Annual Flagstaff Open Studios Aug 26 — Arts Connection, U.S. 89, Flagstaff. 928-522-6969. 10 a.m.- Aug. 27, 5 p.m., The Artists' Coalition of Flagstaff is proud to present “The 25th ANNUAL FLAGSTAFF OPEN STUDIOS”, August 26th and 27th – 10 AM to 5 PM. Flagstaff Open Studios is a FREE self-guided tour of member artists and their work, which allows the public to witness up close the artists at work in their studio environments, demonstrating their techniques and offering their work for sale directly to the public, at various locations throughout the greater Flagstaff area. Participating this year are painters, photographers, jewelry, ceramic, glass, fiber, and multi-media artists covering the entire artistic spectrum. An online guide and video preview is available at flagstaff-arts.org and printed copies of the guide and the video preview are at the Arts Connection Flagstaff Mall. For more information, visit flagstaff-arts.org or call (928)522-6969.

Elden Pueblo Public Day Aug 26 — Elden Pueblo Archaeological Site, U.S. 89, Flagstaff. 928-699-5421. 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Come experience the science of archaeology and unlock the secrets of our local prehistoric past at Elden Pueblo. Learn how ancient technologies were used for hunting, food and shelter. Tour the 60 room pueblo, and learn how people used the environment to create a community culture. https://go.evvnt.com/1731944-0.

Flagstaff International Film Festival Aug 26 — The Orpheum Theater, 15 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff. 310-903-2195. 10:30 a.m.- Aug. 27, 8 p.m., $28. The Flagstaff International Film Festival will connect artists with our community by showcasing exceptional works from filmmakers all around the world. Through an annual end-of-summer film festival we will present quality films to locals, visiting enthusiasts, and industry professionals in our small and intimate mountain town. In the heart of downtown Flagstaff the community will engage in a Saturday-Sunday film festival, which will showcase a diverse collection of short films in different genres, and feature the work of local, national, and international filmmakers, Q&A discussions, and an awards ceremony for the filmmakers, sponsors and VIP festival pass holders. https://go.evvnt.com/1615536-0.

Easton Collection Center Open House Aug 26 — Easton Collection Center, 3100 N. Fort Valley Road, Flagstaff. 928-440-6504. 1-4 p.m., Free admission to the Easton Collection Center — 1:00 to 4:00 PM Learn about the Museum of Northern Arizona’s collection of more than 800,000 artifacts at the Platinum LEED certified, architectural masterpiece Easton Collection Center. Selected areas of the collection will be available for viewing and discussion with MNA collection staff. https://go.evvnt.com/1485860-0.

Movies on the Square: The Sea Beast Aug 26 — Heritage Square, Flagstaff. 4-8 p.m., This year’s movie season begins on May 27th and runs through Labor Day weekend, ending September 2nd. Every Saturday beginning at 4pm, Heritage Square will have activities, crafts, and live entertainment followed by an all-ages movie beginning after sunset. Movie snacks will also be available to purchase. Or stop by one of our local downtown restaurants for take out to enjoy during the movie. Tell your friends and bring lawn chairs or blankets for a great evening under the stars. https://go.evvnt.com/1663183-0.

Flagstaff Foundry Aug 26 — Momentum Aerial, 1802 W. Kaibab Lane, Flagstaff. 928-380-2292. 7-9 p.m., $10. Get ready for an epic night of laughter, awe, and summer shenanigans at The Foundry on August 26th! We'll have a wild mix of acts lined up for you that might include music, comedy, improv, aerial stunts, dancing, and who knows what else – it'll be more exciting than that thunderclap that made you spill your coffee yesterday! https://go.evvnt.com/1877902-0.

Arizona Daily Sun calendar event submissions run in print and online and are free of charge. Go to azdailysun.com/events and click the green CREATE AN EVENT button near the top of the page.