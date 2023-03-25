Mar 25

Baby/Kids Stuff Swap Mar 25 — E. Flagstaff Community Library, 3000 N. Fourth St., Flagstaff. 928-607-3706. 10 a.m.-noon, Bring your unwanted and outgrown things and trade them in for things you need! Maternity Baby Gear and Equipment Toys/Books Clothing Sizes 0-12 Shoes Trading not required, free and open to the public.

Open House Mar 25 — Phoenix Truck Driving School in Flagstaff, 3000 N. Fourth St., Flagstaff. 888-208-6909. 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Step out of the office and get on the road! Driving allows you to see the country while making great money! Jump in the driver's seat and accelerate your new career today! Why should you attend? -Discuss financing options with our admissions team -Tour the facility and meet your instructors -Learn about our job placement assistance program -Enjoy complimentary snacks and beverages.

Baje Whitethorne Sr.: Náátsʼíilid/Rainbow Light Closing Event Mar 25 — Museum of Northern Arizona, 3101 N. Fort Valley Road, Flagstaff. 2-4 p.m., Baje Whitethorne Sr.: Náátsʼíilid/Rainbow Light Closing Event March 25 2:00-4:00 Join the Museum of Northern Arizona and Baje Whitethorne Sr. for a tribute to Baje in recognition of the year-long exhibition of his art Náátsʼíilid/Rainbow Light, which closes on April 3rd. Light refreshments will be served. This event is free to members and visitors with museum admission fee. Adult admission – $15 Youth (10-17 years) – $10 Native Americans – $10 Children 9 and under – Free.

Mar 26

Guided Hike of Picture Canyon Natural & Cultural Preserve and its beautiful petroglyphs Mar 26 — Picture Canyon Natural and Cultural Preserve, 3920 N. El Paso Flagstaff Road, Flagstaff. 928-213-2328. 1-3 p.m., Dress for the weather, and wear sturdy boots/shoes. The hike is about 2 miles long and with stops will take about 2 hours. Meet at the Picture Canyon trail head at 1pm, or catch the shuttle van from Killip Elementary School starting at 12pm. Hope to see you there!.

