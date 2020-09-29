'Ottolenghi and the Cakes of Versailles' Film Premiere: 12 a.m. Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Rt. 89A, Ste. A3, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the one-day-only premiere of "Ottolenghi and the Cakes of Versailles." It doesn't just take innovation to create edible works of art worthy of The Met, it also means looking back at the past for inspiration. Via London, Versailles, and Instagram, "Ottolenghi and the Cakes of Versailles" follows famous chef Yotam Ottolenghi on his quest to bring the sumptuous art and decadence of Versailles to life in cake form at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. He assembles a team — a veritable who's who of the dessert world, including Dominique Ansel and Dinara Kasko — to help bring his vision to life. The pastry chefs create a true feast of Versailles complete with a cocktail whirlpool and posh jello shots, architectural mousse cakes, chocolate sculptures, swan pastries, and an edible garden. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.