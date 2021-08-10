Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Tuesday, August 10
Body Wisdom Qigong class: Enhancing, well-being and vitality thru qigong and other body centered practices. We will explore awakening our inner alchemy through attention, intention, movement ,breath, sound and visualization/meditation. Weekly classes on Zoom facilitated by Kayla Smith, ND. Ongoing every Tuesday evening on Zoom from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. Suggested donation of $5 - $10 per class. Details on how to submit this will be shared once you have joined the class. Contact: Kayla Smith at 928-525-6112 or at ka_star33@yahoo.com. for more information and to receive the link for the class.
Walk the Walk with JWalkers: 8-9 a.m.; Joe C. Montoya Community & Senior Center, 245 N. Thorpe Road, Flagstaff; Join the JWalkers every Tuesday in August for an easy 3-mile walk around the neighborhoods near the Adult Center;
Stand Tall - Don't Fall: 2:30-3:30 p.m.; Joe C. Montoya Community & Senior Center, 245 N. Thorpe Road, Flagstaff; 928-863-0595; IN-PERSON CLASS -- Develop stability, clarity, and resilience. Lift your mood, improve coordination, regain lost skills and abilities. Mask required. Please call or come by any time and join us; https://go.evvnt.com/795182-0.
'Stan & Ollie' Film Encore: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present a "Festival Flashback" of "Stan & Ollie" on Tuesday, Aug. 10 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. The true story of Hollywood's greatest comedy double act, Laurel and Hardy, is brought to the big screen. Starring Steve Coogan and John C. Reilly as the inimitable movie icons, "Stan and Ollie" is the heart-warming story of what would become the pair's triumphant farewell tour. With their golden era long behind them, the pair embark on a variety hall tour of Britain and Ireland. Despite the pressures of a hectic schedule, and with the support of their wives Lucille (Shirley Henderson) and Ida (Nina Arianda), the pair's love of performing, as well as for each other, endures as they secure their place in the hearts of their adoring public. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
Fort Tuthill Military Museum: The museum, ranked No. 1 among attractions in the Flagstaff area, is located at the Fort Tuthill County Park and is open weekends from 10 a.m – 4 p.m. Admission $5.00. Children 12 and under free. Founded in 2005 the museum presents and preserves the distinguished history of the Arizona National Guard and the 158th Infantry Regiment with pictures, documents and an extensive weapon display. Housed in two of the fort's original buildings exhibits trace 156 years of Arizona Military History from 1865 to the recent 2nd Afghan deployment of today's 1st Battalion 158th Infantry Bushmasters and the part historic Fort Tuthill played in that history. Volunteers are needed to help preserve history.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Wednesday, August 11
Wednesday Weed Pulls at Picture Canyon: 7-10 a.m.; Picture Canyon Natural and Cultural Preserve, Flagstaff; 928-213-2154; Join volunteers from the Picture Canyon Working Group to remove invasive weeds at Picture Canyon every other Wednesday from May through August; https://go.evvnt.com/798955-0.
Wednesday Night Blues at Charly’s: 6:30-9 p.m.; Weatherford Hotel, 23 N. Leroux St., Flagstaff; (928) 779-1919; $10; Check out Flagstaff legend Rich Neville and a rotating line-up of pals from the local and national blues scene every Wednesday from 6:30-9 p.m.
Dancing On The Square: 7-10 p.m.; Heritage Square, Flagstaff; 928-814-0157; Come learn social dancing for free every summer Wednesday evening downtown in Heritage Square!, with a Swing or Latin dance lesson from 7:00 to 8:00 pm followed by dancing from 8:00 to 10:00 pm;
Perseids Meteor Shower 2021: 9-10 p.m. Lowell Observatory Youtube Channel, https://youtu.be/VI5JgT1mxec, Flagstaff. Every year in early August, the Earth passes through the debris left by Comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle, which creates the Perseid meteor shower. Join Lowell Observatory at 9pm AZ/PT on Wednesday, August 11, 2020, for a live stream of the Perseid meteor shower, hosted by research assistant Megan Gialluca. We'll use the All-Sky Camera at the Lowell Discovery Telescope to hunt for meteors together. After that, you'll be ready to find more on your own, when the meteor showers peak in the hours before dawn. Heather Craig, hcraig@lowell.edu, 9287743358. https://youtu.be/VI5JgT1mxec.
