Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Tuesday, Jan. 19
COVID Memorial Service: The Episcopal Church of the Epiphany: 10 a.m.- 10 p.m.; Flagstaff; 928-774-9211; COVID Memorial Service on Jan. 19; 5:30 PM; Epiphany: Mission: Bringing the love of God to all people. Vision: Reconciling all to God, so the world will know peace and justice; https://go.evvnt.com/727324-0.
Soundscapes: Featuring the Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra: 6-7 p.m. Virtual Via Zoom. Would you like to gain a new perspective of classic orchestral music?Now you can at Soundscapes, a special non-credit virtual series open to the public and offered by Coconino Community College Community Education in partnership with the Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra. Soundscapes:Featuring The Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra, $35; Includes All Four (4) Online Virtual Sessions. Register online at:https://coconino-community-college.coursestorm.com/ccc-virtual-noncredit/course/soundscapes-featuring-the-flagstaff-symphony-orchestra. Enjoy a unique opportunity to engage with Andrea Graves, FSO piccolo and section flute performer. Curriculum Includes:Listening to pieces performed by the Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra.An interactive virtual classroom lead by a talented instructor and special guest presentations. Enhanced understanding of music through exploration of the composers and inspiration for the composition. Small group discussions moderated by the instructor and guests. For more details, please contact CCC Community Education Coordinator meghan.remington@coconino.edu, call (928) 226- 4174, or visit www.coconino.edu/community-education.
Coconino County Supervisors Meeting: 6-11:59 p.m.; Coconino County Administration Building, 219 E. Cherry Ave., Flagstaff; 928-679-7144; Meetings held the first Tuesday of the month at 10 a.m. and the third Tuesday at 6 p.m; https://go.evvnt.com/642822-0.
Open Mic at Hops on Birch!: 8 p.m.- 12 a.m.; Hops On Birch, 22 E. Birch Ave., Flagstaff; (480) 392-7334; Open mic at Hops! Sign up begins at 8:00 p.m. and is open to anyone 21 and up
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Wednesday, Jan. 20
Landlord-Tenant Clinic: 11-11:45 a.m. Online. Housing Problems? Join us for this free Legal Talk by DNA-People's Legal Services to get more information about your landlord/tenant issue or to answer general housing questions online at: azcourthelp.org/public-events. Sara Lee, spena-lee@courts.az.gov. https://azcourthelp.org/.
Trivia at Hops on Birch!: 7:30-10 p.m.; Hops On Birch, 22 E. Birch Ave., Flagstaff; (480) 392-7334; Trivia every Tuesday at Hops! Sign up starts at 7:30 - prizes for winning teams!; https://go.evvnt.com/636854-0.
