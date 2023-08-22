Aug 22

No events listed.

Aug 23

2023 Geology Rocks Tours - August 23rd Aug 23 — Mountain Sports Flagstaff, 24 N. San Francisco St., Flagstaff. 928-779-1745. 1-2 p.m., Free. Through generous funding from Mountain Sports Flagstaff and 1% for the Planet, Willow Bend Environmental Education Center will be offering guided Downtown Geology Tours. The 45 min walking tours are based on local Flagstaff author, Marie Jackson’s Stone Landmark’s book. An exclusive and unique opportunity for the community to explore downtown like never before. The tour will cover ancient history of stones used to build downtown’s iconic buildings, including Moenkopi Sandstone, Pumiceous Dacite, Kaibab Limestone, and Malapais Basalt. Tours will meet at 1:00pm (please arrive a few minutes early to sign in) outside Mountain Sports Flagstaff 24 N. San Francisco. The tour is FREE and will be limited to 20 participants. Sign-up in advance. https://go.evvnt.com/1658818-0.

Mushrooms on the Peaks! Aug 23 — Kachina Trail, North Snow Bowl Road, Flagstaff. 928-213-2328. 5:30-7 p.m., Free. Wednesday 8/23/23 starting at 5:30pm at Snowbowl, Kachina Trailhead. Meet in Parking Lot #2 (the first parking lot on the right). We will gather folks near the trailhead, have an initial talk about mushrooms, related news and safety, and then hike for an hour or two. “Basket checks” will be offered at the end to confirm the fungi people find. This is a free event but is limited to 50 people and pre-registration is required. For more information and to register, visit https://forms.gle/wfV4r1uxR9Ssq3Vw7. https://go.evvnt.com/1865767-0.

Aug 24

Thursday Night Jazz with Josh Moore Trio Aug 24 — Heritage Square, Flagstaff. 5-7 p.m., The Thursday Night Jazz series will be a free weekly event throughout June to September. The series will feature different jazz bands, singers, choirs, etc. to perform for the public to enjoy. https://go.evvnt.com/1740999-0.

