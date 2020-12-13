Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Sunday, Dec. 13
Open Mic Sunday: 2-8 p.m.; The Museum Club, 3404 E. Route 66, Flagstaff; 928-310-2333; Our stage is your stage every Sunday with our open mic; https://go.evvnt.com/639407-0.
The Nutcracker Suite in Modern Bare Feet on film!: 6-10 p.m. virtual. A professional movie is what you'll find at Canyon Movement Company's fifteenth production of the Nutcracker Suite in Modern Bare Feet this December. Partnering with Canyon Dance Academy, Velocity Dance Company, Momentum Aerial and TenOne Productions, this is a show you won't want to miss! Come see the dancers as movie stars! Special effects, videography, updated choreography, new cast members and other surprises are in store. A cast of over 40 dancers, and aerial dance make this a great show this season! This annual Flagstaff tradition uses music by Peter Tchaikovsky with some contemporary versions inserted among the traditional, and new choreographic interpretations lending a fresh look to this classical favorite. Beautiful settings in Flagstaff bring this holiday favorite home and bring the holiday spirit into your home!Watch it at home on FaceBook Premier and/or YouTube with your family and friends! The film will be released December 12 at 7:00 pm and will be available until Christmas day. Viewing details will be available on our social media and website by Thursday December 10. www.canyonmovementcompany.orgwww.canyondance.orghttps://www.facebook.com/canyonmovement https://www.facebook.com/CanyonDanceAcademy https://www.instagram.com/canyondanceacademy https://www.instagram.com/canyonmovementcompany Suggested donations of $10 per person viewing. You can donate on our website https://canyonmovementcompany.org/cmc/support-us.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555801378.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video;
7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915313608.
Monday, Dec. 14
TWAW Christmas meeting: 6-7:30 p.m.; Timberline Firearms and Training, 11972 N. Highway 89, Flagstaff; Free; TWAW Secret Santa Gift Exchange; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/twaw-christmas-meeting-monday-december-14th-tickets-130514074109.
Gamblers Anonymous: 6-7 p.m.; Episcopal Church-Epiphany, 423 N. Beaver St., Flagstaff; 928-774-2911; Gamblers Anonymous meets Mondays, at 6 p.m. at the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany, 423 N. Beaver St; https://go.evvnt.com/642856-0.
Open Mic at Hops on Birch!: 8 p.m.- 12 a.m.; Hops On Birch, 22 E. Birch Ave., Flagstaff; (480) 392-7334; Open mic at Hops! Sign up begins at 8:00 PM and is open to anyone 21 and up!; https://go.evvnt.com/636418-0.
Tuesday, Dec. 15
Lunch with the Nerds Sci Fi Club: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; Wildflower Bread Company, 530 E. Piccadilly Drive, Flagstaff; 928-213-2375; Pick up a copy of our next Sci fi book at the reference desk at the Downtown Library. Then join us for lunch at Wildflower Bread Company on the third Tuesday of each month at 11:30; https://go.evvnt.com/632986-0.
Writers Who Lunch: 12-1:30 p.m.; Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library, 300 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff; 928-213-2331; Many authors have day jobs; the trick is fitting in your writing between the shifts. Come feed your writing with the support and company of other Flagstaff writers! Join us at the Writer's Table; https://go.evvnt.com/633882-0.
Prenatal Support Group: 5:30-6:30 p.m.; Flagstaff Doulas, 2708 N. Fourth St., Flagstaff; 928-607-3706; Weekly support group for pregnant people who want to connect and share experiences with others; https://go.evvnt.com/639141-0.
Coconino County Supervisors Meeting: 6-11:59 p.m.; Coconino County Administration Building, 219 E. Cherry Ave., Flagstaff; 928-679-7144; Meetings held the first Tuesday of the month at 10 a.m. and the third Tuesday at 6 p.m; https://go.evvnt.com/642820-0.
Trivia at Hops on Birch: 7:30-10 p.m.; Hops On Birch, 22 E. Birch Ave., Flagstaff; (480) 392-7334; Trivia every Tuesday at Hops! Sign up starts at 7:30 - prizes for winning teams!; https://go.evvnt.com/636850-0.
Karaoke at the Monte V: 9:30 p.m.- 2 a.m.; Monte Vista Cocktail Lounge, 100 N. San Francisco St., Flagstaff; Free; Karaoke with Ricky Bill; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/karaoke-at-the-monte-v-tickets-99093143259.
"42nd Street" The Musical encore: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona encore of the lavish musical "42nd Street" from London's West End for one day only on Tuesday, Dec. 15 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. One of Broadway's most classic and beloved tales, "42nd Street," comes cinema screens in the largest-ever production of the breathtaking musical. The musical, set in 1933, tells the story of Peggy Sawyer, a talented young performer with stars in her eyes who gets her big break on Broadway. Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members and students. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
