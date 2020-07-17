Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures some events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Friday, July 17
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff. 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Tickets $19.99. Puzzling Adventures™ are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour.
Fall Prevention / Arthritis Tai Chi: Jay Montoya Community Center, 245 N. Thorpe Road, Flagstaff. 928-679-7261. 10-11 a.m., Fall Prevention & Arthritis Tai Chi classes. This style of Tai Chi is a slow, gentle way of maintaining balance and ease of movement.
Writers Who Lunch Virtual Edition: 928-213-2331. 12-1:30 p.m., Many authors have day jobs--the trick is fitting in your writing between the shifts. Come feed your writing with the support and company of other Flagstaff writers! Join in the virtual writer's cave. Visit Flagstaff City- Coconino County Public Library on Facebook to learn more.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video: 7-10 p.m., Free. Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far.
Saturday, July 18
Movies on the Square "Drive-In Style" featuring Frozen 2: Babbitt Ford Lincoln, 11 N. Verde St., Flagstaff. 7:30-9:30 p.m., Free. Movies on the Square "Drive-In Style" is featuring Frozen 2 on Saturday, July 18th!. For more information or to reserve your spot, visit https://downtownflagstaff.org/events/movies-on-the-square
Pepsi-Cola Taylor House Century Ride: Flagstaff Medical Center, 1200 N. Beaver St., Flagstaff. 928-773-2193. 7 a.m.-2 p.m., Tickets $80. The 20th annual Pepsi-Cola Taylor House Century Bike Ride benefiting The Taylor House continues is tradition of riding the Sunset Crater and Wupatki National Monument loop.
Prenatal Yoga: Flagstaff Doulas, 2708 N. Fourth St., Flagstaff. 928-607-3706. 9-10 a.m., Tickets $10. Prenatal Yoga with Alessandra. Relaxation.
Codependent Anonymous: Eastburn Education Center, Building #027, Northern Arizona University, 639 Riordan Ranch St., Flagstaff. (907)-957-0556. 9:30-10:30 a.m., We welcome you to Codependents Anonymous, a 12-step program that steers us from a path of self-defeating behaviors towards healthy ones.
Kids Capoeira Angola Class: Boys & Girls Club of Flagstaff, 301 S. Paseo Del Flag, Flagstaff. 5:30-6:15 p.m., Tickets $15. Our biweekly kids class happens every Thursday from 5:30-6:15pm and Saturday from 10:30-11:15am.
All Arizona Daily Sun calendar event submissions run in print and online and are free of charge. Go to azdailysun.com/events. (The old website, azdailysun.com/calendar, redirects there now.) On the new site, you can create an account and submit events in our improved layout, including the ability to edit your own listings if changes occur. Please submit any missing calendar items or update old ones to reflect virtual versions of current events, and we'll plug them in print as soon as we can.
