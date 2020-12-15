"42nd Street" The Musical encore: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona encore of the lavish musical "42nd Street" from London's West End for one day only on Tuesday, Dec. 15 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. One of Broadway's most classic and beloved tales, "42nd Street," comes cinema screens in the largest-ever production of the breathtaking musical. The musical, set in 1933, tells the story of Peggy Sawyer, a talented young performer with stars in her eyes who gets her big break on Broadway. Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members and students. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.