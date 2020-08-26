Streaming | Cosmic Coffee, Cup No. 22 | Building an Exo-Earth Hunter: 9-10 a.m. Livestream - Online, https://youtu.be/MSCsS4gHJLc, Flagstaff. Cosmic Coffee explores a different topic in astronomy or planetary science each week. This week, Lowell Observatory's Technical Project Manager Dave Sawyer will address the question, "why search for other Earth-like worlds?" then delve into the Doppler technique used to find them and the challenges of detecting them. He will also focus on a next-generation instrument built exclusively to hunt for exo-Earths using Lowell Observatory's 4.3-meter Lowell Discovery Telescope. Cosmic Coffee is presented each Thursday at 9 am AZ/PT. You can find all of our Live-Streams and more on our YouTube channel.