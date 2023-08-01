Aug 1

Flagstaff Thrift Shop Crawl Aug 1 — Assistance League of Flagstaff/Cedars Closet, 2919 N. W. St., Flagstaff. 10 a.m.- Aug. 17, 3 p.m., From August 1st—17th, we will hand out “passports” to be stamped/validated at four or more shops. A completed passport can be turned into any participating store and will be entered in a prize drawing on August 18th. #FlagThriftCrawl Please visit the participating thrift shops celebrating in our inaugural crawl!!! Cedar Closet (Assistance League ) 2919 N. West St. Faithworks Thrift Store 2708 N. Fourth St. Habitat for Humanity Restore 2016 N. Fourth St. Hodgepodge Thrift Store 452 N. Switzer Canyon Dr. Sharon’s Attic 1926 N. Fourth St. Thrift for Goodness Sake 2 S. Beaver St. https://go.evvnt.com/1845510-0.

Axe Throwing League Aug 1 — Flag Tag AZ, 1801 W. Route 66, Flagstaff. 928-707-9824. 7-8 p.m., $150. Looking for a fun new hobby? Try axe throwing league. Each season is 8 weeks long, 4 games each night of weeks 1-7. Week 8 is a double elimination tournament. https://go.evvnt.com/1801513-0.

Full Moon Bike Ride! Aug 1 — Buffalo Park, 2400 N. Gemini Road, Flagstaff. 928-213-2328. 7:30-8:30 p.m., Meet us at the Buffalo and enjoy a fun and easy bike ride around the Nate Avery Trail at Buffalo Park and then the McMillan Mesa Loop Trail on the McMillan Mesa Natural Area as we stop to watch the Sturgeon Moon rise. Bring/ride your bike, bring your helmet, and a headlight/taillight if you have them.

Aug 2

Invasive Weed Pull at Picture Canyon! Aug 2 — Picture Canyon Natural and Cultural Preserve, Flagstaff. 928-213-2328. 7-10 a.m., Join Flagstaff Open Space to learn about invasive weeds vs. native plants, and help us pull these weeds from beautiful Picture Canyon at 3920 N El Paso Flagstaff Rd in Flagstaff. Wear sturdy shoes, long pants, long-sleeved shirt, and a sunhat. Bring drinking water, work gloves, sunscreen, and a weed shovel—or we have extras!. https://go.evvnt.com/1750632-0.

Library Game Night with Vault at the East Flagstaff Community Library Aug 2 — E. Flagstaff Community Library, 3000 N. Fourth St., Flagstaff. 928-213-2331. 5-7:30 p.m., Game Night at East Flagstaff Community Library Presented by Vault Join us for an evening of games! The Library is partnering with Vault, to bring game nights to the library. Vault will have a Game Master (GM) available to teach how to play any of the games they will bring. There will be a wide collection of board games and card games at your disposal. Come bring friends, co-workers, and/or family for a night of fun. Learn to play a new game from the GM or play an old favorite. The possibilities are endless! Want to learn more about Vault? Visit their website at playwithvault.com. Registration is not required, but appreciated to gauge participation and attendance. If you register you will received a reminder email of the event the day before. To register visit tiny.cc/FPLGameNight. For more information call 928-213-2331 or email libraryprograms@flagstaffpubliclibrary.org. https://go.evvnt.com/1702285-0.

Introductory Adult Ballet Package Aug 2 — Ponderosa Building, 590 W. Riordan Road, Flagstaff. 928-523-1889. 5:30 p.m.- Aug. 4, 6:30 p.m., $45. Join us for our brand new Introductory Adult Ballet Camp! This camp is meant for beginner adult ballet students who are interested in trying out ballet for the first time, or who are getting back into ballet after a long break. Classes will cover fundamental ballet vocabulary and techniques, and will be taught by Mr. Andrew Needhammer (ARAD, RAD RTS). Classes meet Wed/Thu/Fri from 5:30-6:30pm Students are asked to bring their own ballet shoes. Please wear what you are most comfortable dancing in. No jeans, cargo shorts, or bathing suits. No glittery or see-through materials. No bare mid-rifs/going shirtless. Schedule From: Aug 2 2023 to Aug 4 2023 Wednesday, Thursday, Friday: 5:30pm to 6:30pm. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fflagstaff-az%2Fperforming-arts%2Fcamp%2Fintroductory-adult-ballet-package-2023?cmp=39-34-464039.

An Evening with Daniel Champagne in Flagstaff Aug 2 — Coconino Center For the Arts, 2300 N. Fort Valley Road, Flagstaff. 7:30-11:30 p.m. https://www.bandsintown.com/t/104158794?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=ticket.

Aug 3

Thursday Night Jazz with The Salt Miners Aug 3 — Heritage Square, Flagstaff. 5-7 p.m., The Thursday Night Jazz series will be a free weekly event throughout June to September. The series will feature different jazz bands, singers, choirs, etc. to perform for the public to enjoy. https://go.evvnt.com/1740976-0.

Greensky Bluegrass performs at Pepsi Ampitheater at Fort Tuthill County Park Aug 3 — Pepsi Amphitheater, Flagstaff. 480-656-9940. 6:30-11 p.m., $54.50. Greensky Bluegrass, the five-piece rock ‘n roll style jam band, performs in Coconino County August 3, 6:30pm at Pepsi Amphitheater. The “band of brothers” describe themselves as real people with real experiences and this flows through their music and sound. The collective has a relentless tour schedule and dazzling live performances, they are for sure to bring the energy to each live performance dedicated to their listeners. https://go.evvnt.com/1865117-0.

Steve Earle Aug 3 — Orpheum Theater – Flagstaff, 15 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff. 6:30-10:30 p.m., Steve Earle is one of the most acclaimed singer-songwriters of his generation, a worthy heir to Townes Van Zandt and Guy Clark, his two supreme musical mentors. https://www.bandsintown.com/t/104464890?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=ticket.

