"Stray" Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. Dog-lovers, this one is for you! The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the award-winning new documentary "Stray" showing March 5-11 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.Through the eyes of three stray dogs wandering the streets of Istanbul, "Stray" explores what it means to live as a being without status or security. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. Patrick Schweiss, director@sedonafilmfestival.com, 9282821177.$12 general admission; $9 for Film Festival members. http://www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.