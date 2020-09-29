Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Tuesday, Sep 29
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff. 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Tickets $19.99. Puzzling Adventures™ are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour.
Writers Who Lunch Virtual Edition: Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library, 300 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff. 928-213-2331. 12-1:30 p.m., Many authors have day jobs--the trick is fitting in your writing between the shifts. Come feed your writing with the support and company of other Flagstaff writers! Join us at the Writer's Table.
Virtual Prenatal Meetup Group: 928-607-3706. 5:30-6:30 p.m., Weekly support group for pregnant people who want to connect and share experiences with others. Zoom https://us02web.zoom.us/j/637668559.
Yuan Gong Qigong Class: First Congregational Church, 740 N. Turquoise Drive, Flagstaff. 928 525 6112. 6:30-8 p.m., Tickets $5. Have more life energy, learn the ancient art of Qigong for self-healing and self-empowerment. Beginners welcome.
'Ottolenghi and the Cakes of Versailles' Film Premiere: 12 a.m. Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Rt. 89A, Ste. A3, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the one-day-only premiere of "Ottolenghi and the Cakes of Versailles." It doesn't just take innovation to create edible works of art worthy of The Met, it also means looking back at the past for inspiration. Via London, Versailles, and Instagram, "Ottolenghi and the Cakes of Versailles" follows famous chef Yotam Ottolenghi on his quest to bring the sumptuous art and decadence of Versailles to life in cake form at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. He assembles a team — a veritable who's who of the dessert world, including Dominique Ansel and Dinara Kasko — to help bring his vision to life. The pastry chefs create a true feast of Versailles complete with a cocktail whirlpool and posh jello shots, architectural mousse cakes, chocolate sculptures, swan pastries, and an edible garden. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
Wednesday, Sep. 30
Career Event for COCONINO HIGH SCHOOL Students & Graduates: Izabel St. 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Free. Career Event for Colleges Students & 2020 Graduates Virtual Event Options Available. Soporte en español disponible.
Career Event for CollegeAmerica Students & 2020 Graduates: Career Event, Malpais Rd. 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Free. Career Event for Colleges Students & 2020 Graduates Virtual Event Options Available. Soporte en español disponible.
Career Event for COCONINO COMM COLLEGE Students & 2020 Graduates: Career Event, CCC Lone Tree campus. 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Free. Career Event for Colleges Students & 2020 Graduates Virtual Event Options Available. Soporte en español disponible.
Career Event for NORTHERN ARIZONA UNIVERSITY Students & 2020 Graduates: Career Event, Knoles Dr. 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Free. Career Event for Colleges Students & 2020 Graduates Virtual Event Options Available. Soporte en español disponible.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff. 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Tickets $19.99. Puzzling Adventures™ are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour.
Grief Support Group: Compassus Hospice, 1000 N. Humphreys St., Flagstaff. 928 556 1500. 5:30-6:30 p.m., Compassus Hospice Grief Support Group meets the first and third Wednesdays of each month.
All Arizona Daily Sun calendar event submissions run in print and online and are free of charge. Go to azdailysun.com/events. (The old website, azdailysun.com/calendar, redirects there now.) On the new site, you can create an account and submit events in our improved layout, including the ability to edit your own listings if changes occur. Please submit any missing calendar items or update old ones to reflect virtual versions of current events, and we'll plug them in print as soon as we can.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!