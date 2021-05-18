Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Tuesday, May 18
Body Wisdom Qigong class: Enhancing, well-being and vitality thru qigong and other body centered practices. We will explore awakening our inner alchemy through attention, intention, movement ,breath, sound and visualization/meditation. Weekly classes on Zoom facilitated by Kayla Smith, ND. Ongoing every Tuesday evening on Zoom from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. Suggested donation of $5 - $10 per class. Details on how to submit this will be shared once you have joined the class. Contact: Kayla Smith at 928-525-6112 or at ka_star33@yahoo.com. for more information and to receive the link for the class.
Adventures in Mental Health Summer Camp: June 21st-25th- 7:30 am -5 pm.; Accepting application. Camp starts at the Balance Mental Health and Wellness downtown office; 405 N. Beaver St. Suite 9, Flagstaff; Cost: $550 with a $50 discount for the first 10 participants. Contact: kmeyerlcsw@protonmail.com or 928-286-7229. Licensed mental health providers from Balance Mental Health and Wellness are completing an outdoor program for adolescents ages 13-17. This program will focus on mood and body regulation through use of relaxation and mindfulness skills while experiencing the wonders and benefits of nature and the great outdoors!
Mixed Levels Gentle Iyengar Hatha Yoga: 5:15-6:30 p.m. Jay Montoya Community Center, 245 N Thorpe Rd, Flagstaff. Mixed Levels Gentle Iyengar Hatha Yoga is back! Welcome back and welcome newcomers! Fees are 4 sessions for $42 or 8 sessions for $72. Masks required with social distancing practices. Melinda deboer-ayrey, melinda@deboeraayrey.com, 9286990558.
Custody and Visitation for Non Parents and Grandparents (Legal Decision-Making and Parenting Time): 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. online. Join us for this free Legal Talk by Donna Hougen of Hougen Family Law about non-parent custody, visitation and step-parent adoption online at: https://azcourthelp.org/public-events. Sara Lee, spena-lee@courts.az.gov. https://azcourthelp.org/public-events.
Chair Yoga is back!: 10:45-11:45 a.m. Jay Montoya Community Center, 245 N Thorpe Rd, Flagstaff. Stretch & Laugh Chair Yoga is returning! Chair yoga is great for people with any disability, recent injury, surgery and for those with mobility issues. Most position are sitting, some standing positions, but all can be modified by your Certified instructors. Gentle stretching and laughter too! No experience necessary. Masks are required and social distancing will be adhered to as well as sanitizing equipment. Classes are Tuesdays and Thursdays. Cash only. melinda@deboeraayrey.com $5.
'Sunflowers' Exhibition on Screen: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. Sedona International Film Festival presents the Exhibition on Screen series with "Sunflowers". The event will show in Sedona on Tuesday, May 18 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the festival's Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. Patrick Schweiss, director@sedonafilmfestival.com, 9282821177.$15 general admission; $12.50 for Film Sedona members. http://www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
Wednesday, May 19
Shared Stories: Conversations Between our Lutheran & Jewish Communities: 6:30-8 p.m. May Session: Ruth and Naomi Wednesday, May 19th at 6:30PMOn May 19th from 6:30-8:00pm, we will share the story of Ruth and Naomi together. It is a story that has many things to say about the Torah, relationships, and more. We will explore the different dynamics that exist both in the Jewish community and the Christian (Lutheran) community.To join the May session, you can join the following Zoom meeting on the evening of the 19th: https://zoom.us/j/93939727218. Should you have questions please reach out to either Pastor Adam (pastoradam@sothflagstaff.org) or Rabbi Nina (levchadash@cableone.net). Congregation Lev Shalom, info@levshalomaz.org.
'Planet of the Humans' Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of "Planet of the Humans" on Wednesday and Thursday, May 19 and 20 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Showtimes will be 4 and 7 p.m. each day."Planet of the Humans" takes a harsh look at how the environmental movement has lost the battle through well-meaning but disastrous choices, including the belief that solar panels and windmills would save us, and by giving in to the corporate interests of Wall Street. Tickets are $12 general admission or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
Changing or Stopping Child Support: 12-12:45 p.m. Online. Looking to change or stop your Child Support Order? Join us for this free Legal Talk by Family Law attorney, Kristy Clairmont of Family Law Legal Consulting, PLLC at: https://azcourthelp.org/public-events. Sara Lee, spena-lee@courts.az.gov. https://azcourthelp.org/public-events.
Adult Guardianship and Conservatorship: 9-9:45 a.m. Online. Join us for this free Legal Talk on how to get Legal Authority over a Diminished Capacity Adult by Alexandra Shroufe online at: https://azcourthelp.org/public-events. Sara Lee, spena-lee@courts.az.gov. https://azcourthelp.org/public-events.
The Senator was a Ham: Barry Goldwater and Amateur Radio": 6-7 p.m.; Flagstaff; 928-774-6272; Free; Amateur or "ham" radio is a hobby and communication service. Discover the history of Arizona's most famous ham radio operator, U.S. Senator Barry Goldwater; https://go.evvnt.com/774891-0.
Bridge Church Midweek Service: 7-8:30 p.m.; 3926 S. Walapai Drive, 3926 S. Walapai Drive, Flagstaff; Free; RSVP for Wednesday, May 19th; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bridge-church-midweek-service-tickets-154276411901.
