Wednesday, Aug. 26
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff. 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Tickets $19.99. Puzzling Adventures™ are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video: 7-10 p.m., Free. Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far. https://azdailysun.com/events/?_ev_id=12118925b_flagstaff_virtual_game_night:_trivia,_charades,_and_drawing_over_videoMonday,
Thursday, Aug. 27
Streaming | Interactive Stargazing: 8:30-9:30 p.m. Online Virtual Space, https://youtu.be/DC83C-llA3k.Join Lowell Observatory educators on August 27th at 8:30pm PDT at the Giovale Open Deck Observatory (https://lowell.edu/godo) for a guided, interactive observing session. After showcasing some planned celestial objects through our 14" PlaneWave CDK telescope, we'll let you choose which objects to see next via YouTube's chat function. It's stargazing, reimagined. Note: Programming may be canceled due to inclement weather.You can find all of our Live-Streams and more on our YouTube channel.
Streaming | Cosmic Coffee, Cup No. 22 | Building an Exo-Earth Hunter: 9-10 a.m. Livestream - Online, https://youtu.be/MSCsS4gHJLc, Flagstaff. Cosmic Coffee explores a different topic in astronomy or planetary science each week. This week, Lowell Observatory's Technical Project Manager Dave Sawyer will address the question, "why search for other Earth-like worlds?" then delve into the Doppler technique used to find them and the challenges of detecting them. He will also focus on a next-generation instrument built exclusively to hunt for exo-Earths using Lowell Observatory's 4.3-meter Lowell Discovery Telescope. Cosmic Coffee is presented each Thursday at 9 am AZ/PT. You can find all of our Live-Streams and more on our YouTube channel.
Virtual Postpartum Support Group: Flagstaff Doulas. For more, call 928-607-3706. 10-11 a.m., The postpartum period can be one of the most challenging times of your life.
NAMI Support Groups: Hope Community Church, 3700 N. Fanning Drive, Flagstaff. (928) 606-6448. 5:30-7 p.m., Free. NAMI Flagstaff (National Alliance on Mental Illness) offers two support groups: NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group for adults who have experienced the symptoms of a mental health condition.
Capoeira Angola Adults Class: Boys & Girls Club of Flagstaff, 301 S. Paseo Del Flag, Flagstaff. 6:30-8:30 p.m., Tickets $15. Capoeira Angola is an art form that combines and draws elements from dance, martial arts, acrobatics, and music.
