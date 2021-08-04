Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.

Wednesday, August 4

Active Retirees: Grimaldi's Pizzeria, 601 Piccadilly Drive, Flagstaff; Weekly meet up for outdoor dining at various establishments; https://go.evvnt.com/845984-0.

Wednesday Night Blues at Charly’s: 6:30-9 p.m.; Weatherford Hotel, 23 N. Leroux St., Flagstaff; (928) 779-1919; $10; Check out Flagstaff legend Rich Neville and a rotating line-up of pals from the local and national blues scene every Wednesday from 6:30-9PM;

Dancing On The Square: 7-10 p.m.; Heritage Square, Flagstaff; 928-814-0157; Come learn social dancing for free every summer Wednesday evening downtown in Heritage Square!, with a Swing or Latin dance lesson from 7:00 to 8:00 pm followed by dancing from 8:00 to 10:00 pm;

Warsaw Poland Brothers at the Gopher Hole: 9:30 p.m.- 12:30 a.m.; Aug. 4, Weatherford Hotel, 23 N. Leroux St., Flagstaff; (928) 779-1919; $5; Warsaw Poland Brothers at the Gopher Hole on Wednesday, August 4 from 9:30-12:30 p.m.