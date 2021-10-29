Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Friday, Oct. 29
'Heart of Champions' Film Premiere: 12 a.m. Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the acclaimed new coming-of-age drama "Heart of Champions" showing Oct. 29-Nov. 3 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. "Heart of Champions" stars Michael Shannon, Alexander Ludwig, Charles Melton, Alex MacNicoll and Ash Santos with Lilly Krug and David James Elliott. During their last year at an Ivy League college in 1999, some friends' lives are changed forever when an Army vet takes over as coach of their dysfunctional rowing team. "Heart of Champions" will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Oct. 29-Nov. 3. Showtimes will be 4 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 29, 30 and 31; and 7 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2 and 3. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
'Learning to Live Together: The Return of Mad Dogs and Englishmen': Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present "Learning To Live Together: The Return of Mad Dogs & Englishmen" showing Oct. 29-Nov. 3 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. "Learning To Live Together" is an electrifying documentary and concert film spotlighting the reunion of the celebrated "Mad Dogs & Englishmen," Joe Cocker's short-lived tour featuring a mammoth thirty-two piece band. "Learning To Live Together: The Return of Mad Dogs & Englishmen" will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Oct. 29-Nov. 3. Showtimes will be 7 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 29, 30 and 31; and 4 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday, Nov. 1 and 3. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
Comedian Lewis Black Bringing New Tour to The Events Center at Harrah's Ak-Chin Casino: 8-10 p.m. The Events Center at Harrah's Ak-Chin Casino, 15406 N Maricopa Rd., Maricopa. WHO Lewis Black WHAT: Lewis Black: it Gets Better Every Day Tour WHEN: Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 WHERE: The Events Center at Harrah's Ak-Chin Casino. Doors 7 p.m.; show time 8 p.m. Tickets: $79.50; $59.50; $44.50. Black is one of the most prolific and popular performers working today. He executes a brilliant trifecta as a stand-up comedian, actor and author. Receiving critical acclaim, he performs more than 200 nights annually, to sold-out audiences throughout Europe, New Zealand, Canada and the United States. For more information about Harrah's Ak-Chin Casino, visit www.harrahsakchin.com. Justin Liggin, jliggin@hmapr.com, 6025715965. Starting at $44.50. http://www.harrahsakchin.com.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Global Game Night: 7-9 p.m. Join in the games at Global Game Night! Test your gaming skills in a new language! Featuring international board games, authentic tabletop games in their original languages, and video games from across the globe, Global Game Night is a fantastic way to explore gaming across other cultures, practice a language, and have a ton of fun! Join us starting in BAA 107 (to sign in and get a games directory) to discover your new favorite game! Since this is an in-person event, thank you for wearing masks and allowing room hosts to keep room occupancy to a safe level. Play safe and play to win!
Saturday, Oct. 30
Zombie Viking Mead March: Are you making your Halloween/Álfblót/Samhain weekend plans too? Be sure and mark down Saturday for our annual Viking Zombie March! We will meet around 2 p.m. to do makeup and garb. Then start our downtown march at 3 p.m., heading towards Cornish Pasty for a mead on tap. We might even pull a few stragglers into the group on our way. Then, the Viking zombies head back out, this time towards Uptown Pub for another fermented honey treat Then, back to the Mead Hall to give a hearty Skål and prepare for the Drinking Horn costume contest at 8 p.m. Come celebrate spooky times and show off your fun creativity at the Hall! 3 categories with Drinking Horn prizes: Top overall, Best Viking themed, Best non-Viking themed. 21+ free to enter.
Halloween Show: 6 p.m. Heliosheath & Dead Dudes at AWAKava Coffee. Heliosheath is an alternative metal trio founded in the summer of 2017 by frontman and songwriter Ryan Binkley. Struggling to cope with depressive episodes and other personal turmoil, he started the project out of a need for an emotional outlet. Looking to flesh out a permanent lineup, he recruited twin brothers Eli Johnson (drums) and Zack Johnson (bass) to join the group. In 2018, Ryan moved to Flagstaff to attend Northern Arizona University. Wanting to break into the local scene, he recruited bassist Haley Evans and drummer Daniel Langdorf to act as a Flagstaff-based lineup. Heliosheath boasts an aggressive sound inspired by the post-grunge and alternative metal acts of the late 1990s and 2000s.
