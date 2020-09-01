Tuesday, Sep. 1

Plant Talk - Seed Collecting: 12 p.m. Museum Of Northern Arizona virtual workshop. Often the best seeds to grow aren't found in a store, but on the plant already thriving outdoors. In this livestreamed presentation, horticulturist Jan Busco shows how to tell when seeds are ready to collect, how to properly gather, process, and store seeds to propagate your own plants. Jan has worked with native plants for more than three decades and is the curator of MNA's gardens and grounds. She has written three books on western native plants; "Native Plants for High-Elevation Western Gardens", "First Garden: How to get Started in Southwestern Gardening" and "First Garden: How to get Started in California Gardening". https://www.facebook.com/musnaz.