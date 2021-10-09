Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Saturday, Oct. 9
Go BIG for Parkinson's: 8 a.m.-noon; Health Professions, 208 E. Pine Knoll Drive, Flagstaff; $20; Go BIG for Parkinson's is a charity run/race organized by NAU doctorate of physical therapy students, to raise awareness and funds for those diagnosed with Parkinson's; https://go.evvnt.com/895946-0.
40th Annual Northern Arizona Tens Rugby Tournament: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.; Thorpe Park, 191 N. Thorpe Road, Flagstaff; (928)380-6346; 40th Annual Northern Arizona Tens Rugby Tournament. Mens, Womens, Old Boys and College teams to compete at Thorpe Park. Free. Social at Orpheum after the international on field action. Happy fun time; https://go.evvnt.com/858653-0.
Flagstaff Urban Flea Market: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; Flagstaff City Hall, 211 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff; 928-607-0054; Outdoor flea and artisan market in the heart of downtown Flagstaff; https://go.evvnt.com/782508-0.
Recycled Art Exhibition: The Artists’ Coalition of Flagstaff is proud to present the 19th Annual City of Flagstaff Recycled Art Exhibition featuring art created with recycled materials. Local artists from all over Coconino County, Sedona, Yavapai County, and the Native American Reservations, along with students of all ages come together to promote recycling through this creative, fun, and inspiring exhibition. It's one of Flagstaff's favorite exhibitions each year! Come see all the art and the award winners on display in this free exhibition 7 days a week, through Oct. 17, at the Flagstaff Mall. Hours are Monday through Saturdays, noon to 7 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m. For more information, visit flagstaff-arts.org or call (928) 522-6969.
Basic Archery Clinic: 4-7 p.m.; Fort Tuthill County Park, 2446 Fort Tuthill Loop, Flagstaff; 928-679-8000; Learn the basics of bows and arrows, using equipment specifically designed for the beginning archer. This introductory program emphasizes understanding the terminology and equipment, shooting safety, and developing basic archery skills. Most importantly, there will be plenty of hands-on fun! No previous archery experience necessary. The cost for this program is $28* for Adults (18 and older) and $17* for Youth (8 - 17 years old). There is a non-refundable credit card processing fee applied at check-out. Skip the processing fee by registering and paying with cash or a check at the Parks & Recreation Office (https://coconino.az.gov/274/Parks-Recreation) , located at Fort Tuthill County Park (https://coconino.az.gov/279/Fort-Tuthill-County-Park) . http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fflagstaff-az%2Fmartial-arts%2Farchery-clinics%2Fbasic-archery-clinic-2021-77204681?cmp=39-34-464039.
'Boris Godunov' Met Live Opera: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Mary D. Fisher Theatre is honored to continue to be the home for the Met Live Opera programs for the 2021-2022 season, presented by the Sedona International Film Festival. The season will officially kick off with Modest Mussorgsky's "Boris Godunov" on Saturday, Oct. 9. There will be one show at 10 a.m., a live simulcast as it is happening at the Met!Plan to come early as Russell Fox will lead a pre-opera talk one hour before the production. Bass René Pape reprises his tremendous portrayal of the tortured tsar caught between grasping ambition and crippling paranoia. Conductor Sebastian Weigle leads Mussorgsky's masterwork, a pillar of the Russian repertoire, in its original 1869 version. Stephen Wadsworth's affecting production poignantly captures the hope and suffering of the Russian people, as well as the title ruler himself. The Met Live Opera's "Boris Godunov" will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Saturday, Oct. 9 at 10 a.m. (live simulcast). The pre-opera talks will take place one hour before the show. Tickets are $25 general admission, $22 for Film Festival members, and $15 for students. Season tickets for the entire 15th Anniversary season of the Met Live Operas are also available. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. Patrick Schweiss, director@sedonafilmfestival.com, 9282821177.$25 general admission; $22 members; $15 students. http://www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
Fort Tuthill Military Museum: The museum, ranked No. 1 among attractions in the Flagstaff area, is located at the Fort Tuthill County Park and is open weekends from 10 a.m – 4 p.m. Admission $5.00. Children 12 and under free. Founded in 2005 the museum presents and preserves the distinguished history of the Arizona National Guard and the 158th Infantry Regiment with pictures, documents and an extensive weapon display. Housed in two of the fort's original buildings exhibits trace 156 years of Arizona Military History from 1865 to the recent 2nd Afghan deployment of today's 1st Battalion 158th Infantry Bushmasters and the part historic Fort Tuthill played in that history.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Sunday, Oct. 10
Read Between the Wines: 1-3:30 p.m.; The Gardens at Viola's, 610 S. Arizona 89A, Flagstaff; 928-556-0313; $40; Join us for a celebration of literacy filled with wine education, food, and fun! Tickets are $40 to enjoy 8 tastings from around the world and a special wine glass!; https://go.evvnt.com/867095-0.
Ballroom Dancing - Lesson: 5:30-7 p.m.; Jazzercise Flagstaff, 1798 E. Historic Route 66, Flagstaff, Arizona, United States; 928-814-0157; Ballroom Dance lesson followed by open dancing. Come learn and practice social ballroom, swing and Latin dances. Come join a fun, encouraging community of dancers;
