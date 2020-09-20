Sunday, Sep. 20

Monday, Sep. 21

International Day of Peace Events: 12 a.m. Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Rt. 89A, Ste. A3, Sedona. Four organizations dear to the heart of a legacy donor (Sedona International City of Peace, Mental Health Coalition Verde Valley, National Alliance on Mental Illness and Sedona international Film Festival) have come together in an alliance to offer a special event to our community at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. These groups have come together to illuminate and transform the pronounced divisiveness in our community and our world during International Day of Peace September 21, 2020 with a first-of-its-kind "Dissolve-the-Divide" series of events at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre and Livestream through the Sedona International City of Peace Facebook page. Tickets for all of these International Day of Peace Events are free and are limited. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177.