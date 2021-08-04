Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Wednesday, August 4
Active Retirees: Grimaldi's Pizzeria, 601 Piccadilly Drive, Flagstaff; Weekly meet up for outdoor dining at various establishments; https://go.evvnt.com/845984-0.
Wednesday Night Blues at Charly’s: 6:30-9 p.m.; Weatherford Hotel, 23 N. Leroux St., Flagstaff; (928) 779-1919; $10; Check out Flagstaff legend Rich Neville and a rotating line-up of pals from the local and national blues scene every Wednesday from 6:30-9PM;
Dancing On The Square: 7-10 p.m.; Heritage Square, Flagstaff; 928-814-0157; Come learn social dancing for free every summer Wednesday evening downtown in Heritage Square!, with a Swing or Latin dance lesson from 7:00 to 8:00 pm followed by dancing from 8:00 to 10:00 pm;
Warsaw Poland Brothers at the Gopher Hole: 9:30 p.m.- 12:30 a.m.; Aug. 4, Weatherford Hotel, 23 N. Leroux St., Flagstaff; (928) 779-1919; $5; Warsaw Poland Brothers at the Gopher Hole on Wednesday, August 4 from 9:30-12:30 p.m.
Fort Tuthill Military Museum: The museum, ranked No. 1 among attractions in the Flagstaff area, is located at the Fort Tuthill County Park and is open weekends from 10 a.m – 4 p.m. Admission $5.00. Children 12 and under free. Founded in 2005 the museum presents and preserves the distinguished history of the Arizona National Guard and the 158th Infantry Regiment with pictures, documents and an extensive weapon display. Housed in two of the fort's original buildings exhibits trace 156 years of Arizona Military History from 1865 to the recent 2nd Afghan deployment of today's 1st Battalion 158th Infantry Bushmasters and the part historic Fort Tuthill played in that history. Volunteers are needed to help preserve history.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Thursday, August 5
BASIS Flagstaff School Tour: 10-10:30 a.m.; BASIS Flagstaff, 1700 N. Gemini Road, Flagstaff; Free; Join us on any available Thursday for a campus tour!; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/basis-flagstaff-school-tour-tickets-159918010073.
Stand Tall - Don't Fall: 11 a.m.-noon; Flagstaff; 928-863-0595; Free; A class that develops stability, clarity, resilience. Lift your mood, improve coordination, regain lost skills and abilities. Levels ONE & TWO; https://go.evvnt.com/837004-0.
All Aboard! Railways of Arizona: 6-7 p.m.; Flagstaff; 520-628-5774; Free; For over 150 years the Arizona Historical Society has preserved and highlighted the monumental changes railroads brought - and continue to bring - to our state; https://go.evvnt.com/841636-0.
A Bird’s Eye View: Finding C.J. Dyer: 6-7 p.m.; Flagstaff; 480-929-0292; Free; Phoenix resident C.J. Dyer was an accomplished artist, surveyor, and politician who created five bird’s-eye views of Arizona in the late 19th Century; https://go.evvnt.com/838657-0.
S.E. Willis at Charly’s: 6:30-9 p.m.; Weatherford Hotel, 23 N. Leroux St., Flagstaff; (928) 779-1919; $5; Flagstaff legend S.E. Willis performs with special guests every Thursday from 6:30-9 PM on the Charly’s stage;
University Heights Blockwatch Hospital Expansion Forum: 7-8:30 p.m.; Aug. 5, Flagstaff; 928-637-8568; The University Heights Blockwatch will host a public forum on the Northern Arizona Healthcare proposal to build a new hospital and wellness campus north of Ft. Tuthill.
Basement Beatz in the Gopher Hole: 10 p.m.- 1:30 a.m.; Aug. 5, Weatherford Hotel, 23 N. Leroux St., Flagstaff; (928) 779-1919; $5; Basement Beatz every Thursday from 10 PM-1:30 AM in the Gopher Hole.
Arizona Daily Sun calendar event submissions run in print and online and are free of charge. Go to azdailysun.com/events. (The old website, azdailysun.com/calendar, redirects there now.) On the new site, you can create an account and submit events in our improved layout, including the ability to edit your own listings if changes occur. Please submit any missing calendar items or update old ones to reflect virtual versions of current events, and we'll plug them in print as soon as we can.