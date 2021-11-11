'Passing' Film Screenings: The Mary D. Fisher Theatre is proud to present the acclaimed new drama “Passing” showing Nov. 12-18. “Passing” stars Tessa Thompson, Academy Award-nominee Ruth Negga, André Holland and Alexander Skarsgård, and is written and directed by Rebecca Hall. Adapted from the celebrated 1929 novel of the same name by Nella Larsen, “Passing” tells the story of two Black women, Irene Redfield (Tessa Thompson) and Clare Kendry (Academy Award-nominee Ruth Negga), who can “pass” as white but choose to live on opposite sides of the color line during the height of the Harlem Renaissance in late 1920s New York. “Passing” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Nov. 12-18. Showtimes will be 4 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Monday, Nov. 12, 13 and 15; and 7 p.m. on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday, Nov. 14, 16 and 18. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.