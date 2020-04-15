Libby's Local DIY Bath + Body Night via Zoom: Bath Bombs: 5:30-7:30 p.m., tickets $35. A fun crafty class led by Libby’s Local Soap & Sundries. In this class you will be given all the materials you need to make 3-4 bath bombs. You will create a recipe, that you can use at home to recreate your bath bombs anytime you want, and you will be guided through the entire process in a fun and informative way. Join us for a fun, crafty and rewarding experience. Pick up your kit at Flagstaff General Store and join me for the live virtual workshop. You will receive the password to join either with the purchase of your kit or with purchase of a ticket. I will also record the workshop so you can view it later on your own time.