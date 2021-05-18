Wednesday, May 19

Shared Stories: Conversations Between our Lutheran & Jewish Communities: 6:30-8 p.m. May Session: Ruth and Naomi Wednesday, May 19th at 6:30PMOn May 19th from 6:30-8:00pm, we will share the story of Ruth and Naomi together. It is a story that has many things to say about the Torah, relationships, and more. We will explore the different dynamics that exist both in the Jewish community and the Christian (Lutheran) community.To join the May session, you can join the following Zoom meeting on the evening of the 19th: https://zoom.us/j/93939727218 . Should you have questions please reach out to either Pastor Adam (pastoradam@sothflagstaff.org) or Rabbi Nina (levchadash@cableone.net). Congregation Lev Shalom, info@levshalomaz.org .

'Planet of the Humans' Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of "Planet of the Humans" on Wednesday and Thursday, May 19 and 20 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Showtimes will be 4 and 7 p.m. each day."Planet of the Humans" takes a harsh look at how the environmental movement has lost the battle through well-meaning but disastrous choices, including the belief that solar panels and windmills would save us, and by giving in to the corporate interests of Wall Street. Tickets are $12 general admission or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.