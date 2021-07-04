Fort Tuthill Military Museum: The museum located at the Fort Tuthill County Park is open weekends from 10 a.m – 4 p.m. Admission $5.00. Children 12 and under free. Founded in 2005 the museum presents and preserves the distinguished history of the Arizona National Guard and the 158th Infantry Regiment with pictures, documents and an extensive weapon display. Housed in two of the fort's original buildings exhibits trace 156 years of Arizona Military History from 1865 to the recent 2nd Afghan deployment of today's 1st Battalion 158th Infantry Bushmasters and the part historic Fort Tuthill played in that history. Our annual Independence Weekend concert will feature the Flagstaff Community Band and Master Choral. Admission to the museum and concert for this event is free however, donations are encouraged.

Monday, July 5

Preciousness of Tantra: 7:30-9 p.m. International Kadampa Retreat Center, 6701 East Mountain Ranch Road, Williams. Tantra is a special inner science that teaches how we can change our minds, ourselves and our lives.The teachings of Tantra are the most rare and precious within Buddhism. They show us how to overcome the limiting views of ourselves, others, and the world around us that give rise to fear, anxiety, and other painful thoughts. Tantra helps us create positive energy and wisdom through special meditations that lead us to enlightenment.During this Monday night series Gen Rigpa will show us how the basis for training in Tantra is realizing that everyone has an extraordinary potential to live a life of great freedom and joy.This series is perfect for those wishing to attend the NKT Summer Festival in preparation for the Highest Yoga Tantra Empowerment. Steven Roussel, info@meditationinnnorthernarizona.org, https://www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org.