Friday, Oct. 29

'Heart of Champions' Film Premiere: 12 a.m. Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the acclaimed new coming-of-age drama "Heart of Champions" showing Oct. 29-Nov. 3 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. "Heart of Champions" stars Michael Shannon, Alexander Ludwig, Charles Melton, Alex MacNicoll and Ash Santos with Lilly Krug and David James Elliott. During their last year at an Ivy League college in 1999, some friends' lives are changed forever when an Army vet takes over as coach of their dysfunctional rowing team. "Heart of Champions" will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Oct. 29-Nov. 3. Showtimes will be 4 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 29, 30 and 31; and 7 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2 and 3. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.