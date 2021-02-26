Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, or because of the current snowstorm, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Friday, Feb. 26
Avalanche Training Level I: Feb. 26-28; 1 p.m.- 5 p.m.; Arizona Snowbowl, 9300 N. Snow Bowl Road, Flagstaff; $400; The Level I curriculum is designed to give participants a thorough, practical introduction to avalanches; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/avalanche-training-level-i-feb-26-28-2021-registration-127209379679.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
"All at Sea" Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the comedy "All at Sea" showing Feb. 26-March 4 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre."All at Sea," billed as a wild comedy from the murky depths; stars the late Lauren Bacall (in one of her final film performances), Brian Cox and James Fox. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
"Sister of the Groom" Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the romantic comedy "Sister of the Groom" showing Feb. 26-March 4 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Alicia Silverstone (Clueless) and Tom Everett Scott (That Thing You Do) star in a destination wedding weekend gone off the rails. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
Saturday, Feb. 27
Codependent Anonymous: 9:30-10:30 a.m.; Eastburn Education Center, Building #027, Northern Arizona University, 639 Riordan Ranch St., Flagstaff; (907)-957-0556; We welcome you to Codependents Anonymous, a 12-step program that steers us from a path of self-defeating behaviors towards healthy; https://go.evvnt.com/638676-0.
Free Tax Prep: appointment only; drop off and pick up; 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; E. Flagstaff Community Library, 3000 N. Fourth St., Flagstaff; 928-919-9277; Free Income Tax Preparation - drop off and pick up; https://go.evvnt.com/728941-0.
Lunch & Learn: Career Exploration: 12-1 p.m.;Flagstaff; 928-523-1803; The Northern Arizona College Resource Center (NACRC) is happy to present a Lunch & Learn: College and Career Readiness series! All ages and families welcome to these free workshops! Happening every Saturday from 12pm-1pm, February 27th through March 27th. For Zoom links and more information, please visit nau.edu/nacrc/events.
