Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Wednesday, Oct. 28
Family Court 101: 3-3:45 p.m. Online. Join us for this free online Legal Talk about the steps in a divorce, legal separation or custody case at: https://azcourthelp.org/public-events
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555739192.
Reaching Flagstaff, a community effort to support and empower our neighbors: 5-6:30 p.m.; Flagstaff; 928-714-6782; Join Flagstaff Resources and Online Teen Help in connecting the many excellent resources our community provides to those who can benefit from them (basically all of us). We invite you to join our team; https://go.evvnt.com/699505-0.
Grief Support Group: 5:30-6:30 p.m.; Compassus Hospice, 1000 N. Humphreys St., Flagstaff; 928 556 1500; Compassus Hospice Grief Support Group meets the first and third Wednesdays of each month; https://go.evvnt.com/639236-0.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video;
7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915253428.
Thursday, Oct. 29
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.;Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555741198.
Postpartum Support Group: 10-11 a.m.; Flagstaff Doulas, 2708 N. Fourth St., Flagstaff; 928-607-3706; The postpartum period can be one of the most challenging times of your life; https://go.evvnt.com/639011-0.
Downtown Flagstaff Haunted History Tour: 5:30-8:45 p.m.; Downtown Flagstaff, 211 E. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff; 928-224-0518; $20; Freaky Flagstaff Foottours takes you on a 75 minute walking tour where we explore downtown Flagstaff's haunted past. Join us for spooky good time! Tours are Thur-Sun, 5:30-6:45 p.m. and 7:30-8:45 p.m.; https://go.evvnt.com/691123-0.
Kids Capoeira Angola Class: 5:30-6:15 p.m.; Boys & Girls Club of Flagstaff, 301 S. Paseo Del Flag, Flagstaff; $15; Our biweekly kids class happens every Thursday from 5:30-6:15pm and Saturday from 10:30-11:15am; https://go.evvnt.com/639481-0.
NAMI Support Groups: 5:30-7 p.m.; Hope Community Church, 3700 N. Fanning Drive, Flagstaff; (928) 606-6448; Free; NAMI Flagstaff (National Alliance on Mental Illness) offers two support groups: NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group for adults who have experienced the symptoms of a mental health condition; https://go.evvnt.com/634055-0.
Diva Nights: Private Shopping at Mountain Sports Flagstaff: 6:30-8 p.m.; Mountain Sports Flagstaff, 24 N. San Francisco St., Flagstaff; $50; Diva Night, reinvented!!! Private Shopping at Mountain Sports Flagstaff for up to 6 people; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/diva-nights-private-shopping-at-mountain-sports-flagstaff-tickets-123532806951.
Drop In to Mindfulness: 6:30-8:15 p.m.; Flagstaff Federated Community Church, 400 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff; 928-235-5518; This year, we are exploring the Periodic Table of Happiness Elements! Happiness on all levels, from surface pleasure to deep inner peace. Is it possible?; https://go.evvnt.com/639854-0.
Capoeira Angola Adults Class: 6:30-8:30 p.m.; Boys & Girls Club of Flagstaff, 301 S. Paseo Del Flag, Flagstaff; $15; Capoeira Angola is an art form that combines and draws elements from dance, martial arts, acrobatics, and music; https://go.evvnt.com/639568-0.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video;
7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915255434.
Karaoke at the Monte V: 9:30 p.m.- 2 a.m.; Monte Vista Cocktail Lounge, 100 N. San Francisco St., Flagstaff; Free; Karaoke with Ricky Bill; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/karaoke-at-the-monte-v-tickets-99094021887.
