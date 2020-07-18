At Home with The Orpheum Theater: A Nolan McKelvey Live Stream: 7 p.m. The Orpheum Theater, 15 W Aspen Ave. This episode of At Home with The Orpheum Theater is made possible by Suddenlink and also your very generous contributions. Featuring Nolan McKelvey, the show will be broadcast on Facebook Live through The Orpheum's page and The Orpheum Presents YouTube Channel. Over the course of his twenty-five-year career, Nolan McKelvey has covered nearly every corner of the country and traversed all roads of Americana. From the pavement of alt-country, to the dusty trails of bluegrass, to the gravel roads of classic-country, to the interstate highway of straight up rock-n-roll, Nolan has traveled over miles of ground and received critical acclaim along the way from Magazines like No Depression, Country Standard Time, The Boston Phoenix, The Boston Globe, and Performer Magazine among many others. McKelvey has opened for luminaries of Americana like Greg Brown, Peter Rowan, Odetta, Fred Eaglesmith, Los Lobos, Sam Bush, Bela Fleck, Tim O'Brien, Jerry Douglas, and Leon Russell. He has also opened for contemporary artists like Sugarland, Leftover Salmon, Railroad Earth, Derek Trucks, Cowboy Junkies, Gregory Alan Isakov, Pat Green, Richard Buckner, Jack Johnson, Infamous Stringdusters, Freight Hoppers, Sonia Dada, Tim Reynolds, Dave Simonett, Jeffrey Foucault, Nicki Bluhm and the Gramblers, Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers, Son Volt, Josh Ritter, David Grisman and the list goes on and on. https://www.orpheumflagstaff.com/e/at-home-with-the-orpheum-theater-featuring-nolan-mckelvey-110315442458/.