Tuesday, Jan. 19

COVID Memorial Service: The Episcopal Church of the Epiphany: 10 a.m.- 10 p.m.; Flagstaff; 928-774-9211; COVID Memorial Service on Jan. 19; 5:30 PM; Epiphany: Mission: Bringing the love of God to all people. Vision: Reconciling all to God, so the world will know peace and justice; https://go.evvnt.com/727324-0 .

Soundscapes: Featuring the Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra: 6-7 p.m. Virtual Via Zoom. Would you like to gain a new perspective of classic orchestral music?Now you can at Soundscapes, a special non-credit virtual series open to the public and offered by Coconino Community College Community Education in partnership with the Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra. Soundscapes:Featuring The Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra, $35; Includes All Four (4) Online Virtual Sessions. Register online at:https://coconino-community-college.coursestorm.com/ccc-virtual-noncredit/course/soundscapes-featuring-the-flagstaff-symphony-orchestra. Enjoy a unique opportunity to engage with Andrea Graves, FSO piccolo and section flute performer. Curriculum Includes:Listening to pieces performed by the Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra.An interactive virtual classroom lead by a talented instructor and special guest presentations. Enhanced understanding of music through exploration of the composers and inspiration for the composition. Small group discussions moderated by the instructor and guests. For more details, please contact CCC Community Education Coordinator meghan.remington@coconino.edu, call (928) 226- 4174, or visit www.coconino.edu/community-education.