Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Wednesday, August 25
Wednesday Weed Pulls at Picture Canyon: 7-10 a.m.; Picture Canyon Natural and Cultural Preserve, Flagstaff; 928-213-2154; Join volunteers from the Picture Canyon Working Group to remove invasive weeds at Picture Canyon every other Wednesday from May through August; https://go.evvnt.com/798956-0.
Wednesday Bingo: 6-9 p.m.; AMERICAN LEGION POST 3-Mark A. Moore Post, 204 W. Birch Ave., Flagstaff; 928-773-0084; Join us for bingo and a chance to win cash prizes! Snack bar available; https://go.evvnt.com/856399-0.
Wednesday Night Blues at Charly’s: 6:30-9 p.m.; Weatherford Hotel, 23 N. Leroux St., Flagstaff; (928) 779-1919; $10; Check out Flagstaff legend Rich Neville and a rotating line-up of pals from the local and national blues scene every Wednesday from 6:30-9 p.m.
Fort Tuthill Military Museum: The museum, ranked No. 1 among attractions in the Flagstaff area, is located at the Fort Tuthill County Park and is open weekends from 10 a.m – 4 p.m. Admission $5.00. Children 12 and under free. Founded in 2005 the museum presents and preserves the distinguished history of the Arizona National Guard and the 158th Infantry Regiment with pictures, documents and an extensive weapon display. Housed in two of the fort's original buildings exhibits trace 156 years of Arizona Military History from 1865 to the recent 2nd Afghan deployment of today's 1st Battalion 158th Infantry Bushmasters and the part historic Fort Tuthill played in that history. Volunteers are needed to help preserve history.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Thursday, August 26
Stand Tall - Don't Fall: 11 a.m.-noon; Flagstaff; 928-863-0595; Free; A class that develops stability, clarity, resilience. Lift your mood, improve coordination, regain lost skills and abilities. Levels ONE & TWO; https://go.evvnt.com/845028-0.
Permaculture Design Course: 2:30 p.m.- 5:15 p.m.; Aug. 26, Coconino Community College, 2800 S. Lone Tree Road, Flagstaff; Introduction to Permaculture Fall Semester: Thursdays 2:30-5:15 pm Sponsored by Coconino Community College & Hopi Tutskwa Permaculture Institute More info? Email rosemaryglogan@gmail.com; https://go.evvnt.com/842708-0.
CCC 30-Year Birthday Bash at the Fourth Street Campus: 4-7 p.m.; 3000 N. Fourth St., 3000 N. Fourth St., Flagstaff; 928-226-4312; Everyone is invited to attend one or more of the 30-Year Anniversary Birthday Bashes happening at all three CCC locations; https://go.evvnt.com/861977-0.
S.E. Willis at Charly’s: 6:30-9 p.m.; Weatherford Hotel, 23 N. Leroux St., Flagstaff; (928) 779-1919; $5; Flagstaff legend S.E. Willis performs with special guests every Thursday from 6:30-9 PM on the Charly’s stage;
Big Chad & the Southern Gentlemen at the Gopher Hole: 9:30 p.m.- 2:30 a.m.; Aug. 26, Weatherford Hotel, 23 N. Leroux St., Flagstaff; (928) 779-1919; $5; Big Chad & the Southern Gentlemen at the Gopher Hole from 9:30PM-12:30AM on Friday, July 30; Saturday, July 31; Friday, August 26; and Saturday, August 27;
Basement Beatz in the Gopher Hole: 10 p.m.- 1:30 a.m.; Weatherford Hotel, 23 N. Leroux St., Flagstaff; (928) 779-1919; $5; Basement Beatz every Thursday from 10 PM-1:30 AM in the Gopher Hole;
'Broken Diamonds' Film Premiere: 12 a.m. Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona theatrical encore of "Broken Diamonds" showing Thursday, Aug. 26 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre."Broken Diamonds" played to audience acclaim and was one of the highest rated films at the recent Sedona Film Festival and is returning for a one-night-only theatrical encore by popular demand.The film stars Tony Award-winner Ben Platt, Lola Kirke and Yvette Nicole Brown. Once twenty-something Scott Weaver (Platt) receives the call from his step-mother (Brown) that his father has passed away in his sleep, he is acutely unaware of how this will affect his dream of moving to Paris to complete his first novel. Just days away from packing up and boarding the trans-Atlantic flight, Scott must pick up his schizophrenic sister, Cindy (Kirke) for the last viewing of their father's body before his cremation. However, this is just the beginning of Scott's new responsibility of being a legal guardian, as he is Cindy's sole capable living family member. The following days are filled with Scott dealing with Cindy's mental illness unlike he has ever experienced before — her removal from her Halfway House residence due to her behavioral issues, taking her in as a roommate, and finding her a new and appropriate home. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. Patrick Schweiss, director@sedonafilmfestival.com, 9282821177.$12 general admission; $9 for Film Festival members. http://www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
Fort Tuthill Military Museum: The museum, ranked No. 1 among attractions in the Flagstaff area, is located at the Fort Tuthill County Park and is open weekends from 10 a.m – 4 p.m. Admission $5.00. Children 12 and under free. Founded in 2005 the museum presents and preserves the distinguished history of the Arizona National Guard and the 158th Infantry Regiment with pictures, documents and an extensive weapon display. Housed in two of the fort's original buildings exhibits trace 156 years of Arizona Military History from 1865 to the recent 2nd Afghan deployment of today's 1st Battalion 158th Infantry Bushmasters and the part historic Fort Tuthill played in that history. Volunteers are needed to help preserve history.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Arizona Daily Sun calendar event submissions run in print and online and are free of charge. Go to azdailysun.com/events. (The old website, azdailysun.com/calendar, redirects there now.) On the new site, you can create an account and submit events in our improved layout, including the ability to edit your own listings if changes occur. Please submit any missing calendar items or update old ones to reflect virtual versions of current events, and we'll plug them in print as soon as we can.