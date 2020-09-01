Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Tuesday, Sep. 1
Plant Talk - Seed Collecting: 12 p.m. Museum Of Northern Arizona virtual workshop. Often the best seeds to grow aren't found in a store, but on the plant already thriving outdoors. In this livestreamed presentation, horticulturist Jan Busco shows how to tell when seeds are ready to collect, how to properly gather, process, and store seeds to propagate your own plants. Jan has worked with native plants for more than three decades and is the curator of MNA's gardens and grounds. She has written three books on western native plants; "Native Plants for High-Elevation Western Gardens", "First Garden: How to get Started in Southwestern Gardening" and "First Garden: How to get Started in California Gardening". https://www.facebook.com/musnaz.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff. 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Tickets $19.99. Puzzling Adventures™ are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour.
Writers Who Lunch Virtual Edition: Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library virtual meeting. 928-213-2331. 12-1:30 p.m., Many authors have day jobs--the trick is fitting in your writing between the shifts. Come feed your writing with the support and company of other Flagstaff writers! Join us at the virtual Writer's Table. Visit the library's Facebook page for more information.
Virtual Prenatal Meeting Group: Flagstaff. 928-607-3706. 5:30-6:30 p.m., Weekly support group for pregnant people who want to connect and share experiences with others. Join on zoom https://us02web.zoom.us/j/637668559.
Yuan Gong Qigong Class: First Congregational Church, 740 N. Turquoise Drive, Flagstaff. 928 525 6112. 6:30-8 p.m., Tickets $5. Have more life energy, learn the ancient art of Qigong for self-healing and self-empowerment. Beginners welcome.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video: 7-10 p.m., Free. Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far.
Family Court 101: 9-9:45 a.m. Online. Join us for this free online Legal Talk about the steps in a divorce, legal separation or custody case at azcourthelp.org/public-events.
Wednesday, Sep. 2
The Five "F"s of Flagstaff: 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Arizona Historical Society Pioneer Museum, 2340 N. Fort Valley Rd. Curator Jill Hough discusses the The FIVE Fs: farming, forests, freight trains, females, and foreigners—all of which had a dramatic and direct effect on the historical development of commerce, industry, and economy of northern Arizona. Join us to learn what life was like in the Wild West as lumberjacks, ranchers, immigrants and prostitutes all converged on the little water stop of Flagstaff, Arizona. For more info, call 928-774-6272 or visit https://arizonahistoricalsociety.org/.
Probate and Estate Planning: 10-10:45 a.m. Online. Do you have questions about estate planning, power of attorney, creating a will or a living trust? Join us for this free Legal Talk by Eliza Daley Read of Mangum, Wall, Stoops and Warden online at: azcourthelp.org/public-events. Sara Lee, spena-lee@courts.az.gov. https://azcourthelp.org/.
Grief Support Group: Compassus Hospice, 1000 N. Humphreys St., Flagstaff. 928 556 1500. 5:30-6:30 p.m., Compassus Hospice Grief Support Group meets the first and third Wednesdays of each month.
Moving Toward Sustainable Use of the Colorado River with Brian Richter: 7-8 p.m., Free. We are taking too much water out of the Colorado River, and it is wreaking havoc on the river's ecosystem and threatening a water shortage crisis. With climate warming we can expect less water to be available in the river. It is imperative that we find ways to lessen our demands of the river's water. This presentation will highlight promising ways forward. For tickets and more information, visit https://go.evvnt.com/679013-0
Northern Arizona Fly Casters: AZ Game and Fish Flagstaff Office, 3500 Lake Mary Road, Flagstaff. 928-814-3596. 7-10 p.m., Free. "Trout Unlimited, Grand Canyon Chapter/Northern Arizona Flycasters Monthly Meeting Wednesday, 8 January 2020 7:00 p.m.
