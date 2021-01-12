Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Tuesday, Jan. 12
Open Mic at Hops on Birch!: 8 p.m.- 12 a.m.; Hops On Birch, 22 E. Birch Ave., Flagstaff; (480) 392-7334; Open mic at Hops! Sign up begins at 8:00 p.m. and is open to anyone 21 and up!; https://go.evvnt.com/636422-0.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
"Botticelli: Florence and the Medici" Great Art on Screen: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. Sedona International Film Festival presents the Great Art on Screen series with "Botticelli: Florence and the Medici". The event will show in Sedona on Tuesday, Jan. 12, at 4 and 7 p.m. at the festival's Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Great Art on Screen is a series of documentaries featuring an in-depth look at the most extraordinary and groundbreaking art masters of their time.Florence in the era of the powerhouse Italian statesman, politician and patron Lorenzo de' Medici, was the heart of Renaissance art and culture. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.
Wednesday, Jan. 13
"One Night In Miami .." Flagstaff Film Premiere: 7-9 p.m. Harkins Cinemas Llc, 4751 E Marketplace Dr, Flagstaff. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Flagstaff premiere of the powerful and award-winning new drama "One Night In Miami …" on Wednesday, Jan. 13 as part of the festival's monthly Flagstaff Cinema Series. There will be one screening of the film at 7:00 p.m. at Harkins Flagstaff 16 Theatres. Directed by Regina King, "One Night In Miami …" features an award-winning ensemble cast, including Kingsley Ben-Adir, Eli Goree, Aldis Hodge, Leslie Odom Jr., Joaquina Kalukango, Nicolette Robinson, Beau Bridges and Lance Reddick. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members ($10 for full-time students), and will be available starting at 6:00 p.m. that day in the Harkins lobby. Tickets can be purchased in advance by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
How to Apply for a Protective Order During COVID-19: 11-11:45 a.m. Online. Join us for this free Legal Talk on obtaining a protective order during COVID-19 by Victim Witness Services online at:azcourthelp.org/public-events. Sara Lee, spena-lee@courts.az.gov. http://azcourthelp.org/public-events.
Toast of Flagstaff Toastmasters Meeting: 12-1 p.m.; Flagstaff; 952-913-8273; Join our weekly Toastmasters meeting to practice your speaking skills! We're currently meeting online via zoom; https://go.evvnt.com/723806-0.
