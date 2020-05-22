× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-810-7370 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Friday, May 22

Streaming | Guest Meet an Astronomer | Tyler Robinson (NAU) | Exoplanets: Weird and Wonderful Worlds: 2:30-3:30 p.m. Lowell Observatory YouTube Channel. Astronomers now know of thousands of worlds orbiting other stars in our galaxy. These so-called "exoplanets" are surprisingly diverse, spanning giant planets with super-heated atmospheres to small rocky worlds with rock vapor in their air. These findings are all leading up to the discovery everyone is waiting for — another planet like our own!Meet an Astronomer welcomes guest astronomer, Dr. Tyler Robinson, Assistant Professor at Northern Arizona University. You can find all of our Live-Streams and more on our YouTube channel! https://youtu.be/aCmapSy_FOA.

Writers Who Lunch Virtual Editions: 12-1:30 p.m. Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library. We will be meeting virtually on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at lunchtime to write and discuss. Email flagstaffpubliclibrary@gmail.com for the link to join our virtual writers cave! https://www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org/.

Live Stream: 30 Minute Guided Meditation: 12-12:30 p.m. with Kadam Michelle Gauthier. Join for daily live stream meditations, Monday-Friday. www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/live-stream-page.