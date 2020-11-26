"Stardust" Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the award-winning new feature "Stardust" showing Nov. 27-Dec. 2 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Meet David before Bowie. One of the greatest icons in music history. But who was the young man behind the many faces?In 1971, a 24-year-old David Bowie (Johnny Flynn) embarks on his first road trip to America with Mercury Records publicist Ron Oberman (Marc Maron), only to be met with a world not yet ready for him."Stardust" offers a glimpse behind the curtain of the moments that inspired the creation of Bowie's first and most memorable alter ego, Ziggy Stardust, capturing the turning point that cemented his career as one of the world's greatest cultural icons. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.