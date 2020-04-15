Wednesday, April 15
Flagstaff Resources LIVE: 4:30-6 p.m. Join Flagstaff Resources LIVE with Bryan Gest from Terros, Trever Davis & Lauren Lauder CEO with the Guidance Center, and Teri Yazzie Youth Psychotherapist with NACA discussing COVID-19, Resources, and more. www.facebook.com/events/220529752552763/.
Live Stream: Developing a Good Heart: 6:30-8 p.m. with Gen-la Kelsang Jampa. This class is now being offered as a live stream. In this class you will learn: What are the 3 types of love; Why we need to improve our compassion; What is the ultimate goal of human life? Teacher Gen-la Kelsang Jampa is an international renowned Buddhist ordained teacher, the Deputy Spiritual Director of the New Kadampa Tradition (NKT) and Resident Teacher of the IKRC Grand Canyon. $10. https://www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/live-stream-page.
Live Stream: 30 Minute Guided Meditation: 12-12:30 p.m. With Kadam Michelle Gauthier. Join us for daily live stream meditations, Monday-Friday With regular practice, these meditations help us to experience mental clarity and inner peace by meditating on our mind itself. Each class will include a short teaching on a specific meditation tip as well as how to integrate that meditation into your daily life.epc@meditationinnorthernarizona.org, www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/live-stream-page.
TILT: The Virtual Experience: 12 p.m. gf.me/u/xv6vay. Dark Sky Aerial has partners with the Flagstaff Family Food Center. Join Dark Sky Aerial and donate to support a critical service in the Northern Arizona community. Starting on Monday, April 13, and ending on Friday, April 17, Dark Sky Aerial will release one scene of TILT: Truth is a Vantage Point, per day by 12 p.m., in sequential order on www.darkskyaerial.org. Tune in to www.darkskyaerial.org daily and support a critical service in the Northern Arizona community. 100 percent of your donation on Go Fund Me (gf.me/u/xv6vay) will go to the Flagstaff Family Food Center. www.darkskyaerial.org.
Stand Tall Don't Fall: Virtual: 2-3 p.m. Via Zoom videoconferencing. One click and you are immediately connected. Want to improve your balance? Your mood? Your flexibility and coordination? Your mental clarity? This class offers a unique and very effective approach so check it out in the comfort of your own home. Read more: http://www.highpointaz.com/brain-gym-seniors. All movements can be done sitting and can be adapted for any physical limitation. First class is free, then $7/class. Call Christina at 928-863-0595 for how to join.
Thursday, April 16
The Written World: Virtual Editions: 6-8 p.m. Join the Flagstaff Public Library and meet other lovers of the written world. Time to write, connect and share. Free writing, writing challenges, workshops and more. Email flagstaffpubliclibrary@gmail.com for the link to our Thursday night writing extravaganza!
Live Stream: 30 Minute Guided Meditation: 12-12:30 p.m. with Kadam Michelle Gauthier. Join us for daily live stream meditations, Monday-Friday. Three simple guided meditations that can be practiced by anyone. With regular practice, these meditations help us to experience mental clarity and inner peace by meditating on our mind itself. Each class will include a short teaching on a specific meditation tip as well as how to integrate that meditation into your daily life. epc@meditationinnorthernarizona.org, www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/live-stream-page.
TILT: The Virtual Experience: 12 p.m. Dark Sky Aerial has partnered with the Flagstaff Family Food Center. Join Dark Sky Aerial and donate to support a critical service in the Northern Arizona community. Starting on Monday, April 13, and ending on Friday, April 17, Dark Sky Aerial will release one scene of TILT: Truth is a Vantage Point, per day in sequential order on www.darkskyaerial.org. $15 donation to FFFC Suggested. http://www.darkskyaerial.org.
Streaming | Cosmic Coffee | HST Examines the Tarantula Nebula: 9-10 a.m. Lowell Observatory YouTube Channel. Cosmic Coffee explores a different topic in astronomy or planetary science each week. In a tribute to the 30th anniversary of the Hubble Space Telescope (HST), this episode looks at key astronomical research that HST enabled. Lowell Observatory Director Dr. Jeff Hall will speak with Lowell Astronomer Dr. Deidre Hunter, who will tell us about how she used HST to reveal the nature of the supermassive star cluster at the heart of 30 Doradus (the Tarantula Nebula) in the Large Magellanic Cloud. Cosmic Coffee is presented each Thursday at 9 a.m. https://youtu.be/-qaX7TlLSME.
Libby's Local DIY Bath + Body Night via Zoom: Bath Bombs: 5:30-7:30 p.m., tickets $35. A fun crafty class led by Libby’s Local Soap & Sundries. In this class you will be given all the materials you need to make 3-4 bath bombs. You will create a recipe, that you can use at home to recreate your bath bombs anytime you want, and you will be guided through the entire process in a fun and informative way. Join us for a fun, crafty and rewarding experience. Pick up your kit at Flagstaff General Store and join me for the live virtual workshop. You will receive the password to join either with the purchase of your kit or with purchase of a ticket. I will also record the workshop so you can view it later on your own time.
