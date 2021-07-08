Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Thursday, July 8
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Friday, July 9
'12 Mighty Orphans' Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Rt. 89A, Ste. A3, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Sedona premiere of the acclaimed new drama "12 Mighty Orphans" showing July 9-15 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. "12 Mighty Orphans" features an award-winning ensemble cast, including Martin Sheen, Luke Wilson, Robert Duvall, Vinessa Shaw, Treat Williams and Wayne Knight, among others. "12 Mighty Orphans" tells the true story of the Mighty Mites, the football team of a Fort Worth orphanage who, during the Great Depression, went from playing without shoes or even a football to playing for the Texas state championships. Over the course of their winning season these underdogs and their resilient spirit became an inspiration to their city, state, and an entire nation in need of a rebound, even catching the attention of President Franklin D. Roosevelt. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
'Summer of 85' Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Rt. 89A, Ste. A3, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Sedona premiere of the award-winning new French drama "Summer of 85" showing July 9-15 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. A seaside summer fling between Alexis and David lasts just six weeks, but casts a shadow over a lifetime in François Ozon's sexy, nostalgic reverie of first love and its consequences. When Alexis' (Félix Lefebvre) boat capsizes off the coast of Normandy, David (Benjamin Voisin) comes to the rescue and soon opens the younger boy's eyes to a new horizon of friendship, art, and sexual bliss. David's worldly demeanor and Jewish heritage deliver an ardent jolt to Alexis's traditional, working-class upbringing. After Alexis begins working at the seaside shop owned by David's mother (Valeria Bruni Tedeschi), the two lovers steal every possible moment for a fugitive kiss, a motorcycle ride, or a trip to the cinema. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. Patrick Schweiss, director@sedonafilmfestival.com, 9282821177.$12 general admission; $9 for Film Festival members. http://www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
