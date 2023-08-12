Aug 12

Flagstaff Urban Flea Market Aug 12 — Flagstaff City Hall, 211 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff. 928-607-0054. 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Your favorite outdoor gathering of unique artisans, eclectic peddlers and one-of-a-kind creators is back for another season of shopping in the sunshine! Once again featuring the best selection of vendors and merchants in Northern Arizona selling antiques, housewares, vintage clothing, body care, tools, jewelry, books, art, food and much much more!. https://go.evvnt.com/1702229-0.

Master Gardeners' 2023 Garden Tour Aug 12 — Warner's Nursery for in-person tickets 8/12 from 9am-noon, 1101 E. Butler Ave., Flagstaff. 928-301-2196. 10 a.m.-4 p.m., $15. Rain or shine, this self-guided garden tour includes public, home and community gardens. All proceeds to benefit the Coconino Master Gardener Association for community grants,. https://go.evvnt.com/1781547-0.

Elden Pueblo Public Day Aug 12 — Elden Pueblo Archaeological Site, U.S. 89, Flagstaff. 928-699-5421. 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Come experience the science of archaeology and unlock the secrets of our local prehistoric past at Elden Pueblo. Learn how ancient technologies were used for hunting, food and shelter. Tour the 60 room pueblo, and learn how people used the environment to create a community culture. https://go.evvnt.com/1731940-0.

Flagstaff Nuestras Raíces' 8th Annual Flagstaff Summertime Tardeada at noon Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023 Aug 12 — Our Lady of Guadalupe Chapel, 224 S. Kendrick St., Flagstaff. 928-699-3345. 12-7 p.m., FLAGSTAFF — To celebrate and recognize Flagstaff’s Hispanic roots, Flagstaff Nuestras Raíces invites the public to attend its 8th annual “Flagstaff Summertime Tardeada — Mariachi and Folklórico Festival” from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 224 S. Kendrick St., Flagstaff. The event is FREE, open to the public and has drawn upwards of 400 visitors in past years. What is a Tardeada? It’s a vibrant afternoon festival and social dance celebrating Flagstaff’s Hispanic culture and community history. The entertainment stage will feature El Mariachi de Nuevo Mexico from Phoenix, Ballet Folklorico de Colores – Flagstaff and dance music to conclude the celebration from Soul Persuasion from Phoenix. A raffle. Mexican and regular barbeque food will be sold as a fundraiser for the Flagstaff Nuestras Raíces’ Cultural Heritage Fund. A Mariachi Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. The public is invited to both events. Visit www.flagstaffnuestrasraices.org or send an email to president@flagstaffnuestrasraices.org or info@flagstaffnuestrasraices.org for more information. https://go.evvnt.com/1880006-0.

Movies on the Square: Cars Aug 12 — Heritage Square, Flagstaff. 4-8 p.m., This year’s movie season begins on May 27th and runs through Labor Day weekend, ending September 2nd. Every Saturday beginning at 4pm, Heritage Square will have activities, crafts, and live entertainment followed by an all-ages movie beginning after sunset. Movie snacks will also be available to purchase. Or stop by one of our local downtown restaurants for take out to enjoy during the movie. Tell your friends and bring lawn chairs or blankets for a great evening under the stars. https://go.evvnt.com/1659934-0.

Aug 13

Flagstaff Community Farmers Market Aug 13 — Flagstaff City Hall, 211 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff. 928-853-2382. 8 a.m.-noon, Farmers market featuring regional growers selling fruits & vegetables, local meat, baked goods, honey, flowers, prepared foods & an eclectic mix of artists & peddlers. Flagstaff Community Farmers Market opens its 23rd season celebrating and supporting community & the hard work of its regional growers, producers & small businesses. WIC, SNAP & Double Up Food Bucks accepted!. https://go.evvnt.com/1631189-0.

Elden Pueblo Public Day Aug 13 — Elden Pueblo Archaeological Site, U.S. 89, Flagstaff. 928-699-5421. 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Come experience the science of archaeology and unlock the secrets of our local prehistoric past at Elden Pueblo. Learn how ancient technologies were used for hunting, food and shelter. Tour the 60 room pueblo, and learn how people used the environment to create a community culture. https://go.evvnt.com/1731941-0.

Sundays on the Square with Flagstaff Klezmer Orkestra Aug 13 — Heritage Square, Flagstaff. 12-2 p.m., Sunday on the Square will be a free weekly event throughout May to September. There will be live music performances by local musicians in the mid afternoon. https://go.evvnt.com/1767247-0.

Aug 14

Riordan Mansion Lunchtime Lecture: History of the House Aug 14 — Riordan Mansion State Historic Park, 409 W. Riordan Road, Flagstaff. 928-779-4395. 12:15-1 p.m., Free. To celebrate 40 years since the park opened, Park Manager Nikki Lober will share letters, photographs, and stories chronicling the house from the first contact with architect Charles Whittlesey to the 1921 fire and the latest restoration work. Space is limited. Reserve your spot online at https://azstateparks.com/reserve/Activities/Search.aspx or call 928-779-4395 for additional information and same day availability. The presentation will be free thanks to Riordan Action Network. https://go.evvnt.com/1871650-0.

