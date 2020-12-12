Saturday, Dec. 12

The Nutcracker Suite in Modern Bare Feet on film!: 6-10 p.m. virtual. A professional movie is what you'll find at Canyon Movement Company's fifteenth production of the Nutcracker Suite in Modern Bare Feet this December. Partnering with Canyon Dance Academy, Velocity Dance Company, Momentum Aerial and TenOne Productions, this is a show you won't want to miss! Come see the dancers as movie stars! Special effects, videography, updated choreography, new cast members and other surprises are in store. A cast of over 40 dancers, and aerial dance make this a great show this season! This annual Flagstaff tradition uses music by Peter Tchaikovsky with some contemporary versions inserted among the traditional, and new choreographic interpretations lending a fresh look to this classical favorite. Beautiful settings in Flagstaff bring this holiday favorite home and bring the holiday spirit into your home!Watch it at home on FaceBook Premier and/or YouTube with your family and friends! The film will be released December 12 at 7:00 pm and will be available until Christmas day. Viewing details will be available on our social media and website by Thursday December 10. www.canyonmovementcompany.orgwww.canyondance.orghttps://www.facebook.com/canyonmovement https://www.facebook.com/CanyonDanceAcademy https://www.instagram.com/canyondanceacademy https://www.instagram.com/canyonmovementcompany Suggested donations of $10 per person viewing. You can donate on our website https://canyonmovementcompany.org/cmc/support-us.