Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Friday, August 13
Jacqui Foreman at Charly’s: 6:30-9 p.m.; Weatherford Hotel, 23 N. Leroux St., Flagstaff; (928) 779-1919; $5; Catch Jacqui Foreman on the Charly’s stage on Friday, August 13 from 6:30-9PM;
'Ride the Eagle' Sedona Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the hilarious and heartfelt comedy "Ride the Eagle" showing Aug. 13-18 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. "Ride the Eagle" features an award-winning ensemble cast, including Jake Johnson, Susan Sarandon, J.K. Simmons and D'Arcy Carden. When Leif's (Jake Johnson) estranged hippie mom Honey (Susan Sarandon) dies, she leaves him her incredible Yosemite cabin and a "conditional inheritance." Before he can move into her picturesque cabin, he has to complete her elaborate and sometimes dubious to-do list, including some often insane personal growth tasks.Leif and Nora (his canine best friend), step into Honey's wild world as she tries to make amends from beyond the grave in this hilarious and heartfelt comedy. Honey's ex (J.K. Simmons) and Leif's ex (D'Arcy Carden, SNL) come along for the ride in this genuinely charming night at the movies. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
'Charming the Hearts of Men' Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the acclaimed new feature "Charming the Hearts of Men" showing Aug. 13-19 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre."Charming the Hearts of Men" features a stellar ensemble cast, including Kelsey Grammer, Anna Friel, Diane Ladd and Sean Astin. Based on a true story, "Charming the Hearts of Men" is a romantic drama set during the politically charged early 60s where a sophisticated woman, Grace Gordon (Anna Friel) returns to her Southern home town due to the sudden death of her father and finds life as she knew it has changed. She quickly discovers her options are limited yet discrimination is plentiful. She is thrust into the uncomfortable realization that she and the marginalized women she encounters are part of a society in which they have little hope and virtually no power without a male provider.Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
Fort Tuthill Military Museum: The museum, ranked No. 1 among attractions in the Flagstaff area, is located at the Fort Tuthill County Park and is open weekends from 10 a.m – 4 p.m. Admission $5.00. Children 12 and under free. Founded in 2005 the museum presents and preserves the distinguished history of the Arizona National Guard and the 158th Infantry Regiment with pictures, documents and an extensive weapon display. Housed in two of the fort's original buildings exhibits trace 156 years of Arizona Military History from 1865 to the recent 2nd Afghan deployment of today's 1st Battalion 158th Infantry Bushmasters and the part historic Fort Tuthill played in that history. Volunteers are needed to help preserve history.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Saturday, August 14
Flagstaff Urban Flea Market: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; Flagstaff City Hall, 211 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff; 928-607-0054; Outdoor Flea & artisan market running 2nd Saturdays June-October from 9am-2pm; https://go.evvnt.com/782503-0.
12th Annual Flagstaff Hullabaloo: 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.; Wheeler Park, 212 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff; 928-853-4292; $12; Flagstaff's favorite community festival returns with something for everyone!; https://go.evvnt.com/824105-0.
Hans Olson at Charly’s: 6:30-9 p.m.; Weatherford Hotel, 23 N. Leroux St., Flagstaff; (928) 779-1919; $5; The Weatherford Hotel welcomes Arizona Blues Hall of Fame member Hans Olson, Wednesday, August 14 from 6:30-9 p.m. on the Charly's stage.
No Cover - Bear Cole at The McMillan Dance Flagstaff: 10 p.m.-2 a.m. The McMillan, 2 Historic Rte. 66, Flagstaff. The 2nd Official Fancy AF Formal Affair with Bear Cole and Imiko at The McMillan in Downtown Flagstaff! No Cover, Dress to Impress, Late Night Drink Specials all night. Formal attire is not required but is strongly strongly recommended. Presented by 1st Drop Entertainment and Dance Flagstaff! Hip-Hop, Trap, House, EDM, Throwbacks, and whatever High Class Debauchery Bear and Imiko throw into the mix!If you had the pleasure of attending the 1st Fancy AF Formal Affair at The McMillan, you know this party will be a blowout! Wear your best, let the McMillan staff serve you the best, live your best August 14th starting at 10pm. https://1stdrop.co.
Adult Workshop: Gardening for Wildlife: 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Willow Bend Environmental Education Center, 703 E Sawmill Rd, Flagstaff. Whether your outdoor space is an apartment balcony or a mini farm, learn how to create a garden that attracts native wildlife and helps to restore habitat in Arizona's urban, suburban and rural areas. Using resources such as the Certified Wildlife Habit program sanctioned by the National Wildlife Federation, discover how to provide food, water cover and a place for wildlife to raise their young in your own backyard. At the same time learn how to respond to problems with nuisance wildlife and feral animals. Turning your space into a welcoming haven for local wildlife is fun, easy and makes a big difference for Arizona's native wildlife, be they ants or elk or anything in between! This workshop will include a lecture of the components of a wildlife habitat, a tour of Willow Bend's gardens to get ideas, and one on one support for certifying your garden.Facilitator Nikki Julien, Outreach Director with the Arizona Wildlife Federation, is an Arizona Master Gardener and Certified Desert Landscaper. Melissa E, melissa@willowbendcenter.org, 1-928-779-1745. Cost: $20/participant or $15/Willow Bend Members. https://willowbendcenter.org/adult-education.
Fort Tuthill Military Museum: The museum, ranked No. 1 among attractions in the Flagstaff area, is located at the Fort Tuthill County Park and is open weekends from 10 a.m – 4 p.m. Admission $5.00. Children 12 and under free. Founded in 2005 the museum presents and preserves the distinguished history of the Arizona National Guard and the 158th Infantry Regiment with pictures, documents and an extensive weapon display. Housed in two of the fort's original buildings exhibits trace 156 years of Arizona Military History from 1865 to the recent 2nd Afghan deployment of today's 1st Battalion 158th Infantry Bushmasters and the part historic Fort Tuthill played in that history. Volunteers are needed to help preserve history.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Arizona Daily Sun calendar event submissions run in print and online and are free of charge. Go to azdailysun.com/events. (The old website, azdailysun.com/calendar, redirects there now.) On the new site, you can create an account and submit events in our improved layout, including the ability to edit your own listings if changes occur. Please submit any missing calendar items or update old ones to reflect virtual versions of current events, and we'll plug them in print as soon as we can.