Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures some events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Saturday, July 18
Movies on the Square "Drive-In Style" featuring Frozen 2: Babbitt Ford Lincoln, 11 N. Verde St., Flagstaff. 7:30-9:30 p.m., Free. Movies on the Square "Drive-In Style" is featuring Frozen 2 on Saturday, July 18th!. For more information or to reserve your spot, visit https://downtownflagstaff.org/events/movies-on-the-square
Pepsi-Cola Taylor House Century Ride: Flagstaff Medical Center, 1200 N. Beaver St., Flagstaff. 928-773-2193. 7 a.m.-2 p.m., Tickets $80. The 20th annual Pepsi-Cola Taylor House Century Bike Ride benefiting The Taylor House continues is tradition of riding the Sunset Crater and Wupatki National Monument loop.
Prenatal Yoga: Flagstaff Doulas, 2708 N. Fourth St., Flagstaff. 928-607-3706. 9-10 a.m., Tickets $10. Prenatal Yoga with Alessandra. Relaxation.
Codependent Anonymous: Eastburn Education Center, Building #027, Northern Arizona University, 639 Riordan Ranch St., Flagstaff. (907)-957-0556. 9:30-10:30 a.m., We welcome you to Codependents Anonymous, a 12-step program that steers us from a path of self-defeating behaviors towards healthy ones.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff. 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Tickets $19.99. Puzzling Adventures™ are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour.
Kids Capoeira Angola Class: Boys & Girls Club of Flagstaff, 301 S. Paseo Del Flag, Flagstaff. 5:30-6:15 p.m., Tickets $15. Our biweekly kids class happens every Thursday from 5:30-6:15pm and Saturday from 10:30-11:15am.
At Home with The Orpheum Theater: A Nolan McKelvey Live Stream: 7 p.m. The Orpheum Theater, 15 W Aspen Ave. This episode of At Home with The Orpheum Theater is made possible by Suddenlink and also your very generous contributions. Featuring Nolan McKelvey, the show will be broadcast on Facebook Live through The Orpheum's page and The Orpheum Presents YouTube Channel. Over the course of his twenty-five-year career, Nolan McKelvey has covered nearly every corner of the country and traversed all roads of Americana. From the pavement of alt-country, to the dusty trails of bluegrass, to the gravel roads of classic-country, to the interstate highway of straight up rock-n-roll, Nolan has traveled over miles of ground and received critical acclaim along the way from Magazines like No Depression, Country Standard Time, The Boston Phoenix, The Boston Globe, and Performer Magazine among many others. McKelvey has opened for luminaries of Americana like Greg Brown, Peter Rowan, Odetta, Fred Eaglesmith, Los Lobos, Sam Bush, Bela Fleck, Tim O'Brien, Jerry Douglas, and Leon Russell. He has also opened for contemporary artists like Sugarland, Leftover Salmon, Railroad Earth, Derek Trucks, Cowboy Junkies, Gregory Alan Isakov, Pat Green, Richard Buckner, Jack Johnson, Infamous Stringdusters, Freight Hoppers, Sonia Dada, Tim Reynolds, Dave Simonett, Jeffrey Foucault, Nicki Bluhm and the Gramblers, Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers, Son Volt, Josh Ritter, David Grisman and the list goes on and on. https://www.orpheumflagstaff.com/e/at-home-with-the-orpheum-theater-featuring-nolan-mckelvey-110315442458/.
Sunday, July 19
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff. 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Tickets $19.99. Puzzling Adventures™ are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video: Rte 66, 1 E. Route 66, Flagstaff. 7-10 p.m., Free. Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far.
Jul 20
Sea-Level Rise on the California Coast virtual youth camp: 928-523-5490. 12 a.m.- July 24, 11:59 p.m., This one-week virtual summer camp for students entering grades 8–12 will teach students how to analyze data and news articles to develop their own understanding of sea level rise and its impact.
All Arizona Daily Sun calendar event submissions run in print and online and are free of charge. Go to azdailysun.com/events. (The old website, azdailysun.com/calendar, redirects there now.) On the new site, you can create an account and submit events in our improved layout, including the ability to edit your own listings if changes occur. Please submit any missing calendar items or update old ones to reflect virtual versions of current events, and we'll plug them in print as soon as we can.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!