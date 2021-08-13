'Charming the Hearts of Men' Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the acclaimed new feature "Charming the Hearts of Men" showing Aug. 13-19 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre."Charming the Hearts of Men" features a stellar ensemble cast, including Kelsey Grammer, Anna Friel, Diane Ladd and Sean Astin. Based on a true story, "Charming the Hearts of Men" is a romantic drama set during the politically charged early 60s where a sophisticated woman, Grace Gordon (Anna Friel) returns to her Southern home town due to the sudden death of her father and finds life as she knew it has changed. She quickly discovers her options are limited yet discrimination is plentiful. She is thrust into the uncomfortable realization that she and the marginalized women she encounters are part of a society in which they have little hope and virtually no power without a male provider.Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.