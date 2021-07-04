Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Sunday, July 4
Flagstaff Community Farmers Market: 8 a.m.- noon; Flagstaff City Hall, 211 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff; 928-853-2382; Outdoor Farmers Market; https://go.evvnt.com/792998-0.
A Flag Fourth: 2-4 p.m.; Pepsi Amphitheater, Fort Tuthill County Park, Flagstaff; Free to $20; The Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra presents a flag-waving music spectacular celebrating Independence Day 2021!; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-flag-fourth-tickets-157660034407.
VIP Experience - Lights on the Lawn 2021: 3-10 p.m.; Continental Country Club / Oakmont, 2380 N. Oakmont Drive., Flagstaff; $90 to $125; Lights on the Lawn 2021 VIP Experience; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/vip-experience-lights-on-the-lawn-2021-tickets-157172572395.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Fort Tuthill Military Museum: The museum located at the Fort Tuthill County Park is open weekends from 10 a.m – 4 p.m. Admission $5.00. Children 12 and under free. Founded in 2005 the museum presents and preserves the distinguished history of the Arizona National Guard and the 158th Infantry Regiment with pictures, documents and an extensive weapon display. Housed in two of the fort's original buildings exhibits trace 156 years of Arizona Military History from 1865 to the recent 2nd Afghan deployment of today's 1st Battalion 158th Infantry Bushmasters and the part historic Fort Tuthill played in that history. Our annual Independence Weekend concert will feature the Flagstaff Community Band and Master Choral. Admission to the museum and concert for this event is free however, donations are encouraged.
Monday, July 5
Preciousness of Tantra: 7:30-9 p.m. International Kadampa Retreat Center, 6701 East Mountain Ranch Road, Williams. Tantra is a special inner science that teaches how we can change our minds, ourselves and our lives.The teachings of Tantra are the most rare and precious within Buddhism. They show us how to overcome the limiting views of ourselves, others, and the world around us that give rise to fear, anxiety, and other painful thoughts. Tantra helps us create positive energy and wisdom through special meditations that lead us to enlightenment.During this Monday night series Gen Rigpa will show us how the basis for training in Tantra is realizing that everyone has an extraordinary potential to live a life of great freedom and joy.This series is perfect for those wishing to attend the NKT Summer Festival in preparation for the Highest Yoga Tantra Empowerment. Steven Roussel, info@meditationinnnorthernarizona.org, https://www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org.
Tuesday, July 6
Body Wisdom Qigong class: Enhancing, well-being and vitality thru qigong and other body centered practices. We will explore awakening our inner alchemy through attention, intention, movement ,breath, sound and visualization/meditation. Weekly classes on Zoom facilitated by Kayla Smith, ND. Ongoing every Tuesday evening on Zoom from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. Suggested donation of $5 - $10 per class. Details on how to submit this will be shared once you have joined the class. Contact: Kayla Smith at 928-525-6112 or at ka_star33@yahoo.com. for more information and to receive the link for the class.
Outdoor Adventure Summer Camp - Week 4: Fort Tuthill County Park, 2446 Fort Tuthill Loop, Flagstaff; 928-679-8000; Tuesday - Friday 9 am - 4 pm Fort Tuthill County Park. Ages 8-13. Theme week: Red, White, & Blue Team Competitions Examples of Activities: Campers will be divided into teams to compete for which team can win the most games and come out on top at the end of the week. Archery, capture the flag, kickball, and more! Please note that there is no camp on Monday, July 5, 2021. Skip the processing fee by registering and paying with cash or a check at the Parks & Recreation Office (https://coconino.az.gov/274/Parks-Recreation) , located at Fort Tuthill County Park (https://coconino.az.gov/279/Fort-Tuthill-County-Park) . Program Age Category Youth & Teen Location Fort Tuthill County Park at Fort Tuthill County Park Instructor CCPR Staff Schedule From: Jul 5 2021 to Jul 8 2021 Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday: 9:00am to 4:00pm; http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fflagstaff-az%2Fcamps%2Foutdoor-adventure-summer-camp-week-4-2021?cmp=39-34-464039.
