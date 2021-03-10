Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, or because of the current snowstorm, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Wednesday, March 10
How to Apply for a Protective Order During COVID-19: 10-10:45 a.m. Online. Join us for this free Legal Talk on obtaining a protective order during COVID-19 by Victim Witness Services online at: https://azcourthelp.org/public-events. Sara Lee, spena-lee@courts.az.gov. https://azcourthelp.org/public-events.
BBBSF Virtual Volunteer Info Sessions: 12-12:30 p.m.; Flagstaff; 928-774-0649; Join BBBSF Staff via Zoom to learn more about what it means to be a mentor!; https://go.evvnt.com/747822-1.
Stop the Bleed: 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Timberline Firearms and Training, 11972 N. Highway 89, Flagstaff; Free; Learn how to save a life when time is essential with this great class!; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/march-10th-stop-the-bleed-tickets-143853691263.
From Sanatoriums to Sun City: 6-7 p.m.; Flagstaff; 928-774-6272; Free; The founding of Sun City, Arizona in 1960 created the ideal of “active retirement living”. Join us for a presentation and Q&A about the underlying forces and events that made Sun City possible; https://go.evvnt.com/743143-0.
Bridge Church Midweek Service: 7-8:30 p.m.; 3926 S. Walapai Drive, 3926 S. Walapai Drive, Flagstaff; Free; RSVP for Wednesday, March 10th; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bridge-church-midweek-service-tickets-143794359801.
"My Salinger Year": 7-9 p.m. Harkins Cinemas Llc, 4751 E Marketplace Dr, Flagstaff. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Flagstaff premiere of the acclaimed new drama "My Salinger Year" on Wednesday, March 10 as part of the festival's monthly Flagstaff Cinema Series. There will be one screening of the film at 7:00 p.m. at Harkins Flagstaff 16 Theatres. A wide-eyed aspiring writer (Margaret Qualley) lands a dream job as assistant to the iconic old-world literary agent (Sigourney Weaver) representing J.D. Salinger in "My Salinger Year", directed by Philippe Falardeau. Tickets can be purchased in advance by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Thursday, March 11
Family Court 101: 12-12:45 p.m. Online. Join us for this free online Legal Talk about the steps in a divorce, legal separation or custody case at: https://azcourthelp.org/public-events.
Cosmic Coffee, Cup No. 36 | The Solar Neighborhood: 9-10 a.m. Virtual, https://youtu.be/M_e0QPtVwQQ, Flagstaff. Cosmic Coffee, Cup No. 36 | The Solar Neighborhood. Explore the Sun's celestial backyard with Lowell astronomer Brian Skiff. We'll take a look at the nearest stars and their interesting properties; a topic that's been a focus of research at Lowell for many decades.Cosmic Coffee explores a different topic in astronomy or planetary science each Thursday at 9 am AZ (MST). You can find all of our Live-Streams and more on our YouTube channel! Heather Craig, hcraig@lowell.edu, 9287743358. https://youtu.be/M_e0QPtVwQQ.
How To Create The Marriage You Want In Less Than 90 Days:6-7 p.m.; Flagstaff; Free to $280; This workshop will reveal all the truths about marriage that no one's ever taught us, and how to transform it into one you desire; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/how-to-create-the-marriage-you-want-in-less-than-90-days-flagstaff-tickets-142804125985.
