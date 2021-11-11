Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Thursday, Nov. 11
2021 Veterans Day Observance Ceremony: 11 a.m., Citizens Cemetery, 1300 S. San Francisco St. Come and remember our Veterans past and present. Lunch will be served afterwards at the American Legion, 214 W. Birch Ave.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Friday, Nov. 12
'Mass' Film Premiere: The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the acclaimed new drama “Mass” showing Nov. 12-18 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Taut, gripping, and deeply insightful, “Mass” captures the emotionally freighted meeting of two couples whose lives have been sundered by the same tragic event. Years after an unspeakable tragedy tore their lives apart, two sets of parents (Reed Birney & Ann Dowd, Jason Isaacs & Martha Plimpton) agree to talk privately in an attempt to move forward. “Mass” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Nov. 12-18. Showtimes will be 7 p.m. on Friday and Monday, Nov. 12 and 15; 1 p.m. on Saturday Nov. 13; and 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 16, 17 and 18. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
'Passing' Film Screenings: The Mary D. Fisher Theatre is proud to present the acclaimed new drama “Passing” showing Nov. 12-18. “Passing” stars Tessa Thompson, Academy Award-nominee Ruth Negga, André Holland and Alexander Skarsgård, and is written and directed by Rebecca Hall. Adapted from the celebrated 1929 novel of the same name by Nella Larsen, “Passing” tells the story of two Black women, Irene Redfield (Tessa Thompson) and Clare Kendry (Academy Award-nominee Ruth Negga), who can “pass” as white but choose to live on opposite sides of the color line during the height of the Harlem Renaissance in late 1920s New York. “Passing” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Nov. 12-18. Showtimes will be 4 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Monday, Nov. 12, 13 and 15; and 7 p.m. on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday, Nov. 14, 16 and 18. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
Friday Fish Fry: 5 p.m., American Legion, 204 W. Birch Ave., Flagstaff. Come and enjoy a delicious Fish Fry Dinner! Shrimp and chicken also available. And for entertainment: Karaoke!
