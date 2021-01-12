Tuesday, Jan. 12

"Botticelli: Florence and the Medici" Great Art on Screen: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. Sedona International Film Festival presents the Great Art on Screen series with "Botticelli: Florence and the Medici". The event will show in Sedona on Tuesday, Jan. 12, at 4 and 7 p.m. at the festival's Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Great Art on Screen is a series of documentaries featuring an in-depth look at the most extraordinary and groundbreaking art masters of their time.Florence in the era of the powerhouse Italian statesman, politician and patron Lorenzo de' Medici, was the heart of Renaissance art and culture. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.