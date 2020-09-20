Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Sunday, Sep. 20
Flagstaff Community Farmers Market: 400 W. Elm Ave., Flagstaff. 928-853-2382. 8 a.m.-noon, Outdoor farmers market featuring fresh, regional fruits and vegetables, tamales, bread, honey, salsa, humanely raised beef, nest run eggs and more!.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff. 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Tickets $19.99. Puzzling Adventures™ are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour.
OPEN HOUSE and TOURS - DIY Makerspace: Coco-op, 1155 W. Kaibab Lane, Flagstaff. 928-351-7071. 2-4 p.m., Come by and check out your new makerspace in Flagstaff and learn about our group! Please do wear a mask.
Night Walk - Command Performance: Buffalo Park, 2400 N. Gemini Road, Flagstaff. 6:30-8 p.m., Free. A guided tour of the night in Flagstaff's premier dark sky park from Flagstaff Dark Skies Coalition.
Monday, Sep. 21
International Day of Peace Events: 12 a.m. Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Rt. 89A, Ste. A3, Sedona. Four organizations dear to the heart of a legacy donor (Sedona International City of Peace, Mental Health Coalition Verde Valley, National Alliance on Mental Illness and Sedona international Film Festival) have come together in an alliance to offer a special event to our community at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. These groups have come together to illuminate and transform the pronounced divisiveness in our community and our world during International Day of Peace September 21, 2020 with a first-of-its-kind "Dissolve-the-Divide" series of events at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre and Livestream through the Sedona International City of Peace Facebook page. Tickets for all of these International Day of Peace Events are free and are limited. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff. 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Tickets $19.99. Puzzling Adventures™ are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour.
FAFSA FSA ID Workshop: 928-523-9654. 5-6 p.m., This free workshop will help you understand what the FSA ID is, why you need it, and help you set yours up.
TWAW Flagstaff September meeting: Timberline Firearms and Training, 11972 N. Highway 89, Flagstaff. 6-8 p.m., Free. This will be a NON LIVE FIRE meeting. We will be utilizing the MILO and Mantis systems.
Capoeira Angola Adults Class: Boys & Girls Club of Flagstaff, 301 S. Paseo Del Flag, Flagstaff. 6:30-8:30 p.m., Tickets $15. Capoeira Angola is an art form that combines and draws elements from dance, martial arts, acrobatics, and music.
Tuesday, Sep. 22
Immigration 101: 10-10:45 a.m. Online. Join us for this free Legal talk on Immigration by Siovhan Ayala of Ayala Law Office, P.C. This talk will provide an overview of Immigration, DACA and how to help a family member with the immigration process online at: azcourthelp.org/public-events.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff. 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Tickets $19.99. Puzzling Adventures™ are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour.
Writers Who Lunch Virtual Edition: Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library. 928-213-2331. 12-1:30 p.m., Many authors have day jobs--the trick is fitting in your writing between the shifts. Come feed your writing with the support and company of other Flagstaff writers! Join us at the virtual Writer's Table. Visit the library on Facebook to learn more.
Virtual Prenatal Meetup Group: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Weekly support group for pregnant people who want to connect and share experiences with others. On Zoom https://us02web.zoom.us/j/637668559.
FAFSA FSA ID Workshop: Flagstaff. 928-523-9654. 6-7 p.m., This free workshop will help you understand what the FSA ID is, why you need it, and help you set yours up!
Stop the Bleed: Timberline Firearms and Training, 11972 N. Highway 89, Flagstaff. 6-8 p.m., Free. Stop the Bleed is back! Learn how to save a life at this free class.
MEETUP: Coco-op Makerspace (Open to the Public): Coco-op, 1155 W. Kaibab Lane, Flagstaff. 928-351-7071. 7-10 p.m., meet other DIY'ers in Flagstaff.
