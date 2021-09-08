Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Wednesday, Sept. 8
School of Art’s Visiting Lecture Series: Tamara Bates; 10:30-11:30 a.m.; School of Art— NAU, 1115 Knoles Drive, Flagstaff; 928-523-3834; This semester’s lectures kick off with Tamara Bates, a financial advisor who works with artists. Learn more about how to make art a career, not just a passion. The event is free and open to the public.
Afghanistan: A Tragedy Beyond Taliban and the US: 7-9 p.m.; Liberal Arts – NAU, room 120, 705 S. Beaver St., Flagstaff; 928-523-3834; Join the NAU Department of History for an examination of history informs to the current tragic events currently taking place in Afghanistan. https://go.evvnt.com/869584-0.
Flagstaff Premiere: 'Charming the Hearts of Men': 7-9 p.m. Harkins Cinemas Llc, 4751 E Marketplace Dr, Flagstaff. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Flagstaff premiere of the acclaimed new feature film "Charming the Hearts of Men" as part of the festival's monthly Flagstaff Cinema Series. There will be one screening of the film at 7:00 p.m. at Harkins Flagstaff 16 Theatres. "Charming the Hearts of Men" features a stellar ensemble cast, including Kelsey Grammer, Anna Friel, Diane Ladd and Sean Astin. Based on a true story, "Charming the Hearts of Men" is a romantic drama set during the politically charged early 60s where a sophisticated woman, Grace Gordon (Anna Friel) returns to her Southern home town due to the sudden death of her father and finds life as she knew it has changed. She quickly discovers her options are limited yet discrimination is plentiful. She is thrust into the uncomfortable realization that she and the marginalized women she encounters are part of a society in which they have little hope and virtually no power without a male provider.With the help of a Southern Congressional ally (Kelsey Grammer), she inspires historic legislation which allows opportunities and protections never before afforded to women. Tickets can be purchased in advance by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. Patrick Schweiss, director@sedonafilmfestival.com, $12 general admission; $9 for Film Festival members. http://www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
Fort Tuthill Military Museum: The museum, ranked No. 1 among attractions in the Flagstaff area, is located at the Fort Tuthill County Park and is open weekends from 10 a.m – 4 p.m. Admission $5.00. Children 12 and under free. Founded in 2005 the museum presents and preserves the distinguished history of the Arizona National Guard and the 158th Infantry Regiment with pictures, documents and an extensive weapon display. Housed in two of the fort's original buildings exhibits trace 156 years of Arizona Military History from 1865 to the recent 2nd Afghan deployment of today's 1st Battalion 158th Infantry Bushmasters and the part historic Fort Tuthill played in that history.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Thursday, Sept. 9
Stand Tall - Don't Fall: 11 a.m.-noon; Flagstaff; 928-863-0595; Free; A class that develops stability, clarity, resilience. Lift your mood, improve coordination, regain lost skills and abilities. Levels ONE & TWO; https://go.evvnt.com/845041-0.
Doney Park Timberline Fernwood (DPTF) Area Plan Committee Meeting: Zoom.us at 5 pm. Public is invited. Dial in 1 669 900 6833; Meeting ID: 862 7594 0078; Passcode: 786533. The Doney Park Timberline Fernwood Area Plan is important because the policies created will guide the Planning and Zoning changes for our area for the next 10 to 20 years. That includes changes in density, residential, commercial and industrial zoning and development as well as transportation, safety, trails and forest services issues and more. Do you want your community to grow and change? If so, how? Do you want to preserve it as it is? Your voice matters. Please join us and share this information with others in the area. Website: www.coconino.az.gov/2215/Doney-Park-Timberline-Fernwood-Area-Plan
Benevolence or Indifference: Survivors Remember the Holocaust in Italy: 7-9 p.m.; Liberal Arts – NAU, Room 120, 705 S. Beaver St., Flagstaff; 928-523-3834; Join the Martin Springer Institute for a lecture by one of its post-doctoral fellows, John Barruzza. He examines the Nazi genocide of World War II in the Musolini-led dictatorship;
