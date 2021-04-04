Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, or because of the current snowstorm, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Sunday, April 4
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Monday, April 5
Free Tax Prep: appointment only - drop off and pick up;10 a.m.-3:30 p.m.; Joe C. Montoya Community & Senior Center, 245 N. Thorpe Road, Flagstaff; 928-919-9277; Free Income Tax Preparation - Drop off and Pick up; https://go.evvnt.com/728957-0.
Trauma-Informed Yoga for Healing: 5:15-6:15 p.m.; Resonate Collective, 4 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; Free; Join Carrie each Monday evening for a gentle all-levels yoga and meditation practice; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/trauma-informed-yoga-for-healing-tickets-143234138163.
Community Food Distribution: 11 a.m.- 1 a.m.; April 5, AMERICAN LEGION POST 3-Mark A. Moore Post, 204 W. Birch Ave., Flagstaff; 928-774-7682; Community Food Distribution; https://go.evvnt.com/758193-0.
"Philomena" Film Encore: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present a "Festival Flashback" of the sensational Academy Award-nominated film "Philomena" on Monday, April 5 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. "Philomena" is the first film in a month-long tribute to Dame Judi Dench with a special "Judi-Judi-Judi" series in April featuring a different Judi Dench film every Monday. "Philomena" was nominated for four Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Score and Best Leading Actress for Judi Dench. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. Patrick Schweiss, director@sedonafilmfestival.com, 9282821177.$12 general admission; $9 for Film Festival members. http://www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
Tuesday, April 6
Body Wisdom Qigong class: Enhancing, well-being and vitality thru qigong and other body centered practices. We will explore awakening our inner alchemy through attention, intention, movement ,breath, sound and visualization/meditation. Weekly classes on Zoom facilitated by Kayla Smith, ND. Ongoing every Tuesday evening on Zoom from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. Suggested donation of $5 - $10 per class. Details on how to submit this will be shared once you have joined the class. Contact: Kayla Smith at 928-525-6112 or at ka_star33@yahoo.com. for more information and to receive the link for the class.
Brain Power for Brain Injuries: 2-3 p.m.; Flagstaff; 928-863-0595; Do you have a brain injury? This successful program, developed in collaboration with the Brain Injury Alliance of Arizona, may help you; https://go.evvnt.com/759861-2.
"Hysteria" Film Encore: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present a "Festival Flashback" of "Hysteria" on Tuesday, April 6 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. "Hysteria" is a romantic comedy with an accomplished cast led by Maggie Gyllenhaal, Rupert Everett, Hugh Dancy, Jonathan Pryce and Felicity Jones. The film tells an untold tale of discovery, the surprising story of the birth of the electro-mechanical vibrator at the very peak of Victorian prudishness. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. http://www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
Changing Parenting Time: 3-3:45 p.m. Online. Questions about parenting time and legal decision-making? Join us for this free Legal Talk by Family Law attorney, Byron Middlebrook of Byron Middlebrook Law Office, P.C. at: https://azcourthelp.org/public-events. Sara Lee, spena-lee@courts.az.gov. https://azcourthelp.org/public-events.
Navajo Nation Protective Order: 1-1:45 p.m. Online. Join us for this free Legal Talk on obtaining a Navajo Nation Protective Order by Flora Ben, Tribal Court Advocate of Hufford, Horstman, Mongini, Parnell & Tucker online at: https://azcourthelp.org/public-events. Sara Lee, spena-lee@courts.az.gov. http://azcourthelp.org/public-events.
Arizona Daily Sun calendar event submissions run in print and online and are free of charge. Go to azdailysun.com/events. (The old website, azdailysun.com/calendar, redirects there now.) On the new site, you can create an account and submit events in our improved layout, including the ability to edit your own listings if changes occur. Please submit any missing calendar items or update old ones to reflect virtual versions of current events, and we'll plug them in print as soon as we can.