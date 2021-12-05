Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.

Sunday, Dec. 5

'The Nutcracker' from the Bolshoi Ballet: Come and experience a holiday treasure! The Sedona International Film Festival presents Ballet in Cinema on Sunday, Dec. 5 when it hosts the big screen encore of “The Nutcracker” from the Bolshoi Ballet in Moscow. There will be one show at 4 p.m. at the festival’s Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Christmas would not be complete without the enchanting tale of young Marie and her Nutcracker prince! E.T.A. Hoffmann’s fairytale staged by Russian ballet master Yuri Grigorovich will transport children and adults alike to a world of magic and wonder for the holiday season. “The Nutcracker” invites audiences of all ages on a magical journey, through a world of enchantment, complete with dancing snowflakes and dolls that have come to life, accompanied by Tchaikovsky’s beloved score. “The Nutcracker” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre one day only: Sunday, Dec. 5 at 4 p.m. Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Ballroom Dancing - Lesson: 5:30 p.m., Jazzercise Flagstaff. Ballroom dance lesson followed by open dancing. Come learn social ballroom, swing and Latin dances. Come join a fun, encouraging community of dancers. No partner needed. Covid vaccination proof required. Cost $5.

One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.

Monday, Dec. 6

CCC Scarves for Scholarships at the Lone Tree Campus Commons: Shop CCC Scarves for Scholarships at the CCC Lone Tree Campus Commons this Monday - Thursday. Visit the Coconino Community College Foundation booth for festive holiday gifts. The Scarves for Scholarships fundraiser supports Nursing Student Scholarships at CCC. Why not stay warm and cozy this year while helping to support a good cause all at the same time? 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., 2800 S. Lone Tree Road, Flagstaff. Free, open to the public, in-person and mask protection is required. To shop online instead of in-person, please visit the CCC Foundation virtual store at https://app.mobilecause.com/e/U1k9qQ or text SCARF to 41444. For more details and to arrange merchandise pick-up dates and times; or if you are interested in donating knitted items, please email the CCC Foundation Office at foundation@coconino.edu, call Senior Administrative Assistant Kris Harris at (928) 226-4348 or visit www.coconino.edu/foundation.

