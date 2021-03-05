Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, or because of the current snowstorm, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Friday, March 5
Avalanche Training Level I: Mar. 5-7; 1 p.m.- March 7, 5 p.m.; Arizona Snowbowl, 9300 N. Snow Bowl Road, Flagstaff; $400; The Level I curriculum is designed to give participants a thorough, practical introduction to avalanches; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/avalanche-training-level-i-mar-5-7-2021-registration-127205744807.
Family Friday: Visit an Archaeologist: 2:30-3:30 p.m.; Flagstaff; 928-774-5211; Learn about the value of broken pottery found by archeologists in nature; https://go.evvnt.com/735157-0.
Landlord-Tenant Clinic: 11-11:45 a.m. Online. Housing Problems? Join us for this free Legal Talk by DNA-People's Legal Services to get more information about your landlord/tenant issue or to answer general housing questions online at: https://azcourthelp.org/public-events. Sara Lee, spena-lee@courts.az.gov. https://azcourthelp.org/public-events.
"My Salinger Year" Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the acclaimed new drama "My Salinger Year" showing March 5-11 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.A wide-eyed aspiring writer (Margaret Qualley) lands a dream job as assistant to the iconic old-world literary agent (Sigourney Weaver) representing J.D. Salinger in "My Salinger Year,, directed by Philippe Falardeau. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
"Stray" Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. Dog-lovers, this one is for you! The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the award-winning new documentary "Stray" showing March 5-11 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.Through the eyes of three stray dogs wandering the streets of Istanbul, "Stray" explores what it means to live as a being without status or security. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. Patrick Schweiss, director@sedonafilmfestival.com, 9282821177.$12 general admission; $9 for Film Festival members. http://www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Saturday, March 6
Codependent Anonymous: 9:30-10:30 a.m.; Eastburn Education Center, Building #027, Northern Arizona University, 639 Riordan Ranch St., Flagstaff; (907)-957-0556; We welcome you to Codependents Anonymous, a 12-step program that steers us from a path of self-defeating behaviors towards healthy; https://go.evvnt.com/638677-0.
Free Tax Prep: appointment only - drop off and pick up; 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; E. Flagstaff Community Library, 3000 N. Fourth St., Flagstaff; 928-919-9277; Free Income Tax Preparation - drop off and pick up; https://go.evvnt.com/728960-0.
Lunch & Learn: Financial Aid: 2-1 p.m.; Flagstaff; 928-523-1803; The Northern Arizona College Resource Center (NACRC) is happy to present a Lunch & Learn: College and Career Readiness series! All ages and families welcome to these free workshops!; https://go.evvnt.com/740044-0.
Online wilderness survival class: 6-9 p.m.; Flagstaff, self pace; $5 to $45; Learn basics of wilderness survival; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/online-wilderness-survival-class-tickets-136304172449.
