'Summer of 85' Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Rt. 89A, Ste. A3, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Sedona premiere of the award-winning new French drama "Summer of 85" showing July 9-15 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. A seaside summer fling between Alexis and David lasts just six weeks, but casts a shadow over a lifetime in François Ozon's sexy, nostalgic reverie of first love and its consequences. When Alexis' (Félix Lefebvre) boat capsizes off the coast of Normandy, David (Benjamin Voisin) comes to the rescue and soon opens the younger boy's eyes to a new horizon of friendship, art, and sexual bliss. David's worldly demeanor and Jewish heritage deliver an ardent jolt to Alexis's traditional, working-class upbringing. After Alexis begins working at the seaside shop owned by David's mother (Valeria Bruni Tedeschi), the two lovers steal every possible moment for a fugitive kiss, a motorcycle ride, or a trip to the cinema. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. Patrick Schweiss, director@sedonafilmfestival.com, 9282821177.$12 general admission; $9 for Film Festival members. http://www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.