Tuesday, June 16
Writers Who Lunch Virtual Editions: 12-1:30 p.m. Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library. We will be meeting vrtually on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at lunchtime to write and discuss. Email flagstaffpubliclibrary@gmail.com for the link to join our virtual writers cave. https://www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org/.
Meet an Astronomer | Dr. Jeff Hall | Cycles of the Stars: 2-3 p.m. Lowell Observatory YouTube Channel, https://youtu.be/rdTSZh-izDM, Flagstaff. Our sun appears to shine steadily in the sky day after day, but in fact it is quite variable, as are many of the stars most similar to it. Join Lowell Observatory Director Dr. Jeff Hall to explore the subtle variations of the stars, which has been an area of research at Lowell for nearly 70 years, and the effects of our own star's variability on the space environment and atmosphere of Earth. 928-268-2906.
Wednesday, June 17
Stand Tall -- Don't Fall Virtual edition: Now in videoconferencing/Zoom format. Call 928-863-0595 to get the link. 2-3 p.m. Want to improve your balance? Your mood? Your flexibility and coordination? Your mental clarity? This class is unique so come check it out.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video: Make your game night legendary. Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh until it hurts, and connect with friends near and far. www.letsroam.com/roam_from_home/virtual_game_night?utm_source=event_brite_free_game.
All Arizona Daily Sun calendar event submissions run in print and online and are free of charge. Go to azdailysun.com/events. (The old website, azdailysun.com/calendar, redirects there now.) On the new site, you can create an account and submit events in our improved layout, including the ability to edit your own listings if changes occur. Please submit any missing calendar items or update old ones to reflect virtual versions of current events, and we'll plug them in print as soon as we can.
