Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Tuesday, Dec. 15
Lunch with the Nerds Sci Fi Club: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; Wildflower Bread Company, 530 E. Piccadilly Drive, Flagstaff; 928-213-2375; Pick up a copy of our next Sci fi book at the reference desk at the Downtown Library. Then join us for lunch at Wildflower Bread Company on the third Tuesday of each month at 11:30; https://go.evvnt.com/632986-0.
Writers Who Lunch: 12-1:30 p.m.; Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library, 300 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff; 928-213-2331; Many authors have day jobs; the trick is fitting in your writing between the shifts. Come feed your writing with the support and company of other Flagstaff writers! Join us at the Writer's Table; https://go.evvnt.com/633882-0.
Prenatal Support Group: 5:30-6:30 p.m.; Flagstaff Doulas, 2708 N. Fourth St., Flagstaff; 928-607-3706; Weekly support group for pregnant people who want to connect and share experiences with others; https://go.evvnt.com/639141-0.
Coconino County Supervisors Meeting: 6-11:59 p.m.; Coconino County Administration Building, 219 E. Cherry Ave., Flagstaff; 928-679-7144; Meetings held the first Tuesday of the month at 10 a.m. and the third Tuesday at 6 p.m; https://go.evvnt.com/642820-0.
Trivia at Hops on Birch: 7:30-10 p.m.; Hops On Birch, 22 E. Birch Ave., Flagstaff; (480) 392-7334; Trivia every Tuesday at Hops! Sign up starts at 7:30 - prizes for winning teams!; https://go.evvnt.com/636850-0.
Karaoke at the Monte V: 9:30 p.m.- 2 a.m.; Monte Vista Cocktail Lounge, 100 N. San Francisco St., Flagstaff; Free; Karaoke with Ricky Bill; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/karaoke-at-the-monte-v-tickets-99093143259.
"42nd Street" The Musical encore: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona encore of the lavish musical "42nd Street" from London's West End for one day only on Tuesday, Dec. 15 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. One of Broadway's most classic and beloved tales, "42nd Street," comes cinema screens in the largest-ever production of the breathtaking musical. The musical, set in 1933, tells the story of Peggy Sawyer, a talented young performer with stars in her eyes who gets her big break on Broadway. Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members and students. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
Wednesday, Dec. 16
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Poetry Out Loud @ the Library: 2-3:30 p.m.; Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library, 300 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff; 928-213-2331; Poetry Out Loud @ the Library is a reading and discussion group where our favorite poets are celebrated. Reading material is provided for participants. The theme for November is Food Poetry; https://go.evvnt.com/633049-0.
Wednesday Bingo: 5 p.m.-7 p.m.; American Legion-Mark A. Moore Post 3, 204 W. Birch Ave., Flagstaff; 928-600-3338; Wednesday Bingo; https://go.evvnt.com/718668-0.
Music at Home for the Holidays: 7pm, YouTube or Facebook;
7-8:30 p.m.; Flagstaff; 9288645887 700; Free virtual holiday concert December 16th at 7pm featuring the Flagstaff Community Band, Master Chorale of Flagstaff, and Orchestra Northern Arizona, and benefitting Flagstaff Family Food Center; https://go.evvnt.com/717455-0.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
