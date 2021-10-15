Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Friday, Oct. 15
Friday Fish Fry: 5-7 p.m.; AMERICAN LEGION POST 3-Mark A. Moore Post, 204 W. Birch Ave., Flagstaff; 928-774-7982; Come enjoy a delicious Friday Fish Fry dinner! Shrimp, chicken, and take out available. And for entertainment, karaoke! Hosted by the Ladies Auxiliary; https://go.evvnt.com/910051-0.
Recycled Art Exhibition: The Artists’ Coalition of Flagstaff is proud to present the 19th Annual City of Flagstaff Recycled Art Exhibition featuring art created with recycled materials. Local artists from all over Coconino County, Sedona, Yavapai County, and the Native American Reservations, along with students of all ages come together to promote recycling through this creative, fun, and inspiring exhibition. It's one of Flagstaff's favorite exhibitions each year! Come see all the art and the award winners on display in this free exhibition 7 days a week, through Oct. 17, at the Flagstaff Mall. Hours are Monday through Saturdays, noon to 7 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m. For more information, visit flagstaff-arts.org or call (928) 522-6969.
Robert Earl Keen: 8 p.m. Oct. 15, Orpheum Theater – Flagstaff, 15 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff; Robert Earl Keen Singer, songwriter, and entertainer, Robert Earl Keen, has recorded 19 albums and performed thousands of shows. His music ranges from country to bluegrass to rock and his songs have been recorded by artists including George Strait, Lyle Lovett, Joe Ely, Montgomery Gentry, Dixie Chicks, The Highwaymen, Gillian Welch, Todd Snider, and Shawn Colvin. In 2012, he was inducted into the Texas Heritage Songwriters Hall of Fame along with his college friend, Lyle Lovett and the late Townes Van Zandt. In March 2015, BMI honored him as the first recipient of the Troubadour Award. Keen’s signature song is “The Road Goes On Forever.” (RobertEarlKeen.com); https://www.bandsintown.com/t/1022187468?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=ticket.
GrooveSession at Yucca North: 8 p.m. Oct. 15, Yucca N., 15 S. WC Riles Drive, Flagstaff; Catch GrooveSession at Yucca North in Flagstaff, AZ. with Some Butter. 8pm. Free 21+ GrooveSession is always a good time. This Southern California band brings a Movin’ Groovin’ high energy Rock Show with flavors of Jam Rock, Funk, Jazz, and Reggae. Distinctively one of today’s musical artists with a sound of their own, a fun message of hope and a simple vision of love for the world. Taking the music but never themselves too seriously GrooveSession has an appreciation for all things honest and brings positive energy, musical content and a spirit that resides in all people. https://www.bandsintown.com/e/102862485?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event.
Flagstaff 15 Minute Makeover: 10:15-10:30 a.m. Take 15 minutes at 10:15 am on 10/15 to clean up litter at your home, work, or school. Post a photo of your clean-up on our Facebook or on Instagram with #Flag15 to be entered to win a prize! Email us at marissa.molloy@flagstaffaz.gov to reserve supplies! Marissa Molloy, marissa.molloy@flagstaffaz.gov, 928-213-2152. https://www.flagstaff.az.gov/3769/Flagstaff-15-Minute-Makeover.
'Bergman Island' Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the acclaimed new drama "Bergman Island" showing Oct. 15-21 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre."Bergman Island" features a stellar ensemble cast, including Tim Roth, Mia Wasikowska, Vicky Krieps and Anders Danielsen Lie. A filmmaking couple living in America, Chris (Vicky Krieps) and Tony (Tim Roth), retreat to the mythical Fårö island for the summer. In this wild, breathtaking landscape where Bergman lived and shot his most celebrated pieces, they hope to find inspiration for their upcoming films. As days spent separately pass by, the fascination for the island operates on Chris and souvenirs of her first love resurface. Lines between reality and fiction will then progressively blur and tear our couple even more apart."Bergman Island" is a film about love for cinema, and Bergman particularly, and is also a double love story. Screen Daily. "Bergman Island" will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Oct. 15-21. Showtimes will be 4 and 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 15; 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16; 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 17; 4 and 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 18; and 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 21. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Saturday, Oct. 16
Autumn Festival: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; AMERICAN LEGION POST 3-Mark A. Moore Post, 204 W. Birch Ave., Flagstaff; 928-774-7682; An Arts & Crafts event for the whole famiily; https://go.evvnt.com/895854-0.
Orchestra Northern Arizona Welcome Back Concert: 7-9 p.m.; Coconino High School, 2801 N. Izabel St., Flagstaff; 928-216-1339; ONA Season Premiere, featuring ONA ensembles and soloist Sicong Chen;
Jake Stringer: 8 p.m. The Museum Club, 3404 E. Route 66, Flagstaff; Full band show at The Museum Club After spending most of his 20’s behind the drums with artists such as Onward, Etc., David Allan Coe, Mark Chapman, and countless others, Jake Stringer decided it was time to take the ideas in his head and put them to work. He bought a guitar, learned a few chords, and put the pen to paper. Before too long, Better Than Nothin’ was born. In March of 2017, after spending most of 2016 playing every roadhouse in southern Missouri, Jake and Better Than Nothin’ released their self produced EP, “Let the Wolf Out.” The EP got the band a little traction on the road. Jake Stringer and Better Than Nothin’ are currently touring the Midwest and beyond; https://www.bandsintown.com/e/102803238?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event.
