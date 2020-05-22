Friday, May 22
Streaming | Guest Meet an Astronomer | Tyler Robinson (NAU) | Exoplanets: Weird and Wonderful Worlds: 2:30-3:30 p.m. Lowell Observatory YouTube Channel. Astronomers now know of thousands of worlds orbiting other stars in our galaxy. These so-called "exoplanets" are surprisingly diverse, spanning giant planets with super-heated atmospheres to small rocky worlds with rock vapor in their air. These findings are all leading up to the discovery everyone is waiting for — another planet like our own!Meet an Astronomer welcomes guest astronomer, Dr. Tyler Robinson, Assistant Professor at Northern Arizona University. You can find all of our Live-Streams and more on our YouTube channel! https://youtu.be/aCmapSy_FOA.
Writers Who Lunch Virtual Editions: 12-1:30 p.m. Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library. We will be meeting virtually on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at lunchtime to write and discuss. Email flagstaffpubliclibrary@gmail.com for the link to join our virtual writers cave! https://www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org/.
Live Stream: 30 Minute Guided Meditation: 12-12:30 p.m. with Kadam Michelle Gauthier. Join for daily live stream meditations, Monday-Friday. www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/live-stream-page.
Outdoor Classroom Raffle Moves Online: In response to COVID-19, Benefactors of Red Rock State Park is moving their outdoor classroom raffle online. Through May 25, Benefactors will be selling raffle tickets at their website www.benefactorsrrsp.org. This raffle will raise funds for building a new outdoor classroom to replace the one that washed away in the flood a year ago. The new classroom, to be built on safe higher ground, will host educational events for all ages, but particularly for young students. The Park's School Connection Program introduces over 1,500 area students each year to the wonders of the natural world. www.benefactorsrrsp.org.
Saturday, May 23
Codependent Anonymous: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Phone Conference. We welcome you to Codependents Anonymous, a 12-step program that steers us from a path of self-defeating behaviors towards healthy, loving relationships with our spirituality, ourselves and others. Phone number (425) 436-6355Access Code 703117#
At Home with the Orpheum Theater: At Home with The Orpheum Theater presents: Flagship of Fools. The fourth in a series of live streaming concerts, produced by The Orpheum Theater in downtown Flagstaff features Flagship of Fools. The live stream will be broadcast on Facebook Live through The Orpheum's page, beginning at 8 p.m. The Flagship of Fools is a revolving cast of dedicated Flagstaff musicians honoring the music and philanthropy of Jerry Garcia and the Grateful Dead. www.orpheumflagstaff.com.
