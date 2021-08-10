'Stan & Ollie' Film Encore: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present a "Festival Flashback" of "Stan & Ollie" on Tuesday, Aug. 10 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. The true story of Hollywood's greatest comedy double act, Laurel and Hardy, is brought to the big screen. Starring Steve Coogan and John C. Reilly as the inimitable movie icons, "Stan and Ollie" is the heart-warming story of what would become the pair's triumphant farewell tour. With their golden era long behind them, the pair embark on a variety hall tour of Britain and Ireland. Despite the pressures of a hectic schedule, and with the support of their wives Lucille (Shirley Henderson) and Ida (Nina Arianda), the pair's love of performing, as well as for each other, endures as they secure their place in the hearts of their adoring public. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.